Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A month after being postponed by severe storms, the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series will return to RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California to complete Round 2 of the 2023 season.

There are only four points separating the top three riders — Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton, and Cooper Webb, who is coming off a victory in Round 6 at Tampa, Florida.

Sexton made a critical late-race mistake in pursuit of his second victory last Saturday, and Tomac finished fifth at Tampa while lacking the speed he had in winning three of the first four races this season.

The rescheduled Round 2 could signal hope of a rebound for Jason Anderson, who earned his first victory last season at Oakland (ending a 47-race winless skid) on the way to a runner-up finish in the points.

Here are the pertinent details for watching the rescheduled Round 2 of the 2023 Supercross season in Oakland:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Round 2 will begin Saturday at 8 p.m. ET streaming on Peacock. The event will re-air Sunday, Feb. 19 at 1 a.m. on CNBC. The Race Day Live show (including qualifying) will begin on Peacock at 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday.

NBC Sports will have exclusive live coverage of races, qualifiers and heats for the record 31 events in SuperMotocross. The main events will be presented on Peacock, NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and NBC Sports digital platforms.

Peacock will become the home of the SuperMotocross World Championship series in 2023 with live coverage of all races, qualifying, and heats from January to October. There will be 23 races livestreamed exclusively on Peacock, including a SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff event. The platform also will provide on-demand replays of every race. Click here for the full schedule.

POINTS STANDINGS: 450 division l 250 division

ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times for Saturday’s Supercross Round 2 in Oakland, according to the Monster Energy Supercross schedule from the AMA:

2:05 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying 1

2:20 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying 1

2:35 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying 1

2:50 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying 1

3:05 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying 1

3:20 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying 1

4:20 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying 2

4:35 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying 2

4:50 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying 2

5:05 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying 2

5:20 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying 2

5:35 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying 2

8:06 p.m.: 250 Heat 1

8:20 p.m.: 250 Heat 2

8:34 p.m.: 450 Heat 1

8:48 p.m.: 450 Heat 2

9:22 p.m.: 250 Last Chance Qualifier

9:33 p.m.: 450 Last Chance Qualifier

9:53 p.m.: 250 Main Event

10:27 p.m.: 450 Main Event

TRACK LAYOUT:

Click here to view the track map

HOW TO WATCH SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON IN 2023: Full NBC Sports, Peacock schedule

FINAL 2022 STANDINGS: 450 points standings | 250 East points standings | 250 West points standings

2023 SEASON RECAPS

ROUND 1: Eli Tomac opens title defense with victory

ROUND 2: Oakland postponed by storms

ROUND 3: Tomac holds off Cooper Webb again

ROUND 4: Chase Sexton wins Anaheim Triple Crown

ROUND 5: Eli Tomac leads wire to wire in Houston

ROUND 6: Cooper Webb breaks through in Tampa

NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Five things to watch in the 2023 Supercross season

Austin Forkner out for 2023 Supercross season

Malcolm Stewart aims for 450 breakthrough

A new attitude for Adam Cianciarulo in 2023

Ken Roczen signs with Suzuki

Hunter and Jett Lawrence walk a fine line with competition and fans

Three talented rookies move up to 450

Jett Lawrence wants to run 450 division for SMX playoffs