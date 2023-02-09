Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Eli Tomac will continue his strong championship defense as the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series heads to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, for Round 6 of the 2023 season.

With his victory in Houston, Tomac has won three of the first five events this season and opened a seven-point lead on Chase Sexton (as the Honda rider stayed close with a runner-up finish after his Anaheim win). A resurgent Cooper Webb trails by 12 points after his fourth consecutive top five to open the season.

Dylan Ferrandis’ status for Tampa was uncertain after the Yamaha rider (and teammate of Tomac) entered concussion protocol becuase of a crash. Malcom Stewart also is out indefinitely after knee surgery.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 6 of the 2023 Supercross schedule at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Round 6 will begin Saturday at 7 p.m. ET streaming on Peacock and will re-air Sunday, Feb. 12 at 4 p.m. on NBC. The Race Day Live show (including qualifying) will begin on Peacock at 1:30 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports will have exclusive live coverage of races, qualifiers and heats for the record 31 events in SuperMotocross. The main events will be presented on Peacock, NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and NBC Sports digital platforms.

Peacock will become the home of the SuperMotocross World Championship series in 2023 with live coverage of all races, qualifying, and heats from January to October. There will be 23 races livestreamed exclusively on Peacock, including a SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff event. The platform also will provide on-demand replays of every race. Click here for the full schedule.

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times for Saturday, according to the Monster Energy Supercross schedule from the AMA:

1:05 p.m.: 250SX Group C Qualifying 1

1:20 p.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying 1

1:35 p.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying 1

1:50 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying 1

2:05 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying 1

2:20 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying 1

3:20 p.m.: 250SX Group C Qualifying 2

3:35 p.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying 2

3:50 p.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying 2

4:05 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying 2

4:20 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying 2

4:35 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying 2

7:04 p.m.: 250SX Heat 1

7:18 p.m.: 250SX Heat 2

7:34 p.m.: 450SX Heat 1

7:48 p.m.: 450SX Heat 2

8:22 p.m.: 250SX Last Chance Qualifier

8:33 p.m.: 450SX Last Chance Qualifier

8:53 p.m.: 250SX Main Event

9:27 p.m.: 450SX Main Event

TRACK LAYOUT:

Click here to view the track map

