Seth Hammaker suffered a wrist injury in practice that will require surgery and will miss the opening round of the Monster Energy Supercross 250 East division they debut February 4 in Houston, Texas.

The Monster Energy / Pro Circuit / Kawasaki team reports Hammaker was involved in a crash during a routine practice session when he injured his wrist.

The rider consulted with medical professionals, who determined the injury will force him to miss the opening rounds of the season.

Hammaker was the 2021 Supercross Rookie of the Year in the 250 West division. That year, he won in Arlington and scored three podium finishes in nine races before finishing fourth in the points.

Last year, he started strong with a pair of podium finishes in his first two races, but a practice crash ahead of the San Diego race sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

Hammaker was back in the saddle for the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season, where he scored eight top-10s and two 11th-place finishes in 11 races.

His off-season was productive, according to the team and rider, before his current accident.

“It’s of course frustrating to have an injury right before the start of the season,” Hammaker said in a press release. “My training has been going really well recently and I feel that my speed and fitness are up to the level needed to race for wins.

“This injury will set me back a bit, but my full focus is on mending the injury and getting back out there on the track to compete at the highest level.”

A replacement rider has not been announced and the team has not yet provided a timeline for Hammaker’s return.

On Instagram, Hammaker said: “Devastated is an understatement. Crashed yesterday during practice in preparation for Round 1 of east coast. Fractured arm/wrist. Surgery Friday to get this thing fixed up. It’s been a great off season till this point. Felt like I had all the pieces to compete for wins and be in the title fight. Focusing on what I can control now and use this to fuel the fire and come back stronger!”

This is the second major rider lost to Kawasaki early in the 2023 season. Austin Forkner, competing in the 250W division, suffered a knee injury in an accident early in the season opener at Anaheim. He will miss the remainder of the season with Carson Mumford is scheduled to relieve him beginning with the rescheduled Oakland race once he has fully recovered from a broken wrist suffered during the offseason.