IndyCar bringing alternate tire to an oval, using 2 compounds in Gateway race Aug. 27

By Feb 24, 2023, 11:00 AM EST
IndyCar alternate tire oval
Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
The NTT IndyCar Series will bring an option tire to oval racing for the first time this season, trying alternate compounds for the Aug. 27 race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

The rules will be the same as for road and street circuits, which require a mandatory use of a new set of the alternate compound (traditionally known as “reds”) during the race. The alternate compound is designed to be softer and faster, but it wears more quickly than the primary compound.

That leads to divergent strategies and often engenders more passing during the race as cars go forward and fall back more quickly depending on their tire degradation.

The alternate tire compound concept has been around for nearly 20 years since Firestone introduced it with the 2004 Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Alternate tires were introduced full time to the IndyCar series with the 2009 season and have been used in street and road courses races since.

Firestone also will be using a new tire constructed from more sustainable materials on street circuits during the 2023 season.

After making its debut last year at Nashville, the tires derived from the guayule desert shrub will make their debut in the March 5 season opener on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida.

Bridgestone, the parent company of Firestone, invested $42 million in establishing a hub for planting and harvesting the guayule shrub, which is found in northern Mexico and the southwestern United States.

“We are driving sustainability in every area of our business, and we’re thrilled to be advancing guayule and other sustainable practices in America’s premier open-wheel racing series,” Paolo Ferrari, CEO of Bridgestone Americas, said in a release. “Firestone has a tremendous legacy of innovation and performance in racing, which we will continue to build upon as we move into this new era of cleaner, safer and more sustainable mobility on and off the track.”

The announcement of the alternate tire for the Gateway was among several competition elements that IndyCar unveiled Friday:

–In addition to a new traveling medical unit, there will be several safety enhancements, including mandatory rain vanes to wick water from the aeroscreen in wet conditions; a new rear attenuator and stronger rear-wheel tethers; new rear LED rain lights; new and higher headrest protection; new mandatory steering arm designed for more durability;

–The EM Marshalling System will add EM Motorsports Telemetry, which will provide teams the ability to receive reliable information more quickly from IndyCar (which also will get more “over-the-air” elements).

–IndyCar will make several aerodynamic adjustments, including optional short oval barge boards on road and street course events and an optional underwing sidewall and infill wicker for Texas Motor Speedway. For the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval, there will be a new optional underwing flap wicker, new mandatory stability wickers and a new additional underwing inner bargeboard, and cars will be allowed 3 more degrees of range on the adjustable rear wing. There also are optional underwing road and street course strakes.
o Speedway infill wicker made optional (also at Texas Motor Speedway).

–IndyCar again will hold “second groove” practice sessions at Texas and Gateway.

–The first red flag during the first round of road and street course qualifying will stop the 10-minute clock (the clock runs on subsequent red flags). Firestone Fast Six still features 6 minutes of guaranteed time. The qualifying clock now will start when the first car crosses the alternate start-finish line.

Saturday’s Supercross Round 7 in Arlington: How to watch, start times, streaming info

By Feb 24, 2023, 7:00 AM EST
Eli Tomac will take another crack at history in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series as the 2023 season continues with Round 7 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Yamaha rider scored his fourth victory of the season last week at Oakland, tying Ricky Carmichael for third on the all-time wins list with 48. Next up on the list is James Stewart (50 wins).

With his 88th career podium, Tomac passed Carmichael for fourth on the all-time list. Tomac also is the third rider in Supercross history with at least one victory in every round (joining Jeremy McGrath and Ryan Villopoto.

Arlington will mark the 45 event for Supercross in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and the 16th at AT&T Stadium.

Saturday is the second Triple Crown event of the 2023 season. Tomac won the first in Anaheim and also won the Triple Crown at Arlington in 2020.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 7 of the 2023 Supercross season in Arlington:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Round 7 will begin Saturday at 8 p.m. ET streaming on Peacock. The Race Day Live show (including qualifying) will begin on Peacock at 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday.

NBC Sports will have exclusive live coverage of races, qualifiers and heats for the record 31 events in SuperMotocross. The main events will be presented on Peacock, NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and NBC Sports digital platforms.

Peacock will become the home of the SuperMotocross World Championship series in 2023 with live coverage of all races, qualifying, and heats from January to October. There will be 23 races livestreamed exclusively on Peacock, including a SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff event. The platform also will provide on-demand replays of every race. Click here for the full schedule.

POINTS STANDINGS: 450 division l 250 division

ENTRY LISTS450 division l 250 division

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET): 

Here are the start times for Saturday’s Supercross Round 7 in Arlington, according to the Monster Energy Supercross schedule from the AMA:

1:45 p.m.: 250SX Group C Qualifying 1
2 p.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying 1
2:15 p.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying 1
2:30 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying 1
2:45 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying 1
3 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying 1
3:35 p.m.: 250SX Group C Qualifying 2
3:50 p.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying 2
4:05 p.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying 2
4:20 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying 2
4:35 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying 2
4:50 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying 2
5:45 p.m.: 250SX Last Chance Qualifier
5:55 p.m.: 450SX Last Chance Qualifier
8:06 p.m.: 250SX Race 1
8:31 p.m.: 450SX Race 1
8:11 p.m.: 250SX Race 2
8:29 p.m.: 450SX Race 2
10:13 p.m.: 250SX Race 3
10:39 p.m.: 450SX Race 3

TRACK LAYOUT:

Click here to view the track map

 

HOW TO WATCH SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON IN 2023Full NBC Sports, Peacock schedule

FINAL 2022 STANDINGS: 450 points standings | 250 East points standings250 West points standings

2023 SEASON RECAPS

ROUND 1: Eli Tomac opens title defense with victory

ROUND 2: Tomac ties Ricky Carmichael on Supercross wins list

ROUND 3: Tomac holds off Cooper Webb again

ROUND 4: Chase Sexton wins Anaheim Triple Crown

ROUND 5: Eli Tomac leads wire to wire in Houston

ROUND 6: Cooper Webb breaks through in Tampa

NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Five things to watch in the 2023 Supercross season

Austin Forkner out for 2023 Supercross season

Malcolm Stewart aims for 450 breakthrough

A new attitude for Adam Cianciarulo in 2023

Ken Roczen signs with Suzuki

Hunter and Jett Lawrence walk a fine line with competition and fans

Three talented rookies move up to 450

Jett Lawrence wants to run 450 division for SMX playoffs

