Tony Kanaan says Indy 500 will be his final race before retiring from IndyCar

By Feb 15, 2023, 9:05 AM EST
Tony Kanaan retiring
Doug Mathews/Penske Entertainment
The last lap for Tony Kanaan in the NTT IndyCar Series finally will come May 28 as the veteran announced he will be retiring with the 107th Indy 500 after a quarter-century career.

The 2013 Indianapolis 500 winner announced Wednesday morning via social media that his final start will come at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Kanaan will expand on his decision in a 2 p.m. news conference at IMS that will reveal his car number and sponsor for Indy.

In a video that he posted, Kanaan walks the grounds of the Brickyard and says, “it’s been a wonderful journey, but it’s not done yet. I will still have the pleasure to drive through the bricks one more time. Thank you all, and I’ll see you on race day.”

He was announced last year as the driver of the fourth Dallara-Chevrolet entry for the Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team in the 2023 Indy 500. Last year, Kanaan finished third with Chip Ganassi Racing in his only IndyCar start of the 2022 season.

The popular Brazilian ran four oval races with Ganassi (sharing the No. 48 Dallara-Honda with Jimmie Johnson) in a partial 2021 schedule that extended his career. Kanaan originally announced the 2020 season would be his “Last Lap” in IndyCar.

But the 2004 series champion’s plans for a celebratory lap to honor the fans were scuttled by the COVID-19 pandemic that limited crowds from attending races.

Kanaan since has joked often about his delayed retirement plans, noting at IndyCar’s preseason media event two weeks ago in Palm Springs, California, that six-time series champion Scott Dixon “makes fun of me until this day.

“This is the last, last, last, last lap, the very last lap,” Kanaan cracked to reporters Feb. 1 when asked if he was hoping to race at Indy again in 2024. “So the answer honestly will be I think I will definitely make a decision, which is not just all up to me.”

At that time, Kanaan said he planned to decide on his future “when we cross the start-finish line on that Sunday. When I win — if I win — I’ll put everybody on the spot and I’ll say, I’m coming back. This is exactly what happened last year.

“Right now I think the focus is this 500. It wasn’t a mistake, but we announced something two years ago and then a great opportunity came with Jimmie’s (ride). I’m not going to put out there, ‘This is what I’m doing.’ It’s just let it be.”

In nearly 400 starts across the CART Champ Car and IndyCar Series from 1998-2022, Kanaan has 17 victories and 79 podium finishes.

His first victory was July 25, 1999 at Michigan International Speedway with Gerry Forsythe’s No. 11 Reynard-Honda. His most recent win was in the Aug. 30, 2014 season finale at Auto Club Speedway in the No. 10 Dallara-Honda for Ganassi.

Kanaan has continued to race in other series, such as the Superstar Racing Experience and stock-car races in Brazil.

Supercross: Jason Anderson on probation for rough riding after Tampa incident

By Feb 14, 2023, 11:57 PM EST
After an incident with Justin Barcia in the Tampa Monster Energy Supercross race, Jason Anderson has been placed on probation by the American Motorcycle Association for six months. The punishment will run through Round 9 of the Pro Motocross season.

The penalty comes after Anderson pushed Barcia into the Tuff Blox on an attempted pass, causing both riders to crash on Lap 6. Anderson finished sixth while Barcia recovered to finish eighth.

One week earlier, Anderson acknowledged his part in ongoing rivalries with other riders.

“I’m just going to try and get out front and do my thing,” Anderson said in a postrace news conference (at the 8:30 mark of this clip) after his third-place finish in the Houston Supercross race. “It’s on me for getting caught up in a lot of the B.S. I get caught up in. That’s something I have to take responsibility for. I really just want to do my best, try to grow and avoid that. I’m going to try my best and change that aspect of me.”

Anderson and Barcia have a history of contact.

Barcia was placed on probation last year for rough riding because of an incident in Round 2 in San Diego when he sent Justin Bogle to the ground. Barcia’s next incident drew a three-point penalty for crashing Anderson in an Indianapolis Supercross race, and he was docked 10 points for wrecking Malcolm Stewart in the season finale at Salt Lake City.

Barcia finished fifth in 2022; Anderson was second, nine points behind Supercross champion Eli Tomac (though it bears noting that Tomac had a large enough lead for the title regardless of Anderson’s victory in the finale at Salt Lake City).

The conflict continued this year as Anderson sent Barcia to the ground during a heat race in San Diego.

In Tampa, Anderson won the first heat race. They did not race head-to-head in the preliminaries: Barcia finished fourth in the second heat.

With Tomac struggling to a fifth in the Tampa main event, a strong finish would have allowed Anderson to make up ground on the leader, along with winner Cooper Webb and runner-up Chase Sexton. Instead, Anderson lost ground and now trails Tomac by 20 points entering the sixth of 17 rounds in the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross season.

