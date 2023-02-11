Supercross: Cooper Webb is the odd man in

By Feb 11, 2023, 12:00 PM EST
0 Comments

TAMPA, Florida – After getting off to a strong start with runner-up finishes in the first two races of 2023, Cooper Webb finished fourth overall in Anaheim 2’s Triple Crown format and ‘struggled’ last week with a fifth-place finish in the Houston Main, but with Monster Energy Supercross championships in 2019 and 2021, he’s looking to be the odd man in again this season. After all, he sits third in the standings, only 12 points out of first, and is one of just two riders who have swept the top five in the first four races of 2023.

Webb led most of the 2019 season with eight wins and an 18-point margin over Eli Tomac. Momentum was building.

But Tomac was always there, lurking in the shadows. And when Webb struggled in 2020, Tomac responded by winning the championship by 25 points – a full-race advantage.

When Webb won his first title in 2019 there was a lot of negativity surrounding his effort. Multiple injuries when he with Yamaha were fresh in the fans’ minds, but Webb was determined to tackle his new ride with Red Bull KTM with a positive mindset. He learned to shut out the noise.

In 2019, he got a poor start to the season with a fifth in the opener at Anaheim and a 10th the next week in Glendale, Arizona. But when he got his first win of the season in Anaheim 2, more quickly followed. He won four of the next seven races and finished second twice. By the end of the season, Webb was well out front and his 35-point advantage over Ken Roczen this time was the largest in the past several years.

Webb has become the odd man in.

“Yeah, as you said I’m the odd-year guy,” Webb told NBC Sports this week on media day in Raymond James Stadium as he straddled his bike and waited to make a few laps on select portions of the track. “I’m feeling good. I feel like we’re in a good spot. You know, last weekend was a little tough, but had a great week this week.

“The bottom line is it’s time to get that first one of the year and try to maximize our points and get back a little tighter in the hunt. But overall, we’re still a really good spot. It’s time to go racing.”

Even with his sweep of the top five, Webb knows there is a risk of losing sight of Tomac, who has won three of the first four races this season. Coming off last year’s incredible battle between Tomac and Chase Sexton in the Pro Motocross outdoor season, Webb is often the third rider mentioned in the chase, cementing his status as the odd man.

It bears noting that one is an odd number also.

The track in Tampa features a long whoops section, sand along one of the rhythm lanes, and a Dragon’s Back. – Feld Motor Sports

This week, Webb feels he has a slight advantage. Originally hailing from North Carolina, Webb calls Clermont, Florida home now – a little more than 60 miles from Raymond James Stadium.

“This is Tampa,” Webb said. “They bring in the sand for the whole rhythm section every time we race here, so it’s definitely a little bit interesting. It looks like a good track so far. Also some, some weather in the air. Not sure how that’ll play a part tomorrow, but as of now the track looks really nice.

“Just driving here this morning was nice. I live in Florida full-time now, so just not having to get on a plane and sleeping in your own bed the night before is definitely a plus. Looking forward to the race. I’ve got a lot of friends and family coming, so vibes are hot – vibes are hot.”

David Gravel swept first two World of Outlaws Sprint Car races in doubleheader

By Feb 11, 2023, 3:00 PM EST
Gravel swept Outlaws doubleheader
World Racing Group / Paul Arch
0 Comments

David Gravel swept the World of Outlaws opening day with a pair of wins in a Friday day/night doubleheader at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Florida to close to within six victories of 10th on the all-time wins list.

Originally scheduled for one day earlier on Thursday, the Outlaws sprints took the checkered flag only to witness rain rolling in as they hit the backstretch.

“I really wanted to race last night after how good our car was in the Dash, but I obviously can’t complain now,” Gravel said in a press release. “You never know when you race early in the day like this, so I was a bit anxious about how it would play out. It’s tough on the equipment being wide open like that, but Brian Morrison builds us a great engine.”

Starting fourth in the first feature of the day, Gravel quickly moved forward and took the lead from Anthony Macri on Lap 11. The final 15 laps were a breeze for Gravel – the good kind now, not one filled with rain. He finished ahead of Michael “Buddy” Kofoid to take the early points’ lead in the 2023 Outlaws campaign.

Any concerns Gravel may have had about the engine lasting for two races were quickly put aside. Seven hours later, after sitting through another long rain delay, Gravel was once again in Victory Lane.

Gravel beat Kofoid in both events, but in Race 2 he was forced to take a new line to avoid bumps created by excessive wear,

MORE: Brad Sweet has legacy on his mind

“It was weird,” Gravel said about his pass for the lead. “I felt like something suddenly changed because the bottom was the place to be on that long green flag run, but the top – which felt like crap before – was amazing on the restart. I don’t know if it was tire temperature or maybe even moisture from the fog, but it worked out great. I think that rough stuff was just enough to upset the car and it bit Buddy when he went to the bottom.”

With two wins on Friday, David Gravel closed to within one of tying last year’s champion Brad Sweet – World of Outlaws / Trent Gower

By the numbers, Gravel’s win was memorable. His 78th win brings him to within one of tying Brad Sweet for 11th on the all-time list. With five more during the season, they will catch Stevie Smith for 10th.

Gravel is now the second driver to win three consecutive races at Volusia (along with Steve Kinser in 2010-11), the sixth driver to win a pair of races in one day and the seventh to start a season with back-to-back wins.

Finishing second in both races may have put Kofoid in a great position to run for the title in his first season of full-time racing with the Outlaws, but it was still a bitter pill to swallow.

“This one obviously stings a bit more having actually led the race, but overall this is a really great result,” Kofoid said. “I have to keep reminding myself that I’m brand new to this place, our team is still relatively young, and yet we’re competing for World of Outlaws wins. I hope we can get tomorrow in to have another shot at winning of those Gators, (the Volusia trophy).”

Danny Dietrich rounded out the podium in Race 1 with Logan Schuhart taking third in the second race.

Last year’s Outlaws Sprint Car champion, Brad Sweet finished 19th in Race 1 and sixth in Race 2. He is now ninth in the standings, 48 points out of first, but with more than 80 races still to be run in 2023, there is a lot of time to make that up. And he has an opportunity to claw back some of that ground Saturday night as the series remains at Volusia for the third night of the three-race stand.

