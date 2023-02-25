Saturday’s Supercross Round 7 in Arlington: How to watch, start times, streaming info

By Feb 25, 2023, 7:00 AM EST
Eli Tomac will take another crack at history in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series as the 2023 season continues with Round 7 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Yamaha rider scored his fourth victory of the season last week at Oakland, tying Ricky Carmichael for third on the all-time wins list with 48. Next up on the list is James Stewart (50 wins).

With his 88th career podium, Tomac passed Carmichael for fourth on the all-time list. Tomac also is the third rider in Supercross history with at least one victory in every round (joining Jeremy McGrath and Ryan Villopoto.

Arlington will mark the 45 event for Supercross in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and the 16th at AT&T Stadium.

Saturday is the second Triple Crown event of the 2023 season. Tomac won the first in Anaheim and also won the Triple Crown at Arlington in 2020.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 7 of the 2023 Supercross season in Arlington:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Round 7 will begin Saturday at 8 p.m. ET streaming on Peacock. The Race Day Live show (including qualifying) will begin on Peacock at 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday.

NBC Sports will have exclusive live coverage of races, qualifiers and heats for the record 31 events in SuperMotocross. The main events will be presented on Peacock, NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and NBC Sports digital platforms.

Peacock will become the home of the SuperMotocross World Championship series in 2023 with live coverage of all races, qualifying, and heats from January to October. There will be 23 races livestreamed exclusively on Peacock, including a SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff event. The platform also will provide on-demand replays of every race. Click here for the full schedule.

POINTS STANDINGS: 450 division l 250 division

ENTRY LISTS450 division l 250 division

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET): 

Here are the start times for Saturday’s Supercross Round 7 in Arlington, according to the Monster Energy Supercross schedule from the AMA:

1:45 p.m.: 250SX Group C Qualifying 1
2 p.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying 1
2:15 p.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying 1
2:30 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying 1
2:45 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying 1
3 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying 1
3:35 p.m.: 250SX Group C Qualifying 2
3:50 p.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying 2
4:05 p.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying 2
4:20 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying 2
4:35 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying 2
4:50 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying 2
5:45 p.m.: 250SX Last Chance Qualifier
5:55 p.m.: 450SX Last Chance Qualifier
8:06 p.m.: 250SX Race 1
8:31 p.m.: 450SX Race 1
8:11 p.m.: 250SX Race 2
8:29 p.m.: 450SX Race 2
10:13 p.m.: 250SX Race 3
10:39 p.m.: 450SX Race 3

TRACK LAYOUT:

Click here to view the track map

 

HOW TO WATCH SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON IN 2023Full NBC Sports, Peacock schedule

FINAL 2022 STANDINGS: 450 points standings | 250 East points standings250 West points standings

2023 SEASON RECAPS

ROUND 1: Eli Tomac opens title defense with victory

ROUND 2: Tomac ties Ricky Carmichael on Supercross wins list

ROUND 3: Tomac holds off Cooper Webb again

ROUND 4: Chase Sexton wins Anaheim Triple Crown

ROUND 5: Eli Tomac leads wire to wire in Houston

ROUND 6: Cooper Webb breaks through in Tampa

NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Five things to watch in the 2023 Supercross season

Austin Forkner out for 2023 Supercross season

Malcolm Stewart aims for 450 breakthrough

A new attitude for Adam Cianciarulo in 2023

Ken Roczen signs with Suzuki

Hunter and Jett Lawrence walk a fine line with competition and fans

Three talented rookies move up to 450

Jett Lawrence wants to run 450 division for SMX playoffs

Arlington Supercross by the numbers: defending winner Eli Tomac looks to pad points lead

By Feb 24, 2023, 10:32 PM EST
Last week Eli Tomac caught Ricky Carmichael for third on the all-time wins’ Supercross wins list and if his 2022 and 2020 numbers are an indication, he will take sole possession of that spot this weekend in Arlington and close to within one of second-place James Stewart. Tomac also has recent momentum with four wins in the first six races this season, but one of his rough patches came at Anaheim 2 came in the third round of 2023 in a Triple Crown format. He’s going to have to survive three features this Saturday night.

Arlington Supercross numbers
Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton have kept Eli Tomac in sight during 2023. – Feld Motor Sports

It helps that Tomac is the defending winner at Arlington when consistency and a 3-2-2 finish gave him the overall win in 2022.

Last year, the winner of two of the Triple Crown features failed to take the overall prize. Jason Anderson finished sixth in the first main and lost too much ground to Tomac.

For Tomac’s seeming dominance in the first six rounds of 2023, the numbers are actually much closer than one might suppose entering the Arlington Supercross race. With one win each and a sweep of the top five, Chase Sexton and Cooper Webb refuse to give up much ground. Currently both riders sit seven points out of first. Three main events mean there is ample opportunity to make mistakes for any of the top three riders.

A week after struggling in Tampa and choosing to ride a risk-free race in order to protect his points’ lead, Tomac attacked Oakland and set five of the 10 fastest laps in his heat.

Sexton has had speed more often than Tomac, however. Through six rounds, he has been the fastest in 17 of the 24 races he’s run in 2023. If he can avoid mistakes like the one he had in Oakland last week, he will continue to challenge Tomac for the points lead. Accidents in Houston and Tampa were also rounds that simply got away from the Honda rider.

And, of course, Webb cannot be discounted. After winning in Tampa, he finished second in Oakland to tie Sexton for second.

Arlington is host to the site where Supercross had their closest finish. In 2019, Webb nipped Ken Roczen at the finish line to win by 0.028 seconds. Once Webb grabbed the lead with that win, he never relinquished it on his way to the championship.

Webb (4 wins), Tomac (3) and Roczen (1) each have wins in Arlington. So does Marvin Musquin, but it was reported this week that he is out indefinitely with a wrist injury.

In the 250 division, Hunter Lawrence looks to keep his perfect streak of wins alive. He already has the SuperMotocross Power Rankings lead over his brother Jett Lawrence and would love another perfect night like he had in the 250 East opener in Houston.

With a field filled with rookies, no active 250 rider has won in Arlington.

Last week, Jett Lawrence tied Tomac for sixth on the all-time winners list in SuperMotocross, (combined Supercross and Motocross) with 24.

Last Five Arlington Winners

450s
2022: Eli Tomac
2021 Race 1: Cooper Webb
2021 Race 2: Cooper Webb
2021 Race 3: Cooper Webb
2020: Eli Tomac

250s

2022: Cameron McAdoo
2021 Race 1: Justin Cooper
2021 Race 2: Hunter Lawrence
2021 Race 3: Justin Cooper
2020: Chase Sexton

By the Numbers

Oakland
Tampa
Houston
Anaheim 2
San Diego

