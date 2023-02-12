Supercross 2023: Results and points after Tampa

Feb 12, 2023
Cooper Webb stalked Chase Sexton throughout the Tampa Supercross race and with Eli Tomac’s also struggling Saturday night, the results show a tightening of the points as Webb won his first race of 2023 and Sexton finished second.

Aaron Plessinger would not be denied his first podium of 2023. Feld Motor Sports

Webb grabbed the holeshot, but Sexton quickly completed the pass and led Lap 1 after another dominant heat performance. Sexton would be forgiven for thinking he could ride away from the pack. He couldn’t; Webb stayed close enough to him during the 25-lap race to increase the pressure.

On Lap 21, the pressure finally blew. Riding a deteriorating line through the whoops, Sexton lost grip, began to swerve and could not hang on. He hit the ground with four to go. The pair of riders had enough of a lead that he hung onto the runner-up position.

RESULTS: Click here for full 450 Main Results; Click here for 250 Main Results

Last week Aaron Plessinger had one of his best rides of the season. He challenged Tomac in the opening laps at Houston until a red flag and staggered start allowed Jason Anderson to sweep past. Once out of contention for the win, Plessinger admitted to losing motivation and fell to fourth. He was still bitterly disappointed to miss out on the podium. He righted that wrong in Tampa to get his first Supercross podium since Oakland in Round 2 of last year.

Ken Roczen struggled in Texas last week to finish eighth. He recovered in Tampa to finish fourth and earn his fourth top-five in five races in 2023. If Tomac, Sexton, and Webb get distracted with their battle, Roczen, currently fifth in points, could strike.

Click here for 450 Heat 1 | Heat 2 | Last Chance Qualifier

As for Tomac, he struggled for the second time this season. It was a low point in what may be the start of a rollercoaster ride. After crashing hard two weeks ago in one of the Anaheim 2 Triple Crown features, he won his third race of 2023 in Houston.

That momentum didn’t last. Tomac looked uncomfortable enough on his bike that he did not want to press the issue in his heat when he was challenged by Plessinger. In the Tampa Main, he got a poor start in seventh, moved up two positions by Lap 5, but once he was in fifth, his momentum stalled. He stalled out and with the fifth-place finish, Tomac’s points’ lead is down to two over Sexton and four over Webb.

Click here for 450 Main results | Rider Points | Manufacturer Points | Lap Chart

For most of the 250 East Main, Hunter Lawrence must have believed he would be forced to settle for whatever the race handed him.

Lawrence had a modest start that landed him sixth at the end of the first lap. It took a long while to work his way through the field. But as he did so, he slowly reeled in race leader Nate Thrasher until he could see the leader on the same straightaway in the closing laps.

That was all it took. Over the last half dozen laps, the gap steadily shrunk, which set up one of the most dramatic finishes of the 250 season. Lapped traffic played a heavy role. Lawrence worked it slightly better than Thrasher and on the last lap, they made slight contact in each of the final two turns. Lawrence came out on top for his second win in two 250 East races.

Thrasher was disappointed to lose the race, but couldn’t be too upset because earlier in the night, he scored his first career heat win.

Click here for 250 Heat 1 | Heat 2 | Last Chance Qualifier

Max Anstie had to convince teams he could be successful on 250s. Feld Motor Sports

During the week, Max Anstie kept hearing questions about whether he could back up his podium in Houston with another in Tampa. That was incentive for the 29-year-old Brit to dig deep and answer in the affirmative. Anstie was 16 seconds behind the lead battle at the end, but now owns two podiums in his two-race 250cc career. Those strong runs put him second in the points eight behind Lawrence.

Another rider with questions reverberating around him is Danger Boy Haiden Deegan. He finished fourth in his 250 debut at Houston. He was just as surprised by the result as anyone else. Before the Tampa race, he told NBC Sports that he did not have any expectations. There was no pressure to bak up his top-five Houston run. With the weight off his shoulders, he finished fourth for a second consecutive week.

Click here for 250 Main results | 250 East Rider Points | Combined Rider Points | Lap Chart

Jeremy Martin rounded out the top five for the second time this season in the 250 East division. Coming off injury in 2022, he now has four consecutive top-fives to his credit.

Tom Vialle improved one position from his Houston Supercross results and finished sixth in Tampa. It hasn’t taken long for the European newbie to acclimate to the tight confines of the stadium series.

Cooper Webb wins Tampa Supercross: Eli Tomac still leads championship by 2 points

Feb 12, 2023
Cooper Webb rode a perfect race to score his first Monster Energy Supercross at Tampa win in the last 22 races.

“That’s too damn long,” Webb told NBC Sports’ Will Christien immediately following the race.

Webb and Chase Sexton were in a class by themselves Saturday night at Raymond James Stadium. After winning his heat, Sexton jumped into the lead, but a motivated Webb never let him out of sight and bided his time. It has been a strategy that often works for Webb as he pressures his competitors into making mistakes.

“I felt good running that speed,” Webb said. “I felt like I could catch him when I needed to. The lappers were tough.

“I had a big moment in the whoops and held onto it. He had a big moment, and I saw him go down. I was ready for it to go down to the last laps. I could see he was getting flustered.”

