Saturday’s Supercross Round 6 in Tampa: How to watch, start times, streaming info

By Feb 11, 2023, 6:00 AM EST
1 Comment

Eli Tomac will continue his strong championship defense as the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series heads to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, for Round 6 of the 2023 season.

With his victory in Houston, Tomac has won three of the first four events this season, (Oakland was delayed to next week because of heavy rains last month), and has opened a seven-point lead on Chase Sexton (as the Honda rider stayed close with a runner-up finish after his Anaheim win). A resurgent Cooper Webb trails by 12 points after his fourth consecutive top five to open the season.

Dylan Ferrandis will miss Tampa after the Yamaha rider (and teammate of Tomac) entered concussion protocol because of a crash. Malcom Stewart also is out indefinitely after knee surgery.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 6 of the 2023 Supercross schedule at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Round 6 will begin Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET (with a prerace show leading into the race broadcast at 7) streaming on Peacock. The event will re-air Sunday, Feb. 12 at 4 p.m. on NBC. The Race Day Live show (including qualifying) will begin on Peacock at 1:30 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports will have exclusive live coverage of races, qualifiers and heats for the record 31 events in SuperMotocross. The main events will be presented on Peacock, NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and NBC Sports digital platforms.

Peacock will become the home of the SuperMotocross World Championship series in 2023 with live coverage of all races, qualifying, and heats from January to October. There will be 23 races livestreamed exclusively on Peacock, including a SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff event. The platform also will provide on-demand replays of every race. Click here for the full schedule.

ENTRY LISTS450 division l 250 division

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times for Saturday, according to the Monster Energy Supercross schedule from the AMA:

1:05 p.m.: 250SX Group C Qualifying 1
1:20 p.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying 1
1:35 p.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying 1
1:50 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying 1
2:05 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying 1
2:20 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying 1
3:20 p.m.: 250SX Group C Qualifying 2
3:35 p.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying 2
3:50 p.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying 2
4:05 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying 2
4:20 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying 2
4:35 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying 2
7:04 p.m.: 250SX Heat 1
7:18 p.m.: 250SX Heat 2
7:34 p.m.: 450SX Heat 1
7:48 p.m.: 450SX Heat 2
8:22 p.m.: 250SX Last Chance Qualifier
8:33 p.m.: 450SX Last Chance Qualifier
8:53 p.m.: 250SX Main Event
9:27 p.m.: 450SX Main Event

TRACK LAYOUT:

Click here to view the track map

 

HOW TO WATCH SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON IN 2023Full NBC Sports, Peacock schedule

FINAL 2022 STANDINGS: 450 points standings | 250 East points standings250 West points standings

2023 SEASON RECAPS

ROUND 1: Eli Tomac opens title defense with victory

ROUND 2: Oakland postponed by storms

ROUND 3: Tomac holds off Cooper Webb again

ROUND 4: Chase Sexton wins Anaheim Triple Crown

ROUND 5: Eli Tomac leads wire to wire in Houston

NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Five things to watch in the 2023 Supercross season

Austin Forkner out for 2023 Supercross season

Malcolm Stewart aims for 450 breakthrough

A new attitude for Adam Cianciarulo in 2023

Ken Roczen signs with Suzuki

Hunter and Jett Lawrence walk a fine line with competition and fans

Three talented rookies move up to 450

Jett Lawrence wants to run 450 division for SMX playoffs

Read more about Motorsports

Gravel swept Outlaws doubleheader
David Gravel swept first two World of Outlaws Sprint Car races in doubleheader
Jeff Gordon Le Mans
He won’t race Le Mans, but Jeff Gordon wants to make his 2023 debut...
Webb odd man
Supercross: Cooper Webb is the odd man in

David Gravel swept first two World of Outlaws Sprint Car races in doubleheader

By Feb 11, 2023, 3:00 PM EST
Gravel swept Outlaws doubleheader
World Racing Group / Paul Arch
0 Comments

David Gravel swept the World of Outlaws opening day with a pair of wins in a Friday day/night doubleheader at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Florida to close to within six victories of 10th on the all-time wins list.

Originally scheduled for one day earlier on Thursday, the Outlaws sprints took the checkered flag only to witness rain rolling in as they hit the backstretch.

“I really wanted to race last night after how good our car was in the Dash, but I obviously can’t complain now,” Gravel said in a press release. “You never know when you race early in the day like this, so I was a bit anxious about how it would play out. It’s tough on the equipment being wide open like that, but Brian Morrison builds us a great engine.”

Starting fourth in the first feature of the day, Gravel quickly moved forward and took the lead from Anthony Macri on Lap 11. The final 15 laps were a breeze for Gravel – the good kind now, not one filled with rain. He finished ahead of Michael “Buddy” Kofoid to take the early points’ lead in the 2023 Outlaws campaign.

Any concerns Gravel may have had about the engine lasting for two races were quickly put aside. Seven hours later, after sitting through another long rain delay, Gravel was once again in Victory Lane.

Gravel beat Kofoid in both events, but in Race 2 he was forced to take a new line to avoid bumps created by excessive wear,

MORE: Brad Sweet has legacy on his mind

“It was weird,” Gravel said about his pass for the lead. “I felt like something suddenly changed because the bottom was the place to be on that long green flag run, but the top – which felt like crap before – was amazing on the restart. I don’t know if it was tire temperature or maybe even moisture from the fog, but it worked out great. I think that rough stuff was just enough to upset the car and it bit Buddy when he went to the bottom.”

With two wins on Friday, David Gravel closed to within one of tying last year’s champion Brad Sweet – World of Outlaws / Trent Gower

By the numbers, Gravel’s win was memorable. His 78th win brings him to within one of tying Brad Sweet for 11th on the all-time list. With five more during the season, they will catch Stevie Smith for 10th.

Gravel is now the second driver to win three consecutive races at Volusia (along with Steve Kinser in 2010-11), the sixth driver to win a pair of races in one day and the seventh to start a season with back-to-back wins.

Finishing second in both races may have put Kofoid in a great position to run for the title in his first season of full-time racing with the Outlaws, but it was still a bitter pill to swallow.

“This one obviously stings a bit more having actually led the race, but overall this is a really great result,” Kofoid said. “I have to keep reminding myself that I’m brand new to this place, our team is still relatively young, and yet we’re competing for World of Outlaws wins. I hope we can get tomorrow in to have another shot at winning of those Gators, (the Volusia trophy).”

Danny Dietrich rounded out the podium in Race 1 with Logan Schuhart taking third in the second race.

Last year’s Outlaws Sprint Car champion, Brad Sweet finished 19th in Race 1 and sixth in Race 2. He is now ninth in the standings, 48 points out of first, but with more than 80 races still to be run in 2023, there is a lot of time to make that up. And he has an opportunity to claw back some of that ground Saturday night as the series remains at Volusia for the third night of the three-race stand.

Read more about Motorsports

Jeff Gordon Le Mans
He won’t race Le Mans, but Jeff Gordon wants to make his 2023 debut...
Webb odd man
Supercross: Cooper Webb is the odd man in
Supercross Tampa Round 6
Saturday’s Supercross Round 6 in Tampa: How to watch, start times, streaming...