A Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series title race that is shaping up as epic will head to one of the epic venues in motorsports as the 2023 season continues with Round 8 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

There are only five points separating Cooper Webb, defending champion Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton — the smallest gap in the history of the series through seven rounds.

After his 21st career victory last Saturday (which moved him into 10th on the all-time list), Webb trails Tomac (who crashed in Arlington but still took third) by only two points. Chase Sexoton is five points behind in a top three that represents the only riders to win so far in 2023.

At Daytona, Tomac has won six of his nine starts and could tie NASCAR legend Richard Petty with his seventh victory in a signature race at the World Center of Racing.

Webb has finished in the podium of all five starts at Daytona, finishing second in 2019, ’21 and ’22). He led 15 of the first 18 laps at Daytona last season before ceding the point to Tomac.

Sexton has two starts at Daytona, finishing third last year when he was passed by Tomac after a great start.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 8 of the 2023 Supercross season in Daytona:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Round 8 will begin Saturday at 7 p.m. ET streaming on Peacock with a re-air Monday at 1 a.m. ET on CNBC. The Race Day Live show (including qualifying) will begin on Peacock at 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday.

NBC Sports will have exclusive live coverage of races, qualifiers and heats for the record 31 events in SuperMotocross. The main events will be presented on Peacock, NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and NBC Sports digital platforms.

Peacock will become the home of the SuperMotocross World Championship series in 2023 with live coverage of all races, qualifying, and heats from January to October. There will be 23 races livestreamed exclusively on Peacock, including a SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff event. The platform also will provide on-demand replays of every race. Click here for the full schedule.

POINTS STANDINGS: 450 division l 250 division

ENTRY LISTS450 division l 250 division

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET): 

Here are the start times for Saturday’s Supercross Round 8 in Daytona, according to the Monster Energy Supercross schedule from the AMA:

1:05 p.m.: 250SX Group C Qualifying 1
1:20 p.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying 1
1:35 p.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying 1
1:50 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying 1
2:05 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying 1
2:20 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying 1
3:20 p.m.: 250SX Group C Qualifying 2
3:35 p.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying 2
3:50 p.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying 2
4:05 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying 2
4:20 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying 2
4:35 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying 2
7:06 p.m.: 250SX Heat 1
7:20 p.m.: 250SX Heat 2
7:34 p.m.: 450SX Heat 1
7:48 p.m.: 450SX Heat 2
8:22 p.m.: 250SX Last Chance Qualifier
8:33 p.m.: 450SX Last Chance Qualifier
8:53 p.m.: 250SX Main Event
9:27 p.m.: 450SX Main Event

TRACK LAYOUTClick here to view the track map

HOW TO WATCH SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON IN 2023Full NBC Sports, Peacock schedule

FINAL 2022 STANDINGS: 450 points standings | 250 East points standings250 West points standings

Dylan Ferrandis returns to racing at Daytona with SuperMotocross invitation still in reach

By Mar 3, 2023, 11:06 PM EST
Ferrandis returns Daytona
Feld Motor Sports/MX Sports Pro Racing/Align Media
0 Comments

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida – Dylan Ferrandis returns to the Monster Energy Supercross series at the Daytona International Speedway after missing three races while he waited to clear concussion protocol following a violent crash in Houston with four of 17 rounds in the books.

Ferrandis returns Daytona
Dylan Ferrandis returns to Supercross 15th in points and can still lock into the SuperMotocross World Championship. – Feld Motor Sports

Injuries in the Supercross series in 2022 stymied his results and with the SX title out of reach, he chose to skip the final four races of 2022 to focus on Motocross. That was a luxury he had before the two series unified to create a playoff style format of three races at the end of year called the SuperMotocross World Championship. Ferrandis was also injured in the outdoor series and set his sight on 2023.

“Every season is a reset,” Ferrandis told NBC Sports ahead of the opening round. “You start the first race with everybody at the same point, nobody has a point in the championship so everybody’s on the same page. So, for sure it’s a reset, but you also learn from the past season. I plan on not doing the same mistake and I want be better and the new Yamaha bike is a big step up for me and I’m sure it’s going to help me a lot to be better this season.”

The first three races of the season went remarkably well.

Ferrandis finished sixth or better in each race and was sixth in the standings, trailing Jason Anderson and the top five by a single point. Then came Houston, where the race was red flagged after Ferrandis landed on the back of Ken Roczen’s bike and hit the ground face first.

Ferrandis missed his first race the following week in Tampa.

“I was at my peak,” Ferrandis told NBC Sports as he waited to take return to the track for a second session around portions of the Daytona International Speedway infield Supercross track. “I lost a lot of physical strength and confidence, but we will see. Supercross is a short season, but now we have this SMX so we will see how it goes.”

Ferrandis has a new lease on life with as he returns to Supercross at another Florida track. The creation of the SuperMotocross Series means Ferrandis still has two shots to win a title in 2023.

And as good as Ferrandis is in Supercross, he is arguably better in the outdoor series after beating Eli Tomac for the 2021 title by 73 points, which is a gap of almost three full races.

Even with the four missing Supercross races this season and his next-to-last finish in Houston, Ferrandis sits 15th in the points’ standings entering Daytona, 30 points above the rider 20th in the standings. At the end of the Pro Motocross season in August, the SMX series will guarantee starts to riders who are in the top 20 in combined points.

“It’s good to be back, especially here at Daytona,” Ferrandis said. “It’s such a great race.”