With a handful of laps remaining, Webb got loose as he skimmed the whoops section. He almost crashed before catching his bike but without spotters to tell him he had a slightly bigger advantage over Webb than on the previous lap, Sexton continued to ride on the edge, and when he hooked an edge, he went to the ground as the clock was under a minute.

"Overall my riding and racing keeps getting better," Sexton said in the postrace press conference. "Tonight was some of the best Main event riding I've had, aside from Anaheim 2. "Cooper and I were going back and forth on who could go faster each lap and the lappers were definitely getting both of us - especially in the sand section. It was really just being able to focus. I didn't know he had a sketchy moment the lap before and that main line just kept getting worse and worse. I was trying to make it work and obviously it bit me." Webb and Sexton lapped all the way up to ninth-place Joey Savatgy.
A late-race crash denied Chase Sexton the opportunity to take the Supercross points lead. (Feld Motor Sports).

“Overall my riding and racing keep getting better,” Sexton said in the postrace news conference. “Tonight was some of the best main event riding I’ve had, aside from Anaheim 2.

“Cooper and I were going back and forth on who could go faster each lap, and the lappers were definitely getting both of us, especially in the sand section. It was really just being able to focus. I didn’t know he had a sketchy moment the lap before, and that main line just kept getting worse and worse. I was trying to make it work, and obviously, it bit me.”

Webb and Sexton lapped all the way up to ninth-place Joey Savatgy.

It wasn’t exactly Babe Ruth pointing to the fence to predict a home run, but prior to the race, Webb told NBC Sports, that his “bottom line is it’s time to get that first one of the year and try to maximize our points and get back a little tighter in the hunt.”

Webb’s last win came in the 2021 season finale in Salt Lake City, Utah, where he clinched his second championship. After his first victory that season, he rattled off eight top-two finishes in the next 10 races.

 

RESULTS: How they finished for the 450 Main in Tampa

In 2019, he won in Round 3 and then won four of the next seven.

Last week, Aaron Plessinger narrowly missed the podium. He ran strong throughout the Houston race, but lost his momentum near the end and finished fourth. Like his KTM teammate Webb, he was highly motivated to improve on that performance.

At Tampa, Plessinger scored his first SuperMotocross podium since finishing third last year at Ironman in the Pro Motocross outdoor season. It was his first Supercross podium since a second-place finish at Oakland in Round 2 of 2022.

“I just did my motos this week,” Plessinger said. “I think if it wasn’t for that red flag last week, it might have been a different story. … If it wasn’t for the red flag, I could have landed up here (at Houston).

Ken Roczen rebounded from an eighth-place finish last week to score his fourth top-five in five races.

The Tampa Supercross race was uncharacteristically challenging for Tomac, who lost ground in the standings to both Sexton and Webb with a fifth-place finish. Tomac’s points lead is now a slim two points over Sexton and four over third-place Webb.

Like a rubber band, Hunter Lawrence and Nate Thrasher ran two different races that literally came together on the final lap.

Lawrence got a bad start and was mired in traffic in the opening laps. Meanwhile, Thrasher earned the holeshot and shot out to a sizeable lead.

But Lawrence is not the consensus favorite to win the 250 East division by giving up and riding a patient race. Lawrence surged through traffic and methodically trimmed the leader’s advantage. The closing laps were marked by heavy traffic and Lawrence’s more aggressive riding style carried the day.

Barely.

On the final lap, Lawrence and Thrasher came together twice. Exiting the sand section, Thrasher pushed out wide and clipped Lawrence’s front tire. The lost momentum was negligible and on the final turn, Lawrence was able to return the favor, pushing Thrasher marginally offline.

“Wow that was awesome,” Lawrence said from the top of the podium. “I’m still hyped up What a ride. That was frickin’ awesome. I’ve got some work to do on the start after this week. What a race to have at home here in Tampa.”

Click here for full 250 Main Results

Thrasher recovered but could not jump the final obstacle and finished 0.2 seconds behind Lawrence – the closest 250 finish since 2015.

“Hunter had a great race,” Thrasher said. “I got out front early and just put my laps in and felt like I had a good pace, but in the end, I ran into the lappers first and they are never your friend. I just have to be better.”

Thrasher was coming off his first heat win of his career and almost made it a fairytale weekend.

Max Anstie took the final spot on the podium, backing up last week’s second-place finish in his move from 450s into the 250 class.

Haiden Deegan has a pair of top-10s in his first two Supercross races (Feld Motor Sports).

Haiden Deegan ran third early in the race, but he bogged down at the end of the long sand section on Lap 3. He lost two positions and then reclaimed one to score his second consecutive fourth-place finish.

Jeremy Martin rounded out the top five for the second straight race.

Both heats were won by riders getting their first heat wins. Thrasher’s Heat 1 win was followed by one for Chance Hymas, who was making only his second 250 start. He fell to eighth in the Main and like Deegan and Martin, he replicated his Houston finish to earn his second top-10 in two starts.

Hymas was wowed by his early success.

“It’s just the start,” Hymas said with a little wonder in his voice. “And I have to keep learning and this is a crazy way to start it off. It’s surreal, leading the whole race and riding smooth. No goals tonight in the main. Just go out there, have fun and keep learning – and see where we end up.”

