After an incident with Justin Barcia in the Tampa Monster Energy Supercross race, Jason Anderson has been placed on probation by the American Motorcycle Association for six months, which will run through Round 9 of the Pro Motocross season.
The penalty comes after an incident between Anderson and Justin Barica early last week when Anderson pushed Barcia into the Tuff Blox, causing both riders to crash. The pass was attempted on Lap 6. Anderson went on to finish sixth while Barcia recovered and finished eighth.
One week earlier, Anderson acknowledged his part in ongoing rivalries with other riders.
“I’m just going to try and get out front and do my thing,” Anderson said in a post-race news conference following his third-place finish in the Houston Supercross race (at the 8 minute, 30 second mark). “It’s on me for getting caught up in a lot of the B.S. I get caught up in. That’s something I have to take responsibility for. I really just want to do my best, try to grow and avoid that. I’m going to try my best and change that aspect of me.”
Anderson and Barcia have a history of contact.
Barcia found himself on probation last year for rough riding for an incident in Round 2 in San Diego when he sent Justin Bogle to the ground. Barcia’s next incident drew a three-point penalty for crashing Anderson in an Indianapolis Supercross race and he was docked 10 points for wrecking Malcolm Stewart in the season finale at Salt Lake City.
Barcia finished fifth in 2022; Anderson was second, nine points behind Supercross champion Eli Tomac, although it bears noting that Tomac had a large enough lead entering the final round that season while Anderson won at Salt Lake City.
The history of conflict continued into this year. Anderson sent Barcia to the ground in a heat race in San Diego.
In Tampa, Anderson won the first heat race. They did not race head-to-head in the preliminaries: Barcia finished fourth in the second heat.
With Tomac struggling to a fifth-place finish in the Tampa main event, a strong finish would have allowed Anderson to make up ground on the leader, along with the winning rider Cooper Webb and second-place Chase Sexton. Instead, Anderson lost ground and now trails Tomac by 20 points entering the sixth of 17 rounds in the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross season.