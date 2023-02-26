Supercross 2023: Results and points after Arlington

By Feb 26, 2023, 5:19 PM EST
0 Comments

The three riders at the top of the 450 points standings each experienced troubled in at least one of the three features that make up the Monster Energy Supercross Triple Crown format at Arlington, but when the checkered flag waved over Race 3, the results were the same as everyone has come to anticipate.

Cooper Webb won his second races of the season, Chase Sexton finished second and Eli Tomac was third, which tightened to championship battle. Only five points separate the three riders.

RESULTS: Click here for full 450 Overall Results; Click here for 250 Overall Results

Eli Tomac made a rare mistake in Race 3, which cost him the Arlington win. – Feld Motor Sports

The night got off to a rocky start for Webb. He was mired in traffic at the start of the Race 1 and could only limb as high as fifth in that feature. With Tomac winning and Sexton on the podium as well, he might have been counted out, but Webb did what Webb does.

Webb kept his composure and finished better in each successive round with a second in Race 2 and a win in Race 3. His 5-2-1 combined for eight points and tied Sexton, but by virtue of winning the final race, he owned the tiebreaker.

Sexton failed to win any of the three races, but his 3-3-2 was enough for eight event points as well. Race points are not paid out until the three features are totaled, so Sexton’s second-place finish overall allowed him to make up ground on Tomac in the championship hunt. Sexton is now five behind Tomac and three behind Webb for second in what is becoming a very compelling three-man contest.

Tomac rarely makes mistakes, so it was with a little shocking when he crashed while leading Race 3. As with Anaheim 1, he failed to navigate the tunnel jump, but where he was able to overcome his mistake in California, the Texas track was not as forgiving. Tomac dropped to fourth immediately following his crash and lost another couple of positions after losing his rhythm.

His 1-4-6 combined for 10 points and placed him third on the grid.

Click here for 450 Race 1 | Race 2 | Race 3 | Last Chance Qualifier

Like Webb, Jason Anderson got better in each race, but a crash as the start of the first feature was too much to overcome. He dropped to the back of the pack in that race and, while he climbed to eighth at the checkers, damage was done. He made a valiant effort by winning Race 2. His 8-1-3 combined for 12 points and placed him fourth overall.

Ken Roczen also earned 12 points with a 2-6-4, but with Anderson having the better finish in Race 3, Roczen was awarded fifth. That was still a solid rebound from last week’s 11th-place finish and Roczen’s fifth top-five in the first seven rounds of 2023.

Click here for 450 Overall results | Rider Points | Manufacturer Points

Supercross Results Arlington
Jordon Smith and Nate Thrasher finished on the podium in Arlington. – Feld Motor Sports

It turns out Hunter Lawrence can be beat.

Despite riding with a knee injury, Nate Thrasher swept the podium in the three-races of the Arlington Supercross Triple Crown and his results of 2-2-3 were enough to give him the overall victory. He has not yet stood on the top of the podium after an individual race, but his second-place finish in the 250 East opener in Houston contributes to his third-place standing in the points.

Thrasher’s teammate Jordon Smith had a mathematical path to the overall win before he bobbled in the whoops in the closing minutes of Race 3. Finishing fourth in the first feature put him at a bit of a disadvantage, but he rebounded to win Race 2. In the final tally, his 4-1-5 tied him with Lawrence in points and Smith was awarded second via the tiebreaker.

Click here for 250 Race 1 | Race 2 | Race 3 | Last Chance Qualifier

Perhaps the only thing keeping Lawrence off the top box of the podium is bad luck. He ran out of room entering Turn 1 of the final race and crashed. He might have overcome that still, if Max Anstie had not run over his bike and pinned Lawrence underneath for a few seconds. With a broken clutch lever, Lawrence had to ride conservatively in that race, but he climbed to sixth at the end and his 1-3-6 was enough to put him on the podium.

The European motocross star Tom Vialle continues to impress. He has been in contention for a top-five in every race this year and finally got it done in Arlington. His 5-9-2 placed him fourth on the chart.

