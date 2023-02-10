Tampa Supercross by the numbers: Eli Tomac responds to the heat

By Feb 10, 2023, 10:00 PM EST
Tampa Supercross numbers
Feld Motor Sports/MX Sports Pro Racing/Align Media
0 Comments

Eli Tomac won his third Monster Energy Supercross race of 2023 last week in Houston after feeling the heat from second-place Chase Sexton, and the numbers heading into Tampa suggest that’s just what he needs to perform at his peak.

In Houston, Sexton dominated the preliminary events. He posted the fastest laps in both qualification sessions by almost a full second each time. He surged to an almost eight-second lead in his heat, beating Tomac. And Sexton would go on to set the fastest lap in the Main.

But Eli won. He did so by setting three of the five fastest laps in the race and that was the result of responding well to the pressure. When Sexton got on his back tire on Lap 15, Tomac picked up a half second per lap. After the race, Sexton said the sand section was the area of the track where he struggled most, and according to Clinton Fowler from Three Laps Down he was right. Tomac picked up .3 seconds there on average during the final laps.

Sexton’s second-place last week in Houston and Cooper Webb’s fifth means they are the only two riders with a perfect record of top-fives through four rounds,

Tomac, Jason Anderson, Ken Roczen, Aaron Plessinger, Adam Cianciarulo and Joey Savatgy have swept the top 10.

Meanwhile, Christian Craig has come close to getting his first 450SX top-10 by finishing 11th in each of the last three races.

In the 14th edition of a Tampa Supercross race, Tomac seems to have the edge. He is the only active 450 rider with a win there, having taken the top spot in the last two races, (in 2018 and 2020). And that means this could be the week he catches Ricky Carmichael for fourth in all time Supercross wins with 87.

Twelve of the previous 13 races in Tampa have been held at the current venue, which was named Tampa Stadium before becoming Raymond James Stadium, but with sporadic appearances of late, only two races have been held since 1998. That means no other active 450cc rider other than Tomac has won there.

In fact, no other active rider has multiple podium finishes in Tampa, which suggests Saturday’s race will be a wide-open affair.

Tampa Supercross numbers
Privateer Justin Hill has made all four Main Events this year with three top-15s to show for it. – Feld Motor Sports

Privateers have had a strong run so far in 2023. Justin Hill and Justin Starling have made all four previous Mains while Freddie Noren, Kevin Moranz, and Josh Cartwright have made three.

In the 250cc division, there has never been a repeat winner in Tampa and no former winners are in the field this week, so that trend will continue.

Hunter Lawrence’s win last week in Houston was his 14th podium finish, which ties him with multiple riders for 50th on the all-time list. By earning the maximum in that race, he also climbed into the top 100 in points’ earned in this division – landing 93rd on the list.

Chris Blose, filling in for Pro Kawasaki after that team lost Seth Hammaker and Jo Shimoda, advanced into the top 50 in points (48th).

Last Five Houston Winners Needs to be updated to Tampa

450s
2020: Eli Tomac
2018: Eli Tomac
1999: Kevin Windham
1998: Larry Ward
1996: Jeremy McGrath

250s
2020: Shane McElrath
2018: Austin Forkner
1999: Ernesto Fonseca
1998: Ricky Carmichael
1996: Michael Pinchon

By the Numbers

Houston
Anaheim 2
San Diego

More SuperMotocross coverage

How to Watch Supercross Tampa
Coty Schock excited for Tampa after Houston crash
Dylan Ferrandis out for Tampa under concussion protocol
SuperMotocross Power Rankings after Houston
Eli Tomac rebounds from A2 crash with Houston win
Results and points after Houston

Read more about SuperMotocross

Schock accident
Coty Schock is excited to be in Tampa following Houston accident
Supercross Tampa Round 6
Saturday’s Supercross Round 6 in Tampa: How to watch, start times, streaming...
2023 SuperMotocross Power Rankings after Houston: Eli Tomac retakes 450 lead,...

Coty Schock is excited to be in Tampa following Houston accident

By Feb 10, 2023, 7:01 PM EST
Schock accident
Coty Schock / Instagram
0 Comments

TAMPA, Florida – Six days after slamming headfirst into the side of a bridge jump in the Houston Monster Energy Supercross race, Phoenix Racing Honda’s Coty Schock prepared for Race 5 of the 2023 season, walking around the freshly built track at Raymond James Stadium – looking no worse for the accident.

Three laps into his eight-lap heat last week, Schock made contact with another rider on a jump, steering him off track. Holding onto his handlebars, with legs waving behind him like a windblown flag, Schock slammed into the wall as the field and camera swept past. It should have been the end of his night.

But Supercross athletes unlike those of any other sport and Schock is an example.

“I guess that I got lucky, but Feld (the sanctioning body for Supercross) did a good job of putting enough padding on that wall so that it didn’t feel as hard as what it seemed. I’m just thankful to be lucky. And have another shot.”

Schock finished last in his heat, which forced him into the Last Chance Qualifier. For the first half of that race, Schock was outside of the transfer position, but the only way to put the crash behind was to make the Main and literally forget the accident. Schock made the pass for the final transfer position with two laps remaining.

“You can’t even tense up,” Schock continued. “There is so much going on in that moment. There’s really nothing you can think about in preparation. I tried lean to the left to avoid it, but at that point, there’s just not enough time.

“You have to put it out of your mind completely. It’s not even there; it’s in the past. You Just got to keep moving forward and I knew I had to get into the main event. Then after I did that, I was like, okay, now it’s time to do what we came here to do and just give the best version of myself and just try to put in some decent laps and come up safe.

Schock did more than simply log a few strong laps. With a modest gate pick after advancing from the LCQ, he came through the field and finished 12th in a race won by Hunter Lawrence.

“Feels good to be back racing,” Schock said on Instagram after the incident. “Crazy night but ending with P12 in the main, I’m proud of myself! Time for Tampa.”

He was still excited as he walked through one Tampa’s rhythm sections.

“I’m excited [for this weekend],” Schock said. I’ve never been here, so it’s all new. The track is pretty cool. It’s going to be some good racing.”

The track for Week 6’s race in Tampa may be the most unique of the opening rounds with one rhythm section completely made up of sand and a Dragon’s Back that takes the riders to a tight bowl turn. Saturday night’s action can be found on Peacok.tv. Click here for the complete list of weekend coverage.

Read more about SuperMotocross

Tampa Supercross numbers
Tampa Supercross by the numbers: Eli Tomac responds to the heat
Supercross Tampa Round 6
Saturday’s Supercross Round 6 in Tampa: How to watch, start times, streaming...
2023 SuperMotocross Power Rankings after Houston: Eli Tomac retakes 450 lead,...