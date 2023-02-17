Full specs revealed for NASCAR Garage 56 Camaro that will race 24 Hours of Le Mans

By Feb 17, 2023, 12:15 PM EST
NASCAR Garage 56 specs
James Gilbert/Getty Images
0 Comments

NASCAR and Hendrick Motorsports unveiled the full specs for their Garage 56 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 that will race the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June.

During an announcement in Daytona International Speedway victory lane, the livery for the Next Gen also was revealed for the June 10-11 race.

Though the car will feature functioning headlights and taillights for the world’s biggest 24-hour race, the systems and components on the Le Mans model are very similar to the Next Gen car.

In a mild surprise, the Garage 56 car specifications also will include the same naturally aspirated, cast-iron small block V8 engine as the Cup car.

GARAGE 56 VS. NEXT GEN: Click here to compare the specs between the Cup and Le Mans cars

The Garage 56 Camaro will feature a larger fuel cell (by 12 gallons), carbon brake discs and specially designed tires. The Le Mans car is 2 inches longer than a Cup car and the same width but checks in more than 500 pounds lighter (at 2,960 pounds vs. 3,485 in Cup).

“From the beginning of this project, it was important to us that the car we bring to Le Mans is a true NASCAR stock car,” NASCAR chairman and CEO Jim France said in a statement. “While there have been some adjustments to allow the car to compete in a 24-hour endurance race, fans in Le Mans will be treated to the full NASCAR experience.”

The development has occurred over more than 3,600 miles logged at six tests — Road Atlanta, Virginia International Raceway, Goodyear Proving Grounds, Carolina Motorsports Park, Sebring International Raceway and the Daytona International Speedway road course. The car is slated next week for its first 24-hour test at Sebring.

GARAGE 56 ANSWERS, ANALYSISMore on the NASCAR-Hendrick entry for the 24 Hours of Le Mans

ON THE BUTTON: Formula One champion enjoying NASCAR exposure

Since the announcement that Hendrick and NASCAR (in collaboration with Chevrolet and Goodyear) would field the Camaro in the world’s biggest endurance race, it’d been widely speculated that the car’s powerplant would feature some components of electrification.

Since its 2012 introduction, the Garage 56 entry at Le Mans traditionally has been known for innovation and technological advancements, often featuring alternate propulsion systems powered by biofuels and hydrogen.

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Series (which is owned by NASCAR) introduced hybrid engines to its premier prototype category this season, and it seems probable that the technology will reach the Cup Series eventually. It was a topic during a news conference Friday with the principals for each manufacturer (Chevrolet, Ford, Toyota) in the Cup Series.

“In every series, we are working on what are those steps to hybridization or are they going to do some testing in the electrification space,” said Jim Campbell, U.S. vice president of performance and motorsports for Chevrolet. “We have a lot to learn, as we do on the production side. In IMSA, we are running (a hybrid) in the GTP category, and in IndyCar, we have a hybrid coming next year. I think every series has a hybrid consideration, and I think there is going to be some testing in the (electric vehicle) space where we are really going to learn. And we do have to learn, not only technically, but from a market-facing and fan side.”

Said Mark Rushbrook, global director for Ford Performance Motorsports: “Electrification, it’s just when the time is right and when the technology is right. We’ve got a great formula here with Cup and Xfinity and truck and three good national series, but there’s an opportunity to look and do more and try to introduce that technology in a way that makes sense.”

During the March 2022 news conference to announce Garage 56, ACO President Pierre Fillon said NASCAR CEO Jim France pitched the Garage 56 idea around the concept of the Next Gen using a hybrid system in the future. According to SportsCar365.com, Fillon later confirmed the Camaro likely would require a hybrid powertrain.

The driver lineup for the car was unveiled three weeks ago at Daytona with 2009 Formula One champion Jenson Button joining seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson and Le Mans winner Mike Rockenfeller.