Click here for 250 Overall results | 250 East Rider Points | Combined Rider Points

Anstie’s involvement in the Lap 1 crash of Race 3 dropped him to the back of the pack in that race; he was able to climb to only ninth at its end. With a third in Race 1 and fourth in Race 2, he combined to finish fifth overall.

Jeremy Martin won the final race of the night, but a dismal showing in Race 2 and 12th-place finish relegated him to sixth overall. In a race filled with accidents, Martin was as surprised as anyone that he stood on the top of the podium in that final feature.

2023 Results

Race 6: Eli Tomac, Jett Lawrence win
Race 5: Cooper Webb, Hunter Lawrence win
Race 4: Tomac, H Lawrence win
Race 3: Chase Sexton, Levi Kitchen win
Race 2: Tomac, J Lawrence win
Round 1: Tomac, J Lawrence win

2023 SuperMotocross Power Rankings

Week 6: Perfect Oakland night keeps Tomac first
Week 5: Cooper Webb, Chase Sexton close gap
Week 4: Eli Tomac retakes lead
Week 3: Ken Roczen takes the top spot
Week 2: Roczen moves up; Sexton falls
Week 1: Tomac tops 450s; Jett Lawrence 250s

Read more about SuperMotocross

Cooper Webb wins Arlington Supercross Triple Crown, closes to within two...
Tomac contract
Eli Tomac extends contract, will race full SuperMotocross schedule
Supercross Arlington Round 7
Saturday’s Supercross Round 7 in Arlington: How to watch, start times,...

Cooper Webb wins Arlington Supercross Triple Crown, closes to within two of Tomac

By Feb 26, 2023, 2:01 AM EST
0 Comments

ARLINGTON, Texas – Cooper Webb made a late-race pass on Chase Sexton in Race 3 of the Arlington Triple Crown Monster Energy Supercross to create a tie in event points and win Round 7 on the tiebreaker. Webb’s win in the third race of the night, which gave him a 5-2-1, was what was needed to give him his second victory of the season.

“You never know in racing,” Webb told NBC Sports’ Will Christien. “I didn’t put myself in a good position at the start. I made a mistake of the rhythm section that kind of cost me. The track was really tricky, you couldn’t get caught up if you tried to really push. It was pretty edgy and slick underneath.”

None of the three podium finishers rode perfect races. Webb’s slow start in Race 1 mired him deep in the pack and with a fifth-place finish, he had a lot of ground that needed to be made up.

Sexton finished third in the first two races and was poised to take the overall win until lapped traffic came into play.

Eli Tomac won Race 1 and said afterward, “I like to come out swinging in these Triple Crown Events. I got the perfect start there and ended up sweeping into that turn and then rode my own race.”

RESULTS: How they finished for the 450 Main in Arlington

Race 3 of Round 7 was shaping up to be a coming down to a winner take all format. Two points separated the top three heading into that feature. Tomac led with 5, Sexton was second with 6 and Webb third with 7 in the Arlington Supercross Triple Crown. It was a fitting lineup considering how intensely these three riders have pushed each other all year.

In the final race, Tomac grabbed the early lead until he made a mistake on the back side of the tunnel jump. His bike washed out from under him, dropping Tomac from the lead to fourth.

Sexton pressured Tomac early Tomac in Race 3 until he had a minor fall that cost him three seconds. The combination of Tomac’s crash and Sexton’s fall allowed Webb to close the distance.

Each of the riders was able to overcome their mistakes and stand on the podium and it was lapped traffic that made the difference. When Sexton got held up by a rider with less than two minutes remaining on the clock, Webb pounced and took the lead.

With a 3-3-2, Sexton claimed second place. Tomac rounded out the podium with a 1-4-6.

Tomac held onto the red plate, but by a slim margin of two points over Webb. Sexton is five points behind Tomac in third.

