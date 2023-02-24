Arlington Supercross by the numbers: defending winner Eli Tomac looks to pad points lead

Last week Eli Tomac caught Ricky Carmichael for third on the all-time wins’ Supercross wins list and if his 2022 and 2020 numbers are an indication, he will take sole possession of that spot this weekend in Arlington and close to within one of second-place James Stewart. Tomac also has recent momentum with four wins in the first six races this season, but one of his rough patches came at Anaheim 2 came in the third round of 2023 in a Triple Crown format. He’s going to have to survive three features this Saturday night.

Arlington Supercross numbers
Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton have kept Eli Tomac in sight during 2023. – Feld Motor Sports

It helps that Tomac is the defending winner at Arlington when consistency and a 3-2-2 finish gave him the overall win in 2022.

Last year, the winner of two of the Triple Crown features failed to take the overall prize. Jason Anderson finished sixth in the first main and lost too much ground to Tomac.

For Tomac’s seeming dominance in the first six rounds of 2023, the numbers are actually much closer than one might suppose entering the Arlington Supercross race. With one win each and a sweep of the top five, Chase Sexton and Cooper Webb refuse to give up much ground. Currently both riders sit seven points out of first. Three main events mean there is ample opportunity to make mistakes for any of the top three riders.

A week after struggling in Tampa and choosing to ride a risk-free race in order to protect his points’ lead, Tomac attacked Oakland and set five of the 10 fastest laps in his heat.

Sexton has had speed more often than Tomac, however. Through six rounds, he has been the fastest in 17 of the 24 races he’s run in 2023. If he can avoid mistakes like the one he had in Oakland last week, he will continue to challenge Tomac for the points lead. Accidents in Houston and Tampa were also rounds that simply got away from the Honda rider.

And, of course, Webb cannot be discounted. After winning in Tampa, he finished second in Oakland to tie Sexton for second.

Arlington is host to the site where Supercross had their closest finish. In 2019, Webb nipped Ken Roczen at the finish line to win by 0.028 seconds. Once Webb grabbed the lead with that win, he never relinquished it on his way to the championship.

Webb (4 wins), Tomac (3) and Roczen (1) each have wins in Arlington. So does Marvin Musquin, but it was reported this week that he is out indefinitely with a wrist injury.

In the 250 division, Hunter Lawrence looks to keep his perfect streak of wins alive. He already has the SuperMotocross Power Rankings lead over his brother Jett Lawrence and would love another perfect night like he had in the 250 East opener in Houston.

With a field filled with rookies, no active 250 rider has won in Arlington.

Last week, Jett Lawrence tied Tomac for sixth on the all-time winners list in SuperMotocross, (combined Supercross and Motocross) with 24.

Last Five Arlington Winners

450s
2022: Eli Tomac
2021 Race 1: Cooper Webb
2021 Race 2: Cooper Webb
2021 Race 3: Cooper Webb
2020: Eli Tomac

250s

2022: Cameron McAdoo
2021 Race 1: Justin Cooper
2021 Race 2: Hunter Lawrence
2021 Race 3: Justin Cooper
2020: Chase Sexton

By the Numbers

Oakland
Tampa
Houston
Anaheim 2
San Diego

IndyCar bringing alternate tire to an oval, using 2 compounds in Gateway race Aug. 27

IndyCar alternate tire oval
Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
The NTT IndyCar Series will bring an option tire to oval racing for the first time this season, trying alternate compounds for the Aug. 27 race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

The rules will be the same as for road and street circuits, which require a mandatory use of a new set of the alternate compound (traditionally known as “reds”) during the race. The alternate compound is designed to be softer and faster, but it wears more quickly than the primary compound.

That leads to divergent strategies and often engenders more passing during the race as cars go forward and fall back more quickly depending on their tire degradation.

The alternate tire compound concept has been around for nearly 20 years since Firestone introduced it with the 2004 Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Alternate tires were introduced full time to the IndyCar series with the 2009 season and have been used in street and road course races since but have yet to be used on ovals. NASCAR tried an option tire that was softer during the 2017 All-Star Race but hasn’t used it again.

Firestone also will be using a new tire constructed from more sustainable materials on street circuits during the 2023 season.

After making its debut last year at Nashville, the tires derived from the guayule desert shrub will make their debut in the March 5 season opener on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida.

Bridgestone, the parent company of Firestone, invested $42 million in establishing a hub for planting and harvesting the guayule shrub, which is found in northern Mexico and the southwestern United States.

“We are driving sustainability in every area of our business, and we’re thrilled to be advancing guayule and other sustainable practices in America’s premier open-wheel racing series,” Paolo Ferrari, CEO of Bridgestone Americas, said in a release. “Firestone has a tremendous legacy of innovation and performance in racing, which we will continue to build upon as we move into this new era of cleaner, safer and more sustainable mobility on and off the track.”

The announcement of the alternate tire for the Gateway was among several competition elements that IndyCar unveiled Friday:

–In addition to a new traveling medical unit, there will be several safety enhancements, including mandatory rain vanes to wick water from the aeroscreen in wet conditions; a new rear attenuator and stronger rear-wheel tethers; new rear LED rain lights; new and higher headrest protection; new mandatory steering arm designed for more durability;

–The EM Marshalling System will add EM Motorsports Telemetry, which will provide teams the ability to receive reliable information more quickly from IndyCar (which also will get more “over-the-air” elements).

–IndyCar will make several aerodynamic adjustments, including optional short oval barge boards on road and street course events and an optional underwing sidewall and infill wicker for Texas Motor Speedway. For the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval, there will be a new optional underwing flap wicker, new mandatory stability wickers and a new additional underwing inner bargeboard, and cars will be allowed 3 more degrees of range on the adjustable rear wing. There also are optional underwing road and street course strakes.
o Speedway infill wicker made optional (also at Texas Motor Speedway).

–IndyCar again will hold “second groove” practice sessions at Texas and Gateway.

–The first red flag during the first round of road and street course qualifying will stop the 10-minute clock (the clock runs on subsequent red flags). Firestone Fast Six still features 6 minutes of guaranteed time. The qualifying clock now will start when the first car crosses the alternate start-finish line.