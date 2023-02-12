Cooper Webb wins Tampa Supercross: Eli Tomac retains championship lead by two points

Cooper Webb rode a perfect race to score his first Monster Energy Supercross at Tampa win in the last 22 races.

“That’s too damn long,” Webb told NBC Sports’ Will Christien immediately following the race.

Webb and Chase Sexton were in a class by themselves Saturday night at Raymond James Stadium. After winning his heat, Sexton jumped into the lead, but a motivated Webb never let him get out of sight and bided his time. It has been a strategy that often works for Webb as he pressures his competitors into making mistakes.

“I felt good running that speed,” Webb continued. “I felt like I could catch him when I needed to. The lappers were tough.

“I had a big moment in the whoops and held onto it. He had a big moment and I saw him go down. I was ready for it to go down to the last laps. I could see he was getting flustered.”

With a handful of laps remaining, Webb got loose as he skimmed the whoops section. He almost crashed before catching his bike, but without spotters to tell him he had a slightly bigger advantage over Webb than on the previous lap, Sexton continued to ride on the edge and when he hooked an edge, he went to the ground as the clock was under a minute.

"Overall my riding and racing keeps getting better," Sexton said in the postrace press conference. "Tonight was some of the best Main event riding I've had, aside from Anaheim 2. "Cooper and I were going back and forth on who could go faster each lap and the lappers were definitely getting both of us - especially in the sand section. It was really just being able to focus. I didn't know he had a sketchy moment the lap before and that main line just kept getting worse and worse. I was trying to make it work and obviously it bit me." Webb and Sexton lapped all the way up to ninth-place Joey Savatgy.
A late race crash denied Chase Sexton the opportunity to take the Supercross points’ lead. – Feld Motor Sports

It wasn’t exactly Babe Ruth pointing to the fence to predict a homerun, but prior to the race, Webb told NBC Sports, that his “bottom line is it’s time to get that first one of the year and try to maximize our points and get back a little tighter in the hunt.”

Webb’s last win came in 2021, which was a championship year. That season, once he won, he rattled off eight first or second-place finishes in the next 10 races.

 

RESULTS: How they finished for the 450 Main in Tampa

In 2019, he won in Round 3 and then won four of the next seven.

Last week, Aaron Plessinger narrowly missed the podium. He ran strong throughout the Houston race, but lost his momentum near the end and finished fourth. Like Webb, he was highly motivated to improve on that performance.

At Tampa, Plessinger scored his first SuperMotocross podium since finishing third last year at Ironman in the Pro Motocross outdoor season. I was his first Supercross podium since a second-place finish at Oakland in Round 2 of 2022.

“I just did my motos this week,” Plessinger said after the race. “I think if it wasn’t for that red flag last week, it might have been a different story. … If it wasn’t for the red flag, I could have landed up here (at Houston).

Ken Roczen rebounded from an eighth-place finish last week to score his fourth top-five in five races.

The Tampa Supercross race was uncharacteristically challenging for the points’ leader Tomac, who lost ground to both Sexton and Webb with a fifth-place finish. Webb’s points’ lead is now a slim two points over Sexton and four over third-place Webb.

Like a rubber band, Hunter Lawrence and Nate Thrasher ran two different races that literally came together on the final lap.

Lawrence got a bad start and was mired in traffic in the opening laps. Meanwhile, Thrasher earned the holeshot and shot out to a sizeable lead.

But Lawrence is not the consensus favorite to win the 250 East division by giving up and riding a patient race. Lawrence surged through traffic and methodically trimmed the leader’s advantage. The closing laps were marked by heavy traffic and Lawrence’s more aggressive riding style carried the day.

Barely.

On the final lap, Lawrence and Thrasher came together twice. Exiting the sand section, Thrasher pushed out wide and clipped Lawrence’s front tire. The lost momentum was negligible and on the final turn, Lawrence was able to return the favor, pushing Thrasher marginally offline.

“Wow that was awesome,” Lawrence said from the top of the podium. “I’m still hyped up What a ride. That was frickin’ awesome. I’ve got some work to do on the start after this week. What a race to have at home here in Tampa.”

Click here for full 250 Main Results

Thrasher recovered, but could not jump the final obstacle and finished 0.2 seconds behind Lawrence – the closest 250 finish since 2015.

“Hunter had a great race,” Thrasher said. “I got out front early and just put my laps in and felt like I had a good pace, but in the end, I ran into the lappers first and they are never your friend. I just have to be better.”

