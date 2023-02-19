It took only six races for Eli Tomac to earn the four wins needed to catch Ricky Carmichael at Oakland for third on the Supercross all-time wins list (48) with results that also include a heat win. James Stewart is a mere two victories ahead. If no one figures out how to slow him down, Tomac could have sole possession of second by Indianapolis or Detroit within the month.

Tomac was coming off his worst performance of the season when he finished a distant fifth at Tampa, but he silenced his doubters quickly just as he did in Houston two rounds ago after crashing hard in Anaheim the previous week. Both rebound performances netted victories.

Tomac earned back a few of the points he lost at Tampa, but with Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton finishing on the podium, he wasn’t able to get much separation. Webb’s second-place finish is his fourth podium in the first six rounds. The sly grin on Webb’s face in the post-race news conference suggests he believes he is about to break through and begin challenging Tomac for the most 2023 wins.

RESULTS: Click here for full 450 Main Results; Click here for 250 Main Results

For the second week, Sexton crashed while leading. He said after the race that he did the exact same thing on his previous trip around the circuit, but his Honda jumped sideways on Lap 13 and he hit a scoring pilon. Sexton dropped to third in the final tally, but he is tied with Webb, only seven points behind Tomac, and can make up the difference.

Aaron Plessinger came up one position shy of the podium, but with his fourth-place finish in Oakland, he now has three consecutive top-fives and has not been outside the top 10 this year. Three results of seventh or worse have him 35 points out of the lead.

Click here for 450 Heat 1 | Heat 2 | Last Chance Qualifier

Jason Anderson rounded out the top five in the first race of a six-month probation. Notably, he secured the position after withstanding pressure from Justin Barcia, the rider with whom he crashed last week to draw the rough driving penalty.

Barcia wasn’t quiet throughout the race, however. On Lap 5, he cleaned out Adam Cianciarulo as they battled for seventh, denying Cianciarulo an opportunity to rebound from his first finish outside the top 10 at Tampa.

Click here for 450 Main results | Rider Points | Manufacturer Points | Lap Chart

The 250 West riders were back in action for the rescheduled Oakland round that was originally intended to in the second week. Jett Lawrence picked up where he left off to score a third win in his fourth start. He has not been worse than second this year, and with a 20-point lead in the championship standings, he threatens to run away from the field.

Watching their East compatriots race for a couple of weeks gave RJ Hampshire and Cameron McAdoo time to heal from accidents in Anaheim 2.

Hampshire did not know how seriously he was injured until the day after the 250 West’s third round. Upon wakening, he headed to the emergency room to find he had internal bleeding and an injured shoulder. He wasn’t sure he would make the Oakland round, so winning his heat and finishing second in the main was an impressive feat.

Click here for 250 Heat 1 | Heat 2 | Last Chance Qualifier

McAdoo hurt his arm in an Anaheim crash. The swelling during that race was intense and it held him to a sixth-place finish in the overall rankings. Standing on the bottom row of the podium this week, Oakland was the third time he finished third.

Levi Kitchen carried his strength from Anaheim to Oakland. Winning his first event in the Triple Crown format, he continues to show a lot of consistency with a fourth-place finish this week.

Click here for 250 Main results | 250 West Rider Points | Combined Rider Points | Lap Chart

Pierce Brown rounds out the top five. He crashed in preliminaries in the season opener at Anaheim last month and finished fifth the following week in San Diego. In three starts, he has a perfect record of top-10s.

Max Vohland made some noise early in the Supercross 250 West round at Oakland, but the end results were not what he wanted. Vohland finished seventh in the main after posting a runner-up to Hampshire in his heat.

2023 Results

Race 5: Cooper Webb, Hunter Lawrence win

Race 4: Eli Tomac, H Lawrence win

Race 3: Chase Sexton, Levi Kitchen win

Race 2: Tomac, Jett Lawrence win

Round 1: Tomac, J Lawrence win

2023 SuperMotocross Power Rankings

Week 5: Cooper Webb, Chase Sexton close gap

Week 4: Eli Tomac retakes lead

Week 3: Ken Roczen takes the top spot

Week 2: Roczen moves up; Sexton falls

Week 1: Tomac tops 450s; Jett Lawrence 250s