Supercross 2023: Results and points after Oakland

By Feb 19, 2023, 1:09 PM EST
It took only six races for Eli Tomac to earn the four wins needed to catch Ricky Carmichael at Oakland for third on the Supercross all-time wins list (48) with results that also include a heat win. James Stewart is a mere two victories ahead. If no one figures out how to slow him down, Tomac could have sole possession of second by Indianapolis or Detroit within the month.

Supercross Results Oakland
Cooper Webb followed last week’s Tampa win with a second in Oakland. – Feld Motor Sports

Tomac was coming off his worst performance of the season when he finished a distant fifth at Tampa, but he silenced his doubters quickly just as he did in Houston two rounds ago after crashing hard in Anaheim the previous week. Both rebound performances netted victories.

Tomac earned back a few of the points he lost at Tampa, but with Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton finishing on the podium, he wasn’t able to get much separation. Webb’s second-place finish is his fourth podium in the first six rounds. The sly grin on Webb’s face in the post-race news conference suggests he believes he is about to break through and begin challenging Tomac for the most 2023 wins.

For the second week, Sexton crashed while leading. He said after the race that he did the exact same thing on his previous trip around the circuit, but his Honda jumped sideways on Lap 13 and he hit a scoring pilon. Sexton dropped to third in the final tally, but he is tied with Webb, only seven points behind Tomac, and can make up the difference.

Aaron Plessinger came up one position shy of the podium, but with his fourth-place finish in Oakland, he now has three consecutive top-fives and has not been outside the top 10 this year. Three results of seventh or worse have him 35 points out of the lead.

Jason Anderson rounded out the top five in the first race of a six-month probation. Notably, he secured the position after withstanding pressure from Justin Barcia, the rider with whom he crashed last week to draw the rough driving penalty.

Barcia wasn’t quiet throughout the race, however. On Lap 5, he cleaned out Adam Cianciarulo as they battled for seventh, denying Cianciarulo an opportunity to rebound from his first finish outside the top 10 at Tampa.

The 250 West riders were back in action for the rescheduled Oakland round that was originally intended to in the second week. Jett Lawrence picked up where he left off to score a third win in his fourth start. He has not been worse than second this year, and with a 20-point lead in the championship standings, he threatens to run away from the field.

Supercross Results Oakland
The wall jump at Oakland could not stall Jett Lawrence’s momentum. – Feld Motor Sports

Watching their East compatriots race for a couple of weeks gave RJ Hampshire and Cameron McAdoo time to heal from accidents in Anaheim 2.

Hampshire did not know how seriously he was injured until the day after the 250 West’s third round. Upon wakening, he headed to the emergency room to find he had internal bleeding and an injured shoulder. He wasn’t sure he would make the Oakland round, so winning his heat and finishing second in the main was an impressive feat.

McAdoo hurt his arm in an Anaheim crash. The swelling during that race was intense and it held him to a sixth-place finish in the overall rankings. Standing on the bottom row of the podium this week, Oakland was the third time he finished third.

Levi Kitchen carried his strength from Anaheim to Oakland. Winning his first event in the Triple Crown format, he continues to show a lot of consistency with a fourth-place finish this week.

Pierce Brown rounds out the top five. He crashed in preliminaries in the season opener at Anaheim last month and finished fifth the following week in San Diego. In three starts, he has a perfect record of top-10s.

Max Vohland made some noise early in the Supercross 250 West round at Oakland, but the end results were not what he wanted. Vohland finished seventh in the main after posting a runner-up to Hampshire in his heat.

Eli Tomac wins Oakland Supercross, ties Ricky Carmichael for third on wins list

By Feb 18, 2023, 11:19 PM EST
Tomac Oakland Supercross
Tomac Oakland Supercross
Eli Tomac took advantage of a mistake by Chase Sexton to win his fourth Monster Energy Supercross race of the season at Oakland and recover from a disappointing round in Tampa. With this win, Tomac tied Ricky Carmichael for third on the all-time wins list with 48. He now sets his sights on James Stewart’s 50 wins.