Courtesy of NASCAR, here are recent photos of the Garage 56 car on the shop floor at Hendrick Motorsports:

 

2023 SuperMotocross Power Rankings after Tampa: Chase Sexton and Cooper Webb close in

By Feb 17, 2023, 2:00 PM EST
0 Comments

It’s impossible to win every week in the Monster Energy Supercross Series, and knowing how not to ride to his limit is a big part of Eli Tomac’s success in the sport and why he tops the SuperMotocross Power Rankings once more following Tampa.

SuperMotocross Power Rankings Tampa
By taking what Tampa gave him, Eli Tomac protected his Power Rankings’ lead. – Feld Motor Sports

By Tomac’s standards, last week was disappointing. He failed to win the main for only the second time this season and was more than 30 seconds off the pace at the end of 25 laps. But bad by Tomac’s standards is a decent day for most other riders and he finished fifth in the feature after standing on the podium in his heat behind two riders who went on to score top-threes in the main. Tomac knew the conditions weren’t right for him and instead of risking injury, he protected his points’ lead.

Aggressive riding has gotten Jason Anderson where he is, but an ongoing feud with Justin Barcia threatens to put his season at risk. Anderson is currently on probation following an incident in Tampa that sent Barcia to the ground. Anderson finished sixth, but considering that he was coming off back-to-back podiums, more was expected at Tampa.

MORE: Cooper Webb wins Tampa, closes points gap

Chase Sexton has some lessons that still need to be learned. Riders can’t discount the need for experience, which showed last week as Sexton waited too long to find a better line through the whoops. He got crossed up while skimming the tops of the bumps and caught an edge that sent him down. Finishing second in Tampa, He remains one of only two riders with a perfect sweep of the top five through five rounds.

Cooper Webb is the other rider with a perfect record of top-fives, but despite his four previous strong runs, he told NBC Sports last week that the only way to make up ground on Tomac was to win. He pressured Webb into a mistake, but felt he could have passed him even without that. In his two previous championship years of 2019 and 2021, he rattled off a lot of victories after getting his first of the season. Webb closed the gap on Tomac and currently trails by two after six rounds.

Ken Roczen is riding well with four top-five finishes and an eighth, but he is starting to lose contact with the leaders. While Roczen currently sits 21 points out of first, last week’s performance by Webb shows just how quickly things can change.

450 Rankings

This
Week		 Rider Power
Avg.		 Last
Week		 Diff.
1. Eli Tomac
[3 Main; 3 Heat Wins]		 84.58 1 0
2. Jason Anderson
[3 Heat Wins]		 82.75 2 0
3. Chase Sexton
[1 Main; 4 Heat Wins]		 82.67 5 2
4. Cooper Webb
[1 Main]		 82.42 3 -1
5. Ken Roczen 81.25 4 -1
6. Aaron Plessinger 74.17 7 1
7. Dylan Ferrandis 71.60 6 -1
8. Justin Barcia 70.50 8 0
9. Justin Cooper 68.00 9 0
10. Adam Cianciarulo 67.67 10 0
11. Marvin Musquin 61.00 12 1
12. Joey Savatgy 60.50 11 -1
13. Christian Craig 59.33 14 1
14. Malcolm Stewart
[1 Heat Win]		 58.75 13 -1
15. Colt Nichols 56.92 15 0
16. Dean Wilson 50.08 16 0
17. Cole Thompson 47.50 NA
18. Justin Hill 41.91 17 -1
19. Shane McElrath 38.36 18 -1
20. Fredrik Noren 34.40 21 1

Supercross 450 Points

Hunter Lawrence had a poor start to last week’s Tampa race, ending the first lap outside the top five. He settled into fourth by Lap 4, but he really started to make ground as the field encountered lapped traffic. As soon as he could see race leader Nate Thrasher, Lawrence found another gear and caught him with one to go. The highlight reel at the end of the season will feature the final two turns as the leaders battled for position with Lawrence taking the lead for the first time in the final corner of the final lap.

