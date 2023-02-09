Saturday’s Supercross Round 6 in Tampa: How to watch, start times, streaming info

By Feb 9, 2023, 2:00 PM EST
0 Comments

Eli Tomac will continue his strong championship defense as the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series heads to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, for Round 6 of the 2023 season.

With his victory in Houston, Tomac has won three of the first five events this season and opened a seven-point lead on Chase Sexton (as the Honda rider stayed close with a runner-up finish after his Anaheim win). A resurgent Cooper Webb trails by 12 points after his fourth consecutive top five to open the season.

Dylan Ferrandis’ status for Tampa was uncertain after the Yamaha rider (and teammate of Tomac) entered concussion protocol becuase of a crash. Malcom Stewart also is out indefinitely after knee surgery.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 6 of the 2023 Supercross schedule at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Round 6 will begin Saturday at 7 p.m. ET streaming on Peacock and will re-air Sunday, Feb. 12 at 4 p.m. on NBC. The Race Day Live show (including qualifying) will begin on Peacock at 1:30 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports will have exclusive live coverage of races, qualifiers and heats for the record 31 events in SuperMotocross. The main events will be presented on Peacock, NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and NBC Sports digital platforms.

Peacock will become the home of the SuperMotocross World Championship series in 2023 with live coverage of all races, qualifying, and heats from January to October. There will be 23 races livestreamed exclusively on Peacock, including a SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff event. The platform also will provide on-demand replays of every race. Click here for the full schedule.

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times for Saturday, according to the Monster Energy Supercross schedule from the AMA:

1:05 p.m.: 250SX Group C Qualifying 1
1:20 p.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying 1
1:35 p.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying 1
1:50 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying 1
2:05 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying 1
2:20 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying 1
3:20 p.m.: 250SX Group C Qualifying 2
3:35 p.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying 2
3:50 p.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying 2
4:05 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying 2
4:20 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying 2
4:35 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying 2
7:04 p.m.: 250SX Heat 1
7:18 p.m.: 250SX Heat 2
7:34 p.m.: 450SX Heat 1
7:48 p.m.: 450SX Heat 2
8:22 p.m.: 250SX Last Chance Qualifier
8:33 p.m.: 450SX Last Chance Qualifier
8:53 p.m.: 250SX Main Event
9:27 p.m.: 450SX Main Event

TRACK LAYOUT:

Click here to view the track map

 

Katherine Legge will enter Indy 500 with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for 2023

By Feb 9, 2023, 11:00 AM EST
Mike Levitt/LAT Images/IMSA
0 Comments

Katherine Legge will attempt to return to the Indy 500 for the first time in 10 years as Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing announced she would be entered in the No. 44 Dallara-Honda for the race’s 107th running.

Legge has two Indy 500 starts, most recently a 26th-place finish in 2013. She placed 22nd as a rookie in 2012.

Her RLL car will be sponsored by Hendrickson, a manufacturer of suspension systems and components for commercial transportation.

Legge raced full time in the Champ Car World Series in 2006-07 and made 10 IndyCar starts in 2012. She primarily has raced in sports cars recently and was announced last month as full-time driver this season in the GTD category with Gradient Racing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. She recovered from a serious crash in France that broke her legs in 2020.

She also had a win and pole position with RLL in the the Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY series in the 2018/2019 ABB FIA Formula E season.

Legge, whose team finished fourth in class at the Rolex 24 at Daytona last month, is one of nine women who have raced in the Indy 500, which will take place May 28 on NBC.

“I am thrilled to be back at Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for the biggest race in the world, the Indy 500,” Legge, 42, said in a release. “Bobby gave me my first chance to win races for the team in the Jaguar I-PACE series a few years ago, and it feels like a homecoming of sorts to be back with the team, especially seeing as I’m also very proud to be back with HPD in IMSA, and now in the IndyCar Series.

“Racing at Indy with an Indy 500-winning team and with Honda is an amazing opportunity, and one I am very grateful for and intend to make the most of. I’m hoping I can learn from my teammates and team members, and transition smoothly back to open wheel racing for May. I can’t wait to get to work!”

Said team co-owner Bobby Rahal: “After more than a few attempts, I’m happy to announce that Katherine will join us in our Hendrickson Honda for the 107th running of the Indy 500. I’ve been a fan of Katherine’s for many years and know that, in the right situation, she can be competitive and figure into the outcome at the end of the race. She has driven for us before in the Jaguar electric program and won from pole in Mexico City and finished on the podium several times, so it is nice to have her back with us to work together at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the first time. I know she looks at this as a chance to show everybody what she really can do.”