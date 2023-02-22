Marvin Musquin is out of the Monster Energy Supercross Series indefinitely as the rider and team decided to allow his wrist injury to heal naturally.

Musquin, 33, returned to his native France after sustaining an injury in practice ahead of Round 3 in San Diego, and no timeline for a return to racing was given. Musquin was evaluated by a surgeon, who determined he broke a scaphoid bone in his left wrist that was further complicated by a previous injury.

“It’s always disappointing to have one of our riders get injured so early on in the season, especially given the caliber of Marvin and the way he was riding coming into the season,” said Ian Harrison, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager in a press release. “But injuries happen and the last thing we want is for him to rush the healing process and return to racing too soon. We respect his wishes to seek further consultation with his doctors in France and he is now on the path to making a full recovery.”

After missing all of the 2020 Supercross season with a knee injury, Musquin returned to compete in the Pro Motocross outdoor series, where he finished fourth in the standings. His Supercross return in 2021 landed him ninth in the standings after scoring a late-season win in Salt Lake City.

Musquin also missed the 2011 and 2014 Supercross seasons with ACL injuries.

Musquin finished fourth in the 450 Supercross points last season after scoring one win at St. Louis late in the season and scoring six podiums in the final 11 rounds. He was off to a strong start in Anaheim 1 with a third-place effort in qualification before fading to 12th in the Main.