Tony Stewart returns to full-time racing with NHRA Top Alcohol dragster team

Associated PressFeb 14, 2023, 7:15 AM EST
Tony Stewart full-time NHRA
Jeff Speer/LVMS via Icon Sportswire
NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart will return to full-time competition this season – as an NHRA drag racer.

Stewart, a three-time NASCAR champion, will run a Top Alcohol dragster for McPhillips Racing for the full 2023 NHRA season. Stewart, who turns 52 in May, will be sponsored by longtime partner Mobil 1.

Stewart made his NHRA debut in a Top Alcohol dragster last October at the Nevada Nationals, where he advanced to the finals and finished second by .0002-of a second. Stewart’s 5.258-second, 271.57 mph run in the finals came up just one inch short of the win.

Stewart, who owns a sprint car team and is co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing in NASCAR, last year started an NHRA team that fields one dragster in Top Fuel for his wife, Leah Pruett, and Funny Car for Matt Hagan.

“We’ve been working on putting this package together with the McPhillips family to expand on what we did at Las Vegas last year and get back in the seat,” Stewart said. “I want to keep learning about the sport and have the opportunity to go compete more this year with a team I really enjoy.

“It’s nerve-wracking to try and do something different, but when you have a team like what the McPhillips Racing team has, it makes everything a lot easier.”

Stewart has won championships in NASCAR, IndyCar and USAC, will be competing for the NHRA National Championship this year. Top Alcohol drivers are eligible to earn points at their first 10 national events. Their best six national finishes from their eligible points-earning events will constitute their championship points total.

Stewart isn’t sure a title is in reach.

“It’s hard to sit there and know what expectations we should have for the year,” Stewart said. “I think as long as I keep learning more and more as I go by trying to be more consistent with driving the car, keep it in the groove, trying to stay consistent on reaction times and improve reaction times, those are all goals for me. I want to keep learning and get better every weekend and every race we go to.”

Stewart’s first race as a full-time drag racer will be the Gatornationals in Gainesville, Florida, next month. In addition to the NHRA national events Stewart will also compete in select races in the Divisional Series, starting with the Baby Gators at Gainesville Raceway from March 1-5.

“It’s been like being a little kid all over again,” Stewart said. “When I was racing go karts, I couldn’t wait for the winter to be over so I could go racing. That’s where I’m at all over again.”

Supercross: Eli Tomac protected points lead with risk-free race

By Feb 13, 2023, 1:49 PM EST
Eli Tomac rode a risk-free race to protect his points lead, according to the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team, on his way to a fifth-place finish in the Tampa Supercross race. Tomac retained the red plate with a two-point lead over Chase Sexton in second and four over Tampa’s winner Cooper Webb.

During the race, Tomac never pressed the issue with other riders, finishing third in his heat before the main modest showing. Tomac was as low as seventh at the start of the feature, moved his way into fifth by Lap 5, and then he settled into position.

Tomac risk-free race
The bowl turn at the end of the sand stretch caused several riders to bog down. – Feld Motor Sports

“It was a bit of an off day for my riding,” Tomac said in a press release. “I struggled with finding a comfort zone during the night show, with the conditions being on the edge of slick and decent traction. Overall we learned a lot about those conditions for the future, and I’m happy to still have the points lead.”

The Tampa track design incorporated a long sand section and Dragon’s Back as features not yet used in the first four races of 2023. Along with rainy conditions off and on throughout the race, the riders faced several challenges.

Tomac’s risk-free race maintained the points’ lead, but would not have without a crash by Sexton with four laps remaining. Riding in the lead at the time of his incident, Sexton would have held a one-point advantage had he won.

“It was a good day, overall, even though the results don’t show it,” said Jeremy Coker, Yamaha Star Racing Team Manager. “The track was tough with the sand, and then obviously, there was an extra element with the rain before the night show. It just added a little trickiness to it, and Eli wasn’t super comfortable with the soil out there. It’s just one of those nights where it was better not to risk it and bring it home where we did and keep the points lead.

“So, we’ll go to work this week and make some changes to the bike to get him a little more comfortable and come back swinging for Oakland.”

Tomac’s teammate Justin Cooper finished seventh for the second time in back-to-back races in his debut. Cooper will run selected rounds in the 450cc class since he is no longer eligible to race in 250s.

