2023 SuperMotocross Power Rankings after Oakland: Perfect Oakland keeps Eli Tomac first

By Feb 21, 2023, 6:18 PM EST
SuperMotocross Power Rankings Oakland
Feld Motor Sports/MX Sports Pro Racing/Align Media
When the field closes in on Eli Tomac, he responds with wins and after sweeping the Oakland round with a heat and main win, he remains atop the NBC SuperMotocross Power Rankings for the fifth week.

SuperMotocross Power Rankings Oakland
For the second time in the last two rounds, Chase Sexton crashed while leading. – Feld Motor Sports

Tomac has not ridden mistake free in the first six rounds, but after disappointing races at Anaheim 2 and Tampa, he responded immediately with victories the following week. Coupled with wins in the first two races of the season, he is the only 450 rider with multiple feature victories, but he has not been able to shake his two main rivals because they regularly finish in the top three.

Tomac has a slim seven-point advantage over both Chase Sexton and Cooper Webb, who are tied for second.

Webb and Sexton are keeping the pressure on Tomac in regard to the championship, but Jason Anderson is the rider second in the NBC SuperMotocross Power Rankings after Oakland. In the first six rounds, he has not finished worse than seventh in any main event or outside the top five in his heats. That consistency shows he has a ton of speed, but he needs to ride incident free in the next few rounds and find victory lane if he wants to turn the 2023 Championship into a four-man race.

MORE: Eli Tomac ties Ricky Carmichael for third on wins’ list

Webb’s win two weeks ago in Tampa closed the gap on Tomac. He wasn’t able to back it up with another victory, but with a sweep of the top five and four podium finishes, he has Tomac looking over his shoulder. Webb is at his best when he is applying pressure.

Sexton also has a perfect record of top-fives this season and one more podium finish than Tomac or Webb. His Achilles Heel has been late-race accidents in the last two rounds. If he gets rid of those and starts to challenge Tomac for wins, the championship battle is going to get extremely interesting.

Ken Roczen finally had a truly bad race. In the first five weeks, an eighth in the Houston main was the only time this season he failed to crack the top five in either a heat or feature. That evaporated in Oakland when he finished 11th in the 19-lap feature, but it was tempered by his first heat win of the year.

Supercross hits the 45-day mark this week, so the opening race will soon age out of the formula and we will begin seeing who has the most recent momentum.

450 Rankings

This
Week		 Rider Power
Avg.		 Last
Week		 Diff.
1. Eli Tomac
[4 Main Wins; 4 Heat Wins]		 84.67 1 0
2. Jason Anderson
[3 Heat Wins]		 84.58 2 0
3. Cooper Webb
[1 Main Win]		 82.42 4 1
4. Chase Sexton
[1 Main; 4 Heat Wins]		 82.33 3 -1
5. Ken Roczen
[1 Heat Win]		 79.33 5 0
6. Aaron Plessinger 75.83 6 0
7. Justin Barcia 73.42 8 1
8. Dylan Ferrandis 68.00 7 -1
9. Justin Cooper 66.50 9 0
10. Adam Cianciarulo 65.00 10 0
11. Christian Craig 62.75 13 2
12. Joey Savatgy 61.58 12 0
13. Colt Nichols 56.25 15 2
14. Dean Wilson 50.50 16 2
15. Justin Hill 42.73 18 3
16. Josh Hill 41.33 25 9
17. Shane McElrath 38.58 19 2
18. Benny Bloss 34.80 28 10
19. Fredrik Noren 33.60 20 1
20. Kyle Chisholm 31.82 29 9

Supercross 450 Points

The 250 West riders were back in action with the rescheduled Oakland round and the SuperMotocross Power Rankings continue to focus on Hunter and Jett Lawrence, who top their respective points’ battles. This is the first time in Supercross history that brothers have led the West and the East.

Hunter continues to have enough Power Ranking points to top the list, but with a few more races in the books, Jett has had more time to stumble. He’s done so just once when an accident in the first race of the Anaheim Triple Crown landed him sixth on the chart. Otherwise, he’s had a perfect record of podium finishes in his heats and mains.