Max Anstie has a new lease on life with his move to the 250cc class. Back-to-back podiums places him second among the East riders and third overall. The only thing missing is a heat or main win and when that comes, Anstie is going to be mentioned as Lawrence’s main challenger for the championship.

Supercross 250 Points

SuperMotocross Power Rankings Tampa
Tom Vialle scored back-to-back top-10s in his first two 250 East races. – Feld Motor Sports

No one was quite certain if Haiden Deegan’s fourth-place finish in Houston was a fluke, including the rider himself. Before the race, he told NBC Sports there was no pressure to back up his Texas top-five. Riding loose and comfortable, Deegan matched his inaugural showing and sits third in the points.

Jeremy Martin has quietly scored consecutive fifth-place finishes in the first two rounds of the 250 East division. It’s easy to fly under the radar when the Lawrence brothers are doing aerial acrobatics. Along with a pair of top-fives last year before he was injured, Martin now has four consecutive.

One gets the sense that a podium finish is right around the corner for the MXGP champ turned SX star Tom Vialle. His Main results of seventh and sixth have not served him well in the points’ battle, but Vialle has raced strong in his heats. His Achilles Heel for the moment may be a tendency to override a little in an attempt to make a strong first impression with American fans.

250 Rankings

This
Week		 Rider Power
Avg.		 Last
Week		 Diff.
1 Hunter Lawrence – E
[2 Main; 2 Heat Wins]		 91.75 1 0
2 Jett Lawrence – W
[2 Main; 2 Heat Wins]		 89.13 4 2
3 Max Anstie – E 86.00 3 0
4 Haiden Deegan – E
[1 Heat Win]		 84.75 5 1
5 Jeremy Martin – E 79.25 7 2
6 Tom Vialle – E 78.00 7 1
7 Cameron McAdoo – W
[1 Heat Win]		 77.63 6 -1
8 Mitchell Oldenburg – W 77.00 7 -1
9 Stilez Robertson – W
[1 Heat Win]		 76.75 11 2
9 Nate Thrasher – E
[1 Heat Win]		 76.75 21 12
11 Jordon Smith – E
[1 Heat Win]		 75.75 2 -9
11 Chance Hymas – E 75.75 12 1
13 Michael Mosiman – E 74.75 7 -6
14 Levi Kitchen – W
[1 Main]		 73.75 13 -1
15 RJ Hampshire – W
[3 Heat Wins]		 70.00 14 -1
16 Max Vohland – W 69.29 15 -1
17 Derek Kelley – W 63.75 18 1
18 Enzo Lopes – W 63.25 19 1
19 Pierce Brown – W 61.29 20 1
20 Phil Nicoletti – W 59.25 22 2

* The NBC Power Rankings assign 100 points to a Main event winner and 90 points for each Heat and Triple Crown win, (Triple Crown wins are included with heat wins below the rider’s name). The points decrement by a percentage equal to the number of riders in the field until the last place rider in each event receives five points. The Power Ranking is the average of these percentage points over the past 45 days.

POWER RANKINGS AFTER WEEK 4 AT HOUSTON: Eli Tomac retakes lead after rebounding from A2 crash
POWER RANKINGS AFTER WEEK 3 AT ANAHEIM 2: Consistency makes Ken Roczen king
POWER RANKINGS AFTER WEEK 2 AT SAN DIEGO: Roczen moves up, Chase Sexton falls
POWER RANKINGS AFTER WEEK 1 AT ANAHEIM 1: Eli Tomac, Jett Lawrence gain an early advantage

Read more about SuperMotocross

Supercross Oakland Round 2
Saturday’s rescheduled Supercross Round 2 in Oakland: How to watch, start...
Team Solitaire and Heartbeat Hot Sauce race Oakland with a NASCAR connection
Anderson probation
Supercross: Jason Anderson on probation for Tampa rough riding incident