RJ Hampshire to debut in Supercross 450 class at Daytona

By Mar 4, 2023, 12:07 PM EST
DAYTONA BEACH, Florida – RJ Hampshire will make his 450 debut this week in the Daytona Monster Energy Supercross race while the 250 West series is on a break. They return to action March 25th in Seattle.

With the 250 West division off this week, RJ Hampshire got a chance to try out a 450. – Feld Motor Sports

After finishing second in the 250 East points last year, Hampshire made the move to the West division and continues to chase down the 2022 East leader Jett Lawrence.

The decision to try out the senior division was easy. Hampshire needed to drive only a little more than 100 miles from his Hudson, Florida home to get the opportunity to race at one of the most iconic venues in the sport.

“It was just an opportunity and I’m here to learn,” Hampshire told NBC Sports. “I’m trying to take advantage of the race, try to get some experience, get to learn a new bike. If I can give some value to the sponsors, I’d rather be here than on the couch this weekend.”

This won’t be his first race at the track, however. Hampshire has four previous starts in the 250 class with a best finish of fourth in 2020. Simply making the show on a new bike in a new class will be an achievement in itself.

MORE: Dylan Ferrandis returns to Supercross at Daytona

Hampshire currently trails Lawrence by 20 points, a deficit largely created by a disappointing round in Arlington during their second race of the season. He won the opening feature of that Triple Crown format but crashed in the second race and finished last. Still suffering the effects of the accident, he was 13th in the final event and scored minimal points as Lawrence finished second.

Hampshire’s other three results this season have each been second-place finishes.

With the SuperMotocross World Championship coming up, which will be contested on larger tracks that have elements of both Supercross and Motocross like Daytona this week, this is also a chance for Hampshire to get some laps in on a course type that could prove critical.

“It’s pretty tight honestly, it’s not like it’s wide open,” Hampshire said. “It’ll get rough; it’s sandy, so it’s a little more outdoors.”

Saturday’s Supercross Round 8 in Daytona: How to watch, start times, streaming info

By Mar 4, 2023, 5:00 AM EST
A Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series title race that is shaping up as epic will head to one of the epic venues in motorsports as the 2023 season continues with Round 8 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

There are only five points separating Cooper Webb, defending champion Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton — the smallest gap in the history of the series through seven rounds.

After his 21st career victory last Saturday (which moved him into 10th on the all-time list), Webb trails Tomac (who crashed in Arlington but still took third) by only two points. Chase Sexoton is five points behind in a top three that represents the only riders to win so far in 2023.

At Daytona, Tomac has won six of his nine starts and could tie NASCAR legend Richard Petty with his seventh victory in a signature race at the World Center of Racing.

Webb has finished in the podium of all five starts at Daytona, finishing second in 2019, ’21 and ’22). He led 15 of the first 18 laps at Daytona last season before ceding the point to Tomac.

Sexton has two starts at Daytona, finishing third last year when he was passed by Tomac after a great start.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 8 of the 2023 Supercross season in Daytona:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Round 8 will begin Saturday at 7 p.m. ET streaming on Peacock with a re-air Monday at 1 a.m. ET on CNBC. The Race Day Live show (including qualifying) will begin on Peacock at 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday.

NBC Sports will have exclusive live coverage of races, qualifiers and heats for the record 31 events in SuperMotocross. The main events will be presented on Peacock, NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and NBC Sports digital platforms.

Peacock will become the home of the SuperMotocross World Championship series in 2023 with live coverage of all races, qualifying, and heats from January to October. There will be 23 races livestreamed exclusively on Peacock, including a SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff event. The platform also will provide on-demand replays of every race. Click here for the full schedule.

POINTS STANDINGS: 450 division l 250 division

ENTRY LISTS450 division l 250 division

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET): 

Here are the start times for Saturday’s Supercross Round 8 in Daytona, according to the Monster Energy Supercross schedule from the AMA:

1:05 p.m.: 250SX Group C Qualifying 1
1:20 p.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying 1
1:35 p.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying 1
1:50 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying 1
2:05 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying 1
2:20 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying 1
3:20 p.m.: 250SX Group C Qualifying 2
3:35 p.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying 2
3:50 p.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying 2
4:05 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying 2
4:20 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying 2
4:35 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying 2
7:06 p.m.: 250SX Heat 1
7:20 p.m.: 250SX Heat 2
7:34 p.m.: 450SX Heat 1
7:48 p.m.: 450SX Heat 2
8:22 p.m.: 250SX Last Chance Qualifier
8:33 p.m.: 450SX Last Chance Qualifier
8:53 p.m.: 250SX Main Event
9:27 p.m.: 450SX Main Event

HOW TO WATCH SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON IN 2023Full NBC Sports, Peacock schedule

FINAL 2022 STANDINGS: 450 points standings | 250 East points standings250 West points standings

