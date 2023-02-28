Marco Andretti will return to SRX to defend title; Ryan Hunter-Reay joins series full time

Associated PressFeb 28, 2023, 8:30 AM EST
SRX Andretti Hunter-Reay
Dylan Buell/SRX/Getty Images
Joined by former IndyCar teammate Ryan Hunter-Reay, defending SRX champion Marco Andretti will return to Superstar Racing Experience, the all-star series created by Tony Stewart.

Andretti, whose only professional racing title came last year, was among five IndyCar drivers named Tuesday to the series, which last week confirmed Stewart would return to run the full six-race season. Stewart won the inaugural SRX championship in 2021.

Andretti, who also plans to enter the Indianapolis 500 again this year, is an original SRX full-time competitor and returns for the third season of the series. SRX raced its first two years on Saturday nights but moves to ESPN this summer on Thursday nights for a recreation of the network’s original “Thursday Night Thunder” motorsports programming.

“My Thursday nights are a lot more interesting this year and looking forward to driving against even more of my fast friends this season,” Andretti said. “Can’t wait to have a shot at trying to win it again. I’m feeling more and more comfortable in the Cup guy’s sandbox.”

The Ray Evernham-designed cars used in SRX are more suited for drivers with a NASCAR background, which is why it has taken all-stars from the open-wheel disciplines a bit longer to compete for wins. But it hasn’t stopped the interest, and the crop announced Tuesday includes current IndyCar driver Josef Newgarden, Indianapolis 500 entrant Tony Kanaan, 2014 Indy 500 winner Hunter-Reay and SRX resident villain Paul Tracy, who will return for a third season.

After making his SRX debut last year, Hunter-Reay will race full time this year with his former Andretti Autosport teammate.

Helio Castroneves, a four-time winner of the Indy 500, had previously announced he’ll run three races this summer.

Newgarden, a two-time IndyCar champion, will race at the Motor Mile Speedway in Virginia on July 27. Kanaan will race at Stafford Speedway in Connecticut, Thunder Road Speedway in Vermont and Stewart-owned Eldora Speedway in Ohio.

“One of the most appealing things to me about competing in SRX is the ability to run at some of these historic short tracks where some of the legends of motorsports have competed,” Newgarden said. “Motor Mile Speedway is another historic track that has hosted racing for decades. I’ve heard it’s a true short track with demanding racing and lots of paint swapping. It should be a great race.”

SRX previously has announced planned participation from NASCAR stars Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski and Clint Bowyer, who will all be newcomers to the all-star series. SRX pits drivers from various disciplines in identically prepared cars.

2023 Schedule

July 13: Stafford Motor Speedway (Stafford Springs, CT)
July 20: Thunder Road Speedbowl (Barre, VT)
July 27: Motor Mile Speedway (Radford, VA)
Aug. 3: Berlin Raceway (Grand Rapids, MI)
Aug. 10: Eldora Speedway (New Weston, OH)
Aug. 17: Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, MO)

Eight entries with U.S. ties will race 24 Hours of Le Mans for overall victory in 2023

By Feb 27, 2023, 11:15 AM EST
Richard Prince/Cadillac
0 Comments

The 24 Hours of Le Mans entry list for 2023 will feature eight cars with American ties that will compete for the overall victory as the “Ford vs. Ferrari” era returns to the world’s biggest sports car race June 10-11.

Cadillac will have three Le Mans entries with its V-Series.R cars, two of which race full time in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s Grand Touring Prototype class. They will compete for the overall victory in the Hypercar class, along with the Porsche 963s of Porsche Penske Motorsport.

Iconic team owner Roger Penske, whose teams have won 18 Indy 500s and three Daytona 500s, is trying to win the Le Mans overall for the first time. This year will be the 100th running of the marquee event at Circuit de la Sarthe.

Glickenhaus Racing, a U.S.-based high-performance automotive company that has competed in the World Endurance Championship and raced Le Mans in 2021, also has two prototype entries in the 24 Hours of Le Mans this year.

IMSA’s premier prototype division was been overhauled this season with the introduction of the rebranded GTP class of Le Mans Daytona hybrid (LMDh) cars that can cross over to the premier Hypercar category of the World Endurance Championship (the sports car series that includes the 24 Hours of Le Mans).

LE MANS ENTRY LIST: Click here for the cars racing in France this June

For the first time in a few decades (and harkening back to the 1960s heyday chronicled in the “Ford vs. Ferrari” movie), the GTP category’s LMDh cars will allow the same team and car to win the overall crowns at Daytona and Le Mans (though Meyer Shank Racing’s Acura, the 2023 Rolex 24 overall winner, won’t be racing at Le Mans this year).

The Cadillac Racing lineup will include Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 2 (drivers Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn and Richard Westbrook) and No. 3 (drivers Sébastien Bourdais, Renger van der Zande and Scott Dixon for an entry that’s No. 01 in IMSA). The Whelen Engineering Action Express No. 31 Cadillac V-Series.R, which also competes full time in IMSA, will be driven by Pipo Derani, Alexander Sims and Jack Aitken.

“Cadillac is excited to build on its racing legacy by competing against the very best internationally and at one of the world’s toughest races,” GM sports car racing program manager Laura Wontrop Klauser said in a release. “We’re proud to be representing the United States and the Cadillac V-Series.R is a great continuation of our racing heritage.”

Cadillac made its Le Mans debut in 1950 with privateers Briggs Cunningham and Miles and Sam Collier driving Series 61 coupes cars  powered by the Cadillac 5.4-liter OHV V-8 engine. Cadillac competed in the LMP division of Le Mans in 2000-02 with a 4.0-liter turbocharged V8-powered Northstar.

Penske Porsche Motorsport will be represented by the No. 5 (drivers Dane Cameron, Michael Christensen and Frédéric Makowiecki), the No. 6 (Kévin Estre, Laurens Vanthoor and André Lotterer) and the No. 75 (Felipe Nasr and two TBA teammates).

There also are two more entries from IMSA for winners of contingency awards — the No. 13 of John Farano and Tower Motorsports in LMP2 (for the Jim Trueman Award) and the No. 16 of Ryan Hardwick and Proton Competition (for the Bob Akin Award) in LMGTE Am.

The Le Mans entry list also confirmed the Garage 56 slot for the Next Gen Camaro being prepared by Hendrick Motorsports and NASCAR.