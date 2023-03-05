IndyCar Grand Prix of St. Pete: How to watch, start times, TV, schedules, streaming

Mar 5, 2023


IndyCar St. Pete start times: The NTT IndyCar Series roars into 2023 Sunday on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, with a packed grid and schedule for the season opener.

There are 27 cars entered, a record for St. Pete (topping 26 last year and in 2012 and ’08. Its the largest field for a season opener since 2001 (when the Indy Racing League had 27 at Phoenix, and CART had 28 at Monterrey, Mexico).

Arrow McLaren (with Alexander Rossi moving over From Andretti Autosport) and Juncos Hollinger Racing (with Argenine rookie Agustin Canapino) each have added full-time cars this season.

Scott McLaughlin enters St. Pete as the defending race winner (his inaugural career victory was the first of three in his second IndyCar season last year). Meyer Shank Racing’s Simon Pagenaud will be making his 200th start Sunday, tying him for 27th on the all-time list with Raul Boesel.

Six-time series champion Scott Dixon will be making his 369th start (tying A.J. Foyt for fourth on the all-time list) in pursuit of his first victory at St. Pete (where he has four runner-up finishes).

In addition to Canapino, Marcus Armstrong, Benjamin Pedersen and Sting Ray Robb will make their IndyCar debuts Sunday.

Here are the details and IndyCar start times for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Pete race weekend (all times are ET):

FIRESTONE GRAND PRIX OF ST PETE START TIMES

TV: Sunday, noon ET on NBC and streaming on Peacock, the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com. Leigh Diffey is the announcer with analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe (whose first career IndyCar victory came at St. Petersburg 10 years ago).

. Marty Snider, Kevin Lee and Dave Burns are the pit reporters. Telemundo Deportes on Universo will provide a Spanish-language telecast. Click here for the full NBC Sports schedule for IndyCar in 2023.

Peacock also will be the streaming broadcast for both practices and qualifying and Indy NXT races. (Click here for information on how to sign up for Peacock.)

COMMAND TO START ENGINES: 12:23 p.m. ET

GREEN FLAG: 12:30 p.m. ET

POSTRACE SHOW ON PEACOCK: After the race’s conclusion, an exclusive postrace show will air on Peacock with driver interviews, postrace analysis and the podium presentation. To watch the extended postrace show, click over to the special stream on Peacock after the race ends.

Peacock also will be the streaming broadcast for practices and qualifying.

INDYCAR RADIO NETWORK: The IndyCar and Indy Lights races and all practices and qualifying sessions will air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the IndyCar app.

PRACTICE: Friday, 3 p.m. (Peacock Premium); Saturday, 10 a.m. (Peacock Premium), Sunday warmup, 9 a.m. (Peacock Premium)

QUALIFYING: Saturday, 2:15 p.m. (Peacock Premium)

RACE DISTANCE: The race is 100 laps (180 miles) on a 14-turn, 1.8-mile street course through downtown St. Petersburg, Florida, including a runway of Albert Whitted Airport

TIRE ALLOTMENT: Six sets primary, five sets alternate. One additional set is available to rookie drivers for use in the Friday afternoon practice session. Teams must use one set of primary and one set of new (sticker) alternate tires for at least two laps in the race.

PUSH TO PASS: 150 seconds of total time with a maximum single duration of 15 seconds. The push-to-pass is not available on the initial start or any restart unless it occurs in the final two laps or three minutes of a timed race. The feature increases the power of the engine by approximately 60 horsepower.

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 76 degrees with a 3% chance of rain at the green flag.

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 27 cars entered in the IndyCar season opener

INDY NXT ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 19 cars entered

FIRESTONE GRAND PRIX OF ST PETE WEEKEND START TIMES

(All times are Eastern)

Thursday, March 2

9 a.m-5 p.m.: Indy NXT garage open

Noon-5 p.m.: Indy NXT tech

Friday, March 3

8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.: Indy NXT garage open

9 a.m.-6 p.m.: IndyCar garage open

10 a.m.-3 p.m.: IndyCar tech

7:50-8:20 a.m.: MX5 practice

8:35-9:20 a.m.: GT America practice

9:35-10:10 a.m.: USF Pro 2000 practice

10:25-11 a.m.: USF2000 practice

11:15-11:45 a.m.: MX5 practice

11:30 a.m.: IndyCar driver, team meeting

Noon-12:25 p.m.: GT America practice

12:30-12:45 p.m.: GT America qualifying

1-1:30 p.m.: USF Pro 2000 qualifying

1:55-2:40 p.m.: Indy NXT practice

3-4:15 p.m.: IndyCar practice (Peacock Premium)