It almost didn’t happen, however; Tomac rode flawlessly until the white flag waved. On the final lap, he pushed off a corner and lost his momentum as second-place Cooper Webb rapidly closed the gap. Another bobble in the whoops created a lot more drama than Tomac wanted.

“That racetrack was very, very tough,” Tomac told Carmichael, who performed the winner’s interview from the booth. “I expected everyone to make a mistake. Obviously I was lucky with Chase going down. He was running a great pace up until around halfway there. I was solid for a while there and then right at the very end I made a big mistake going for a roll after that first straightaway.”

Tomac had questions that needed answering. He started answering them early with a heat win before closing out a perfect night. Tomac’s win allowed him to make up the ground he lost in Tampa, and he left Oakland with a seven-point lead over Sexton and Webb, who are tied for second.

Webb followed up his Tampa win last week with a second-place finish but still lost three points to Tomac. Webb’s late race strength was a factor in both podium finishes.

“At the beginning, I just lacked some pace,” Webb told NBC Sports’ Will Christien. “I just stuck to my laps. I couldn’t really catch them until about five, six laps and then I was able to start matching, but the gap was too big.”

Webb remains perfect in regard to top-five finishes.

For the second week, Chase Sexton crashed while leading. In the first 14 minutes of the race, Sexton built a five-second lead over Tomac, but he jumped into a turn and felt the bike skid out from under him. As Sexton stood his bike up, Tomac blazed past.

“I landed that triple just like every lap and the front and rear came around and I was on the ground. Honestly that was some of the best riding I’ve done in a main event, especially how gnarly the track was.”

Sexton also crashed in practice, but he overcame and earned the holeshot as the three points’ contenders rode nose-to-tail.

Sexton is also perfect in regard to top-five finishes.

Jett Lawrence was patient during the first half of the 250 West Main and pounced when RJ Hampshire made a mistake to win his third race of the season in four rounds.

“At the start when I fell to third I thought, we have two of the main boys I’m competing with who are the main ones with me,” Lawrence told NBC Sports’ Jason Thomas. “It was kind of like a chess game to see who was sending it and to try and pick the lines, so I just stayed back there. The whoops section was kind of sketchy; the rhythms sent you a little bit awkward, so I was just waiting on a mistake.”

Lawrence slotted in behind Hampshire and Cameron McAdoo in the opening laps, but after winning Heat 2, he knew he had the speed to make his move when he was ready. At the halfway point, Hampshire leaned too far in a corner and hit the ground, but simply making the show was a victory of sorts. Following a hard crash in Anaheim 2, Hampshire sustained internal injuries and a dislocated shoulder.

After winning his heat, Hampshire said, “I’m stoked to be here; it was kind of questionable.”

Hampshire finished 16 seconds behind Lawrence.

“That was a really tough one,” Hampshire said. “I executed my start perfectly. I wish we were at 100 percent tonight because I felt good and I just ran out of steam. I had nothing left and it was just survival.”

McAdoo had to survive a battle with Pierce Brown. Second in the points, McAdoo could not afford to lose very many points to Lawrence. Trailing by 16 entering Oakland, he lost third to Brown midway through the race after a block pass. In the next turn, he repaid the favor, sending Brown to the ground.

“I’m slightly frustrated,” McAdoo said. “There were some areas where I felt like I could have been better, but from what I was dealt over the last few weeks, (most everyone saw what happened to me in A2), it was very trying.”

In his most recent race, McAdoo crashed in one of the Triple Crown mains and injured his arm, but avoided any broken bones.

Brown dropped to fourth, recovered momentarily, and then hit the ground once again as time was running off the clock.

The overall winner of the Triple Crown at Anaheim 2, Levi Kitchen took advantage of Brown’s mistake to settle into fourth while Brown rounded out the top five.

Phil Nicoletti dislocated wrist in practice; Stylez Robertson also failed to mount after crashing in prelims.

