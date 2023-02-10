TAMPA, Florida – Six days after slamming headfirst into the side of a bridge jump in the Houston Monster Energy Supercross race, Phoenix Racing Honda’s Coty Schock prepared for Race 5 of the 2023 season, walking around the freshly built track at Raymond James Stadium – looking no worse for the accident.

Three laps into his eight-lap heat last week, Schock made contact with another rider on a jump, steering him off track. Holding onto his handlebars, with legs waving behind him like a windblown flag, Schock slammed into the wall as the field and camera swept past. It should have been the end of his night.

But Supercross athletes unlike those of any other sport and Schock is an example.

“I guess that I got lucky, but Feld (the sanctioning body for Supercross) did a good job of putting enough padding on that wall so that it didn’t feel as hard as what it seemed. I’m just thankful to be lucky. And have another shot.”

Schock finished last in his heat, which forced him into the Last Chance Qualifier. For the first half of that race, Schock was outside of the transfer position, but the only way to put the crash behind was to make the Main and literally forget the accident. Schock made the pass for the final transfer position with two laps remaining.

“You can’t even tense up,” Schock continued. “There is so much going on in that moment. There’s really nothing you can think about in preparation. I tried lean to the left to avoid it, but at that point, there’s just not enough time.

“You have to put it out of your mind completely. It’s not even there; it’s in the past. You Just got to keep moving forward and I knew I had to get into the main event. Then after I did that, I was like, okay, now it’s time to do what we came here to do and just give the best version of myself and just try to put in some decent laps and come up safe.

Schock did more than simply log a few strong laps. With a modest gate pick after advancing from the LCQ, he came through the field and finished 12th in a race won by Hunter Lawrence.

“Feels good to be back racing,” Schock said on Instagram after the incident. “Crazy night but ending with P12 in the main, I’m proud of myself! Time for Tampa.”

He was still excited as he walked through one Tampa’s rhythm sections.

“I’m excited [for this weekend],” Schock said. I’ve never been here, so it’s all new. The track is pretty cool. It’s going to be some good racing.”

The track for Week 6’s race in Tampa may be the most unique of the opening rounds with one rhythm section completely made up of sand and a Dragon’s Back that takes the riders to a tight bowl turn. Saturday night’s action can be found on Peacok.tv. Click here for the complete list of weekend coverage.