4:30-5 p.m.: USF2000 qualifying

5:15-5:35 p.m.: MX5 qualifying

5:55-6:35 p.m.: GT America Race 1

Saturday, March 4

6 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: Indy NXT garage open

7 a.m.-noon: Indy NXT tech

7 a.m.-6 p.m.: IndyCar garage open

8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: IndyCar tech

7:55-8:40 a.m.: MX5 Race 1

9-9:45 a.m.: Indy NXT practice

10-11 a.m.: IndyCar practice (Peacock Premium)

11:15 a.m.-noon: USF Pro 2000 Race 1

12:15-1:15 p.m.: GT America Race 2

1:35-1:55 p.m.: Indy NXT qualifying

2:15-3:30 p.m.: IndyCar qualifying (Peacock Premium)

3:45-4:30 p.m.: USF2000 Race 1

4:45-5:30 p.m.: MX5 Race 2

Sunday, March 5

6 a.m.: IndyCar garage opens

6:30 a.m.: Indy NXT garage opens

7 a.m.: IndyCar tech

7:30 a.m.: Indy NXT tech

8-8:45 a.m.: USF2000 Race 2

9-9:30 a.m.: IndyCar warmup (Peacock Premium)

10-10:55 a.m.: Indy NXT (Peacock Premium)

12:30 p.m.: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (NBC)

3 p.m.: USF Pro 2000 Race 2

New competition elements for 2023 include an alternate oval tire

Indy 500 will be Tony Kanaan’s final race

IndyCar drivers say Thermal Club could host a race

IndyCar team owners weigh in on marketing plans, double points

Alexander Rossi fitting in well at McLaren

Phoenix takes flight: Romain Grosjean enjoying the pilot’s life

Helio Castroneves says 2023 season is “huge” for IndyCar future

How Sting Ray Robb got that name

Kyle Larson having impact on future McLaren teammates

Simon Pagenaud on why he likes teasing former teammate Josef Newgarden

HOW TO WATCH INDYCAR IN 2023Full NBC Sports schedule

Question answered: Eli Tomac is untouchable as he wins seventh Daytona Supercross

Mar 4, 2023


DAYTONA BEACH, Florida – The week began with a question of whether Eli Tomac is untouchable in Daytona Supercross races and it was answered emphatically: He is.

Eli Tomac now has seven Daytona Supercross trophies. – Feld Motor Sports

For the seventh time overall and fifth consecutively, Tomac won the race most riders in the field equates to NASCAR’s Daytona 500. Fittingly, he tied the King Richard Petty for the seven wins in his sports’ iconic race.

Last year Tomac broke out of a tie with Ricky Carmichael for the most Daytona wins at six, but there was still a record hanging over him. Carmichael won his five Daytona races in a row. Tomac now also has five consecutively. Fittingly, he also broke out of a tie with Carmichael for sole possession of third on the wins’ list. James Stewart’s 50 wins is next on the horizon and no one doubts that will happen in the next few rounds.

“All the way from the start, me and Cooper [Webb] just locked up into two the whole time,” Tomac said from the top spot of the podium as the stands emptied and fans rushed the stage. “I think he hit neutral at the finish line on the triple and after that you had to be on your lines.

“Actually, before that we had contact on the double before the shelf, but we both stayed up. All I can say is I love you Daytona.”

Tomac looked beatable at the start of the day. He was outside the top five in practice, rose to fourth in qualification, but once the money was on the line, he won his heat to gain a great gate pick.

“I was struggling in practice straight up,” Tomac told James Stewart on NBC Sports. “My confidence wasn’t high. I was consistently getting beat by a second there, but when the lights come on here the track comes to me and I really find my flow again.”