Jett added maximum points last week after winning both his heat and the main.

SuperMotocross Power Rankings Oakland
Pierce Brown rode into Oakland with high expectations. He rode out with a pair of top-fives. – Feld Motor Sports

Cameron McAdoo is the second-ranked rider in the 250 West division, but consistency for several drivers at the front of the East riders pushes him down to seventh overall. An injured arm at Anaheim 2 caused him to struggle in two of the features that week and his sixth-place finish in the overall hurt his numbers. He gets an iron man reward for the gutsy performance in Anaheim and his rebound to finish second in his heat at Oakland and third in the main.

Supercross 250 Points

It was consistency and a 4-2-2 in the Anaheim 2 Triple Crown that gave Kitchen his first Supercross win. He showed that same trait in Oakland with a fourth in both his heat and the main. Trouble in the San Diego feature has him 11th overall, but he’s swept the top five since.

Mitchell Oldenburg dropped six positions overall to land 13th, but with other 250 West riders also experiencing trouble, he is fourth in that division. A sixth-place finish in his heat snapped a three-race streak of top-fives. His feature was even worse with an eighth-place finish, which is his worst result of the season.

With top-fives in his heat and main, Pierce Brown moved up the list from 19th overall to 14th. After a slow start when he crashed out of his heat in the Anaheim 1 opener, he has finished eighth or better in all but one race. A 13th-place finish in the first Triple Crown feature in the second race on that track keeps him from being higher for now.

250 Rankings

This
Week		 Rider Power
Avg.		 Last
Week		 Diff.
1. Hunter Lawrence – E
[2 Main Wins; 2 Heat Wins]		 91.75 1 0
2. Jett Lawrence – W
[3 Main; 3 Heat Wins]		 89.63 2 0
3. Max Anstie – E 86.00 2 -1
4. Haiden Deegan – E
1 Heat Win]		 84.75 4 0
5. Jeremy Martin – E 79.25 5 0
6. Tom Vialle – E 78.00 6 0
7. Cameron McAdoo – W
[1 Heat Win]		 77.13 7 0
8. Nate Thrasher – E
[1 Heat Win]		 76.75 7 -1
9. Chance Hymas – E 75.75 12 3
9. Jordon Smith – E
[1 Heat Win]		 75.75 11 2
11. Levi Kitchen – W
[1 Main Win]		 75.38 14 3
12. Michael Mosiman – E 74.75 13 1
13. Mitchell Oldenburg – W 74.25 7 -6
14. Pierce Brown – W 73.38 19 5
15. Stilez Robertson – W
[1 Heat Win]		 70.14 7 -8
16. RJ Hampshire – W
[4 Heat Wins]		 70.00 15 -1
17. Max Vohland – W 68.71 16 -1
18. Enzo Lopes – W 62.13 18 0
19. Derek Kelley – W 57.50 17 -2
19. Chris Blose – E 57.50 21 2
19. Robbie Wageman – W 57.50 27 8

* The NBC Power Rankings assign 100 points to a Main event winner and 90 points for each Heat and Triple Crown win, (Triple Crown wins are included with heat wins below the rider’s name). The points decrement by a percentage equal to the number of riders in the field until the last place rider in each event receives five points. The Power Ranking is the average of these percentage points over the past 45 days.

POWER RANKINGS AFTER WEEK 5 AT TAMPA: Chase Sexton, Cooper Webb close in
POWER RANKINGS AFTER WEEK 4 AT HOUSTON: Eli Tomac rebounds from A2 crash, retakes lead
POWER RANKINGS AFTER WEEK 3 AT ANAHEIM 2: Consistency makes Ken Roczen king
POWER RANKINGS AFTER WEEK 2 AT SAN DIEGO: Roczen moves up, Sexton falls
POWER RANKINGS AFTER WEEK 1 AT ANAHEIM 1: Tomac, Jett Lawrence gain an early advantage

Supercross 2023: Results and points after Oakland

By Feb 19, 2023, 1:09 PM EST
0 Comments

It took only six races for Eli Tomac to earn the four wins needed to catch Ricky Carmichael at Oakland for third on the Supercross all-time wins list (48) with results that also include a heat win. James Stewart is a mere two victories ahead. If no one figures out how to slow him down, Tomac could have sole possession of second by Indianapolis or Detroit within the month.