Thrasher was coming off his first heat win of his career and almost made it a fairytale weekend.

Max Anstie took the final spot on the podium, backing up last week’s second-place finish in his move from 450s into the 250 class.

Haiden Deegan has a pair of top-10s in his first two Supercross races. Feld Motor Sports

Haiden Deegan ran third early in the race, but he bogged down at the end of the long sand section on Lap 3. He lost two positions and then reclaimed one to score his second consecutive fourth-place finish.

Jeremy Martin rounded out the top five for the second straight race.

Both heats were won by riders getting their first heat wins. Thrasher’s Heat 1 win was followed by one for Chance Hymas, who was making only his second 250 start. He fell to eighth in the Main and like Deegan and Martin, he replicated his Houston finish to earn his second top-10 in two starts.

Hymas was wowed by his early success.

“It’s just the start,” Hymas said with a little wonder in his voice. “And I have to keep learning and this is a crazy way to start it off. It’s surreal, leading the whole race and riding smooth. No goals tonight in the Main. Just go out there, have fun and keep learning – and see where we end up.”

David Gravel swept first two World of Outlaws Sprint Car races in doubleheader

By Feb 11, 2023, 3:00 PM EST
Gravel swept Outlaws doubleheader
World Racing Group / Paul Arch
0 Comments

David Gravel swept the World of Outlaws opening day with a pair of wins in a Friday day/night doubleheader at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Florida to close to within six victories of 10th on the all-time wins list.

Originally scheduled for one day earlier on Thursday, the Outlaws sprints took the checkered flag only to witness rain rolling in as they hit the backstretch.

“I really wanted to race last night after how good our car was in the Dash, but I obviously can’t complain now,” Gravel said in a press release. “You never know when you race early in the day like this, so I was a bit anxious about how it would play out. It’s tough on the equipment being wide open like that, but Brian Morrison builds us a great engine.”

Starting fourth in the first feature of the day, Gravel quickly moved forward and took the lead from Anthony Macri on Lap 11. The final 15 laps were a breeze for Gravel – the good kind now, not one filled with rain. He finished ahead of Michael “Buddy” Kofoid to take the early points’ lead in the 2023 Outlaws campaign.

Any concerns Gravel may have had about the engine lasting for two races were quickly put aside. Seven hours later, after sitting through another long rain delay, Gravel was once again in Victory Lane.

Gravel beat Kofoid in both events, but in Race 2 he was forced to take a new line to avoid bumps created by excessive wear,

MORE: Brad Sweet has legacy on his mind

“It was weird,” Gravel said about his pass for the lead. “I felt like something suddenly changed because the bottom was the place to be on that long green flag run, but the top – which felt like crap before – was amazing on the restart. I don’t know if it was tire temperature or maybe even moisture from the fog, but it worked out great. I think that rough stuff was just enough to upset the car and it bit Buddy when he went to the bottom.”

With two wins on Friday, David Gravel closed to within one of tying last year’s champion Brad Sweet – World of Outlaws / Trent Gower

By the numbers, Gravel’s win was memorable. His 78th win brings him to within one of tying Brad Sweet for 11th on the all-time list. With five more during the season, they will catch Stevie Smith for 10th.

Gravel is now the second driver to win three consecutive races at Volusia (along with Steve Kinser in 2010-11), the sixth driver to win a pair of races in one day and the seventh to start a season with back-to-back wins.

Finishing second in both races may have put Kofoid in a great position to run for the title in his first season of full-time racing with the Outlaws, but it was still a bitter pill to swallow.

“This one obviously stings a bit more having actually led the race, but overall this is a really great result,” Kofoid said. “I have to keep reminding myself that I’m brand new to this place, our team is still relatively young, and yet we’re competing for World of Outlaws wins. I hope we can get tomorrow in to have another shot at winning of those Gators, (the Volusia trophy).”

Danny Dietrich rounded out the podium in Race 1 with Logan Schuhart taking third in the second race.

Last year’s Outlaws Sprint Car champion, Brad Sweet finished 19th in Race 1 and sixth in Race 2. He is now ninth in the standings, 48 points out of first, but with more than 80 races still to be run in 2023, there is a lot of time to make that up. And he has an opportunity to claw back some of that ground Saturday night as the series remains at Volusia for the third night of the three-race stand.