Jason Anderson had a tough start to the night. He crashed on the first lap and was run over by Sexton and his ninth-place finish in that race put the overall win practically out of reach. Anderson won the second race and finished third in the final event to score a fourth overall.

With a 2-6-4, Ken Roczen rounded out the top five.

The Triple Crown format always adds drama to a night.

Nate Thrasher and Hunter Lawrence entered the final race of the 250 East Triple Crown tied with four points each. As with the 450 class, the overall win would go to the rider with the best finish in the Race 3. Things went horribly awry in the first turn for Lawrence. Riding in a tight crowd, Lawrence ran out of room and laid his bike down. Max Anstie ran into the back of him and flipped over the top, pinning Lawrence beneath the two bikes.

Meanwhile, Nate Thrasher grabbed the early lead and the math seemed easy. Thrasher was on his way to an easy victory until he also crashed, handing the top spot over to Jeremy Martin. Thrasher recovered to finish third and on the heels of a pair of second-place finishes in the first two races, he earned the fewest points to score his first win of the season.

Making his win more dramatic, Thrasher was riding with an injured knee.

“I dug all night,” Thrasher said. “That second race, I had a mishap. My knee has been bugging me, but that is no excuse. We should have won that last main and I’m a little bit bummed. But the way I’m riding right now is unbelievable. I have the speed to win every night and I haven’t had that before.”

Click here for full 250 Main Results

While he was riding, Jordon Smith was doing math in his head. He knew he was ahead of Lawrence after that rider’s Turn 1 crash and could see his teammate Thrasher fall late in the race. Had Smith been able to close the distance and pass Thrasher for third, the 250 East race would also have ended in a tie and Smith’s better finish in Race 3 would have given him the win.

Webb Arlington Supercross
Hunter Lawrence was pinned under his bike in a Turn 1 crash in Race 3. – Feld Motor Sports

“When I saw Nate go down and I knew Hunter was behind me somewhere, I knew I could get him,” Smith said. “The race was treacherous, that last one. I was trying to run some math through my head and I knew I needed to get Nate, so I was trying to get a last-lap push on him and those whoops, you just can’t push them too hard.”

Smith bobbled in the whoops and could not make up the ground he needed to.

Lawrence proved to be human. After winning the first two rounds in the 250 East division, he scored the victory in Race 1 of Arlington’s Triple Crown. He had a bad start in the second race and climbed only to third. The Turn 1 accident is what sealed his fate, but even then Lawrence was able to ride from the back of the pack to finish sixth.

Lawrence tied Smith with 10 points on the night and finished second with the tiebreaker.

“Rough day at the office,” Lawrence said after the race. “A few mishaps, but the guys that won championships last year didn’t win Triple Crowns, so I’m trying to take the positives with it.”

With a 5-9-2, Tom Vialle finished fourth.

Max Anstie finished 3-4-9 in the three races to round out the top five.

2023 Race Recaps

Oakland: Eli Tomac ties Ricky Carmichael with 48 wins
Tampa: Cooper Webb gets first 2023 win
Houston: Tomac bounces back from A2 crash to win third race of 2023
Anaheim 2: Triple Crown produces new winners Chase Sexton, Levi Kitchen
San Diego: Tomac, Jett Lawrence double down
Anaheim 1: Tomac wins opener for the first time

Arlington Supercross coverage

Eli Tomac extends contract with Pro Motocross and SMX
Max Anstie: You can’t skip steps
Marvin Musquin out indefinitely with wrist injury
SuperMotocross Power Rankings after Oakland
Eli Tomac wins Oakland; ties Ricky Carmichael on wins’ list
Results and points after Oakland
Jason Anderson on probation for rough riding
Eli Tomac wins 2022 Arlington

Read more about SuperMotocross

Supercross Results Arlington
Supercross 2023: Results and points after Arlington
Tomac contract
Eli Tomac extends contract, will race full SuperMotocross schedule
Supercross Arlington Round 7
Saturday’s Supercross Round 7 in Arlington: How to watch, start times,...