Last year Tomac passed Webb late in the 2022 Daytona Supercross race and denied him the win, so the early lead was incredibly important. Tomac grabbed the holeshot by inches, but Webb took the early lead, but he could not shake the points’ leader. Tomac stayed on his back tire until a little mistake with 12 minutes remaining on the clock allowed Tomac to pass.

“It was a great fight. I have to tip my cap to myself and also to Eli,” Webb said. “I was trying my balls off up front. He’s just so damn good here it’s tough. I made a little mistake and we collided. I was hoping I didn’t bump him and mess something up on the bike. I hit neutral kind of randomly and he was able to get by. He put on the after burners and I was trying as hard as I could. It was a dogfight.”

RESULTS: How they finished for the 450 Main in Daytona

One lap earlier, an aborted block pass almost sent both riders to the ground. Tomac came into a bowl turn hot, but Webb would have nothing of it. He put his elbows wide and kept the lead.

For the third consecutive week and the fourth time overall, the top three in points stood on the podium together. Chase Sexton finished third, losing just a little ground in the standings. He is now five behind Webb and 10 behind Tomac in a season where none of these three riders have been able to gain a distinct advantage.

Daytona Supercross
RJ Hampshire won his heat in his 450 debut. – Feld Motor Sports

To get the third-place result, Sexton had to overcome a fierce battle with Justin Barcia. Racing for third midway through the race, Sexton pushed Barcia wide. A lap later, Sexton bobbled exiting a turn and the two made contact again.

Jason Anderson rounded out the top five for the third straight time and has not finished worse than seventh.

Making his debut on a 450, RJ Hampshire had a remarkable weekend and top-10 finish. He began the race among the top five and faded a little in the Main event, but no one can take away his first heat win in his first ever start on the bigger bike.

“It’s hard talking someone into to giving you a race when you’ve never been on a 450 before especially here at Daytona,” Hampshire told NBC Sports Will Christien. “Man this is special. I told the guys we were going to get a holeshot no matter what. Didn’t think we would hang on to it, but you know what: just so stoked.”

Following a disappointing round in Arlington when he barely earned an overall podium, Hunter Lawrence decided he would not wait for the race to come to him. On Lap 1 of the Main, he cleaned out last week’s winner Nate Thrasher. Lawrence scored his eighth 250 victory after pulling away from the field.

With this win, Hunter joined his Jett Lawrence as the only brothers to win this race as the 250 East points’ leader stood on the sidelines to watch. Jett won this race last year.

“We didn’t get around the first turn too bad, but I just saw an opportunity in the sand section,” Lawrence said. “It wasn’t ideal, but I took it and never looked back. I got around Tom [Vialle] in the whoops and if got a little sketchy at the midpoint with a light sprinkle. We work too hard at this to not enjoy this.”

Lawrence had one previous start at Daytona. He finished a distant sixth in 2021, 20 seconds behind winner Cameron McAdoo.

After earning podium finishes in his first two races, Max Anstie struggled in the Triple Crown format in Arlington, but still finished among the top five. He apparently missed the limelight of standing on the podium because he outlasted most of the field to finish second and keep his top-five streak alive.

“It was a tough morning and I had to take a few belly breaths after the heat but we came back swinging,” Anstie told NBC Sports Will Christien.

Anstie’s runner-up finish elevated him to second in the points, 14 behind Lawrence.

Click here for full 250 Main Results

In his fourth 250 East start, Haiden Deegan scored his first career podium. It was not a huge surprise, however, since he finished fourth in his first two races at Houston and Tampa. Last week, Deegan struggled at Arlington on a track that was hard and slick. Before the Daytona race, he said the dirt was trickier than he expected.

“I’m through the roof,” Deegan said. “This is a sick moment for me right now. I’ve been working my butt off and a lot of people doubted me, but I ended up getting third place and the crowd is sick. I could hear them every lap going down the frontstretch and I am so excited to be up here in my fourth race.’

Jordon Smith backed up his second-place finish in Arlington with the fourth-place finish.

Jeremy Martin rounded out the top five.

After getting dumped by Lawrence, Thrasher was working his way back through the field and running 10th when he crashed a second time. He remounted and climbed back to 10th at the checkers. Compounding his disappointment, Thrasher was coming off a heat win.

