Eli Tomac will take another crack at history in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series as the 2023 season continues with Round 7 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Yamaha rider scored his fourth victory of the season last week at Oakland, tying Ricky Carmichael for third on the all-time wins list with 48. Next up on the list is James Stewart (50 wins).

With his 88th career podium, Tomac passed Carmichael for fourth on the all-time list. Tomac also is the third rider in Supercross history with at least one victory in every round (joining Jeremy McGrath and Ryan Villopoto.

Arlington will mark the 45 event for Supercross in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and the 16th at AT&T Stadium.

Saturday is the second Triple Crown event of the 2023 season. Tomac won the first in Anaheim and also won the Triple Crown at Arlington in 2020.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 7 of the 2023 Supercross season in Arlington:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Round 7 will begin Saturday at 8 p.m. ET streaming on Peacock. The Race Day Live show (including qualifying) will begin on Peacock at 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday.

NBC Sports will have exclusive live coverage of races, qualifiers and heats for the record 31 events in SuperMotocross. The main events will be presented on Peacock, NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and NBC Sports digital platforms.

Peacock will become the home of the SuperMotocross World Championship series in 2023 with live coverage of all races, qualifying, and heats from January to October. There will be 23 races livestreamed exclusively on Peacock, including a SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff event. The platform also will provide on-demand replays of every race. Click here for the full schedule.

POINTS STANDINGS: 450 division l 250 division

ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times for Saturday’s Supercross Round 7 in Arlington, according to the Monster Energy Supercross schedule from the AMA:

1:45 p.m.: 250SX Group C Qualifying 1

2 p.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying 1

2:15 p.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying 1

2:30 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying 1

2:45 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying 1

3 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying 1

3:35 p.m.: 250SX Group C Qualifying 2

3:50 p.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying 2

4:05 p.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying 2

4:20 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying 2

4:35 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying 2

4:50 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying 2

5:45 p.m.: 250SX Last Chance Qualifier

5:55 p.m.: 450SX Last Chance Qualifier

8:06 p.m.: 250SX Race 1

8:31 p.m.: 450SX Race 1

8:11 p.m.: 250SX Race 2

8:29 p.m.: 450SX Race 2

10:13 p.m.: 250SX Race 3

10:39 p.m.: 450SX Race 3

TRACK LAYOUT:

Click here to view the track map

HOW TO WATCH SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON IN 2023: Full NBC Sports, Peacock schedule

FINAL 2022 STANDINGS: 450 points standings | 250 East points standings | 250 West points standings

2023 SEASON RECAPS

ROUND 1: Eli Tomac opens title defense with victory

ROUND 2: Tomac ties Ricky Carmichael on Supercross wins list

ROUND 3: Tomac holds off Cooper Webb again

ROUND 4: Chase Sexton wins Anaheim Triple Crown

ROUND 5: Eli Tomac leads wire to wire in Houston

ROUND 6: Cooper Webb breaks through in Tampa

