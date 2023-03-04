Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

A Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series title race that is shaping up as epic will head to one of the epic venues in motorsports as the 2023 season continues with Round 8 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

There are only five points separating Cooper Webb, defending champion Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton — the smallest gap in the history of the series through seven rounds.

After his 21st career victory last Saturday (which moved him into 10th on the all-time list), Webb trails Tomac (who crashed in Arlington but still took third) by only two points. Chase Sexoton is five points behind in a top three that represents the only riders to win so far in 2023.

At Daytona, Tomac has won six of his nine starts and could tie NASCAR legend Richard Petty with his seventh victory in a signature race at the World Center of Racing.

Webb has finished in the podium of all five starts at Daytona, finishing second in 2019, ’21 and ’22). He led 15 of the first 18 laps at Daytona last season before ceding the point to Tomac.

Sexton has two starts at Daytona, finishing third last year when he was passed by Tomac after a great start.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 8 of the 2023 Supercross season in Daytona:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Round 8 will begin Saturday at 7 p.m. ET streaming on Peacock with a re-air Monday at 1 a.m. ET on CNBC. The Race Day Live show (including qualifying) will begin on Peacock at 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday.

NBC Sports will have exclusive live coverage of races, qualifiers and heats for the record 31 events in SuperMotocross. The main events will be presented on Peacock, NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and NBC Sports digital platforms.

Peacock will become the home of the SuperMotocross World Championship series in 2023 with live coverage of all races, qualifying, and heats from January to October. There will be 23 races livestreamed exclusively on Peacock, including a SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff event. The platform also will provide on-demand replays of every race. Click here for the full schedule.

POINTS STANDINGS: 450 division l 250 division

ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times for Saturday’s Supercross Round 8 in Daytona, according to the Monster Energy Supercross schedule from the AMA:

1:05 p.m.: 250SX Group C Qualifying 1

1:20 p.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying 1

1:35 p.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying 1

1:50 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying 1

2:05 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying 1

2:20 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying 1

3:20 p.m.: 250SX Group C Qualifying 2

3:35 p.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying 2

3:50 p.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying 2

4:05 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying 2

4:20 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying 2

4:35 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying 2

7:06 p.m.: 250SX Heat 1

7:20 p.m.: 250SX Heat 2

7:34 p.m.: 450SX Heat 1

7:48 p.m.: 450SX Heat 2

8:22 p.m.: 250SX Last Chance Qualifier

8:33 p.m.: 450SX Last Chance Qualifier

8:53 p.m.: 250SX Main Event

9:27 p.m.: 450SX Main Event

TRACK LAYOUT: Click here to view the track map

HOW TO WATCH SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON IN 2023: Full NBC Sports, Peacock schedule

FINAL 2022 STANDINGS: 450 points standings | 250 East points standings | 250 West points standings

