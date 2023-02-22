Marvin Musquin is out of the Monster Energy Supercross Series indefinitely as the rider and team decided to allow his wrist injury to heal naturally.
Musquin, 33, returned to his native France after sustaining an injury in practice ahead of Round 3 in San Diego, and no timeline for a return to racing was given. Musquin was evaluated by a surgeon, who determined he broke a scaphoid bone in his left wrist that was further complicated by a previous injury.
“It’s always disappointing to have one of our riders get injured so early on in the season, especially given the caliber of Marvin and the way he was riding coming into the season,” said Ian Harrison, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager in a press release. “But injuries happen and the last thing we want is for him to rush the healing process and return to racing too soon. We respect his wishes to seek further consultation with his doctors in France and he is now on the path to making a full recovery.”
After missing all of the 2020 Supercross season with a knee injury, Musquin returned to compete in the Pro Motocross outdoor series, where he finished fourth in the standings. His Supercross return in 2021 landed him ninth in the standings after scoring a late-season win in Salt Lake City.
Musquin also missed the 2011 and 2014 Supercross seasons with ACL injuries.
Musquin finished fourth in the 450 Supercross points last season after scoring one win at St. Louis late in the season and scoring six podiums in the final 11 rounds. He was off to a strong start in Anaheim 1 with a third-place effort in qualification before fading to 12th in the Main.
The rebranded Indy NXT has been added to the busy racing weekend of IndyCar and NASCAR in August at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
The Indy NXT by Firestone Grand Prix will take place Aug. 11 on the IMS road course, which also will play host to the NTT IndyCar Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series the next day. The NASCAR Cup Series will race the IMS road course on Aug. 13.
It’s the only race weekend of the season in which IndyCar and NASCAR and its top junior circuits will be sharing the same track.
“To feature Indy NXT by Firestone during this elite NASCAR-IndyCar weekend is a tremendous opportunity,” Indy NXT director Levi Jones said in a release. “This season, 19 Indy NXT entries will compete for the 2023 championship, the most since 2009. It is a growing series matching the growing INDYCAR paddock and a phenomenal moment to showcase the next generation of stars on a huge stage.”
The IndyNXT schedule will remain at 14 races with the May 12 race at IMS shifted to Aug. 11. Indy NXT still will race May 13 at IMS as a companion event to IndyCar.
It’s part of an ongoing overhaul of Indy NXT, starting last year when IndyCar took over operational control of the series then known as Indy Lights. As its promoter and sanctioning body, IndyCar has integrated Indy NXT into the IndyCar paddock and its marketing plans.
Last month, an increased purse of $1.4 million was announced for the 2023 Indy NXT championship with the champion receiving benefits to apply to oval testing at Texas Motor Speedway, the Indy 500 Open Test and Rookie Orientation Program and an Indy 500 entry, plus another IndyCar race in 2024.
Here’s the 2023 Indy NXT schedule (all races streamed live on Peacock):
|Date
|Venues
|Broadcast Time
|Broadcast
|Sunday, March 5
|Streets of St. Petersburg
|9:50 a.m. ET
|Peacock
|Sunday, April 30
|Barber Motorsports Park
|12:50 p.m. ET
|Peacock
|Saturday, May 13
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Road Course
|1 p.m. ET
|Peacock
|Saturday, June 3
|Streets of Detroit Race 1
|12:35 p.m. ET
|Peacock
|Sunday, June 4
|Streets of Detroit Race 2
|12:35 p.m. ET
|Peacock
|Sunday, June 18
|Road America
|11 a.m. ET
|Peacock
|Sunday, July 2
|Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
|11:30 a.m. ET
|Peacock
|Saturday, July 22
|Iowa Speedway
|11 a.m. ET
|Peacock
|Sunday, Aug. 6
|Streets of Nashville
|10:05 a.m. ET
|Peacock
|Friday, Aug. 11
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Road Course
|4:50 p.m. ET
|Peacock
|Sunday, Aug. 27
|World Wide Technology Raceway
|3:55 p.m. ET
|Peacock
|Sunday, Sept. 3
|Portland International Raceway
|1:10 p.m. ET
|Peacock
|Saturday, Sept. 9
|WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Race 1
|3:25 p.m. ET
|Peacock
|Sunday, Sept. 10
|WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Race 2
|12:50 p.m. ET
|Peacock