Supercross Results Oakland
Cooper Webb followed last week’s Tampa win with a second in Oakland. – Feld Motor Sports

Tomac was coming off his worst performance of the season when he finished a distant fifth at Tampa, but he silenced his doubters quickly just as he did in Houston two rounds ago after crashing hard in Anaheim the previous week. Both rebound performances netted victories.

Tomac earned back a few of the points he lost at Tampa, but with Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton finishing on the podium, he wasn’t able to get much separation. Webb’s second-place finish is his fourth podium in the first six rounds. The sly grin on Webb’s face in the post-race news conference suggests he believes he is about to break through and begin challenging Tomac for the most 2023 wins.

RESULTS: Click here for full 450 Main Results; Click here for 250 Main Results

For the second week, Sexton crashed while leading. He said after the race that he did the exact same thing on his previous trip around the circuit, but his Honda jumped sideways on Lap 13 and he hit a scoring pilon. Sexton dropped to third in the final tally, but he is tied with Webb, only seven points behind Tomac, and can make up the difference.

Aaron Plessinger came up one position shy of the podium, but with his fourth-place finish in Oakland, he now has three consecutive top-fives and has not been outside the top 10 this year. Three results of seventh or worse have him 35 points out of the lead.

Click here for 450 Heat 1 | Heat 2 | Last Chance Qualifier

Jason Anderson rounded out the top five in the first race of a six-month probation. Notably, he secured the position after withstanding pressure from Justin Barcia, the rider with whom he crashed last week to draw the rough driving penalty.

Barcia wasn’t quiet throughout the race, however. On Lap 5, he cleaned out Adam Cianciarulo as they battled for seventh, denying Cianciarulo an opportunity to rebound from his first finish outside the top 10 at Tampa.

Click here for 450 Main results | Rider Points | Manufacturer Points | Lap Chart

The 250 West riders were back in action for the rescheduled Oakland round that was originally intended to in the second week. Jett Lawrence picked up where he left off to score a third win in his fourth start. He has not been worse than second this year, and with a 20-point lead in the championship standings, he threatens to run away from the field.

Supercross Results Oakland
The wall jump at Oakland could not stall Jett Lawrence’s momentum. – Feld Motor Sports

Watching their East compatriots race for a couple of weeks gave RJ Hampshire and Cameron McAdoo time to heal from accidents in Anaheim 2.

Hampshire did not know how seriously he was injured until the day after the 250 West’s third round. Upon wakening, he headed to the emergency room to find he had internal bleeding and an injured shoulder. He wasn’t sure he would make the Oakland round, so winning his heat and finishing second in the main was an impressive feat.

Click here for 250 Heat 1 | Heat 2 | Last Chance Qualifier

McAdoo hurt his arm in an Anaheim crash. The swelling during that race was intense and it held him to a sixth-place finish in the overall rankings. Standing on the bottom row of the podium this week, Oakland was the third time he finished third.

Levi Kitchen carried his strength from Anaheim to Oakland. Winning his first event in the Triple Crown format, he continues to show a lot of consistency with a fourth-place finish this week.

Click here for 250 Main results | 250 West Rider Points | Combined Rider Points | Lap Chart

Pierce Brown rounds out the top five. He crashed in preliminaries in the season opener at Anaheim last month and finished fifth the following week in San Diego. In three starts, he has a perfect record of top-10s.

Max Vohland made some noise early in the Supercross 250 West round at Oakland, but the end results were not what he wanted. Vohland finished seventh in the main after posting a runner-up to Hampshire in his heat.

