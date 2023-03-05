Marcus Ericsson wins wild IndyCar opener after late engine trouble for Pato O’Ward

By Mar 5, 2023, 3:00 PM EST
Marcus Ericsson IndyCar opener
Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images
0 Comments

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Marcus Ericsson won a chaotic IndyCar season opener, leading the final four laps of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg after Pato O’Ward had engine trouble.

O’Ward finished second by 2.4113 seconds and led 23 laps before his No. 5 Dallara-Chevrolet experienced a brief loss of power out of the final corner on Lap 97 of 100.

It’s the fourth career victory for Ericsson and his first since winning last year’s Indy 500. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver became the fourth defending Indy 500 winner to win the opening race of the next season. It’s Ganassi’s second win in St. Pete and first since Dario Franchitti in 2011.

Scott Dixon finished third, followed by Alexander Rossi (in his Arrow McLaren debut) and Callum Ilott in a career-best fifth.

Graham Rahal, Will Power, Alex Palou, Christian Lundgaard and David Malukas rounded out the top 10.

It was a devastating day for Andretti Autosport, which took three of the top six spots in qualifying but had all four of its Dallara-Hondas involved in wrecks.

The last involved pole-sitter Romain Grosjean, who led 31 laps but collided with Scott McLaughlin (who led 37 laps) in Turn 4 on Lap 71 of 100.

McLaughlin received a drive-through penalty from IndyCar for avoidable contact and said after the race he intended to apologize to Grosjean.

“What happened was really obvious on TV, so I’m not going to elaborate too much on that,” Grosjean told NBC Sports’ Dave Burns. “I’m very, very disappointed, and I hope there’s going to be rules put in place. What an amazing weekend. We had a super fast car, and the team did a really good job, but I’m really annoyed to be talking to you with the race going on.

“That’s not racing.”

Andretti teammate Colton Herta also was outraged at a rival after being squeezed into the Turn 8 tire barrier to bring out a Lap 50 yellow.

“He wanted to use the next state over for room on the exit,” Herta told NBC Sports’ Kevin Lee about Power while watching the replay. “I don’t know what else I can do there except hit the wall. Yep. What an ass.”

The other two Andretti drivers were involved in separate airborne crashes in the first 42 laps as the 2023 season got off to a wild start on the streets of St. Pete.

Devlin DeFrancesco was OK after his No. 29 Dallara-Honda went skyward from being T-boned by rookie Benjamin Pedersen in a pileup on the first lap.

Kyle Kirkwood, who was making his Andretti debut, briefly took flight, too, but he was able to continue after sailing over Jack Harvey (who had slowed for a spin by Rinus VeeKay).

Harvey needed help from medical personnel exiting his car and was in distress while sitting on the back step of an ambulance. IndyCar medical director Dr. Julia Vazier said Harvey was taken to the hospital because of “an abundance of caution.”

Airborne wreck causes red flag on the first lap of 2023 IndyCar opener at St. Pete (VIDEO)

By Mar 5, 2023, 1:30 PM EST
0 Comments

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida — Devlin DeFrancesco went airborne but was injured during a wild eight-car wreck on the opening lap of the NTT IndyCar season opener.

DeFrancesco’s No. 29 Dallara-Honda went skyward (watch the video above or click here) with a lazy half-spin after being hit at full speed by the No. 55 Dallara-Chevrolet of rookie Benjamin Pedersen during the opening minute of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

“I’m fine, but it was a really hard knock,” DeFrancesco, who started 18th of a track-record 27 cars, told NBC Sports after the Andretti Autosport was checked out at the care center. “Not the way we wanted to start the season. I saw Helio (Castroneves) spinning, and there was no way I could get through it, then I saw Pedersen coming at me. I said, ‘Yeah, this is going to be a big one.’

“Just braced up and got ready for it. It was a wild ride.”

No drivers seriously were hurt in the incident, which caused a red flag for 19 minutes and 25 seconds.

After gingerly climbing from his No. 06 Dallara-Honda, Castroneves limped over to check on Meyer Shank Racing teammate Simon Pagenaud, but the four-time Indy 500 winner told NBC Sports that X-rays were negative on his right leg.

Castroneves was icing his right hand, and Pagenaud said he suffered “a little finger issue” in the crash.

“I saw (the cars ahead slow down), and I kind of expected it to be honest,” Pagenaud, who started 25th, told NBC Sports. “It’s been such a tricky area all weekend. I’m on the brakes into that corner and turning right so hard.

“I thought I went through, man. I thought I made it. That’s my strong suit avoiding crashes.  We’ll regroup. We had a fast car.”

Santino Ferrucci and Sting Ray Robb also were involved in the crash.

The pileup started in Turn 3 because drivers were slowing for an incident several cars ahead when six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon squeezed Felix Rosenqvist (his former teammate at Chip Ganassi Racing) into the wall.

“Felix is my best friend, man,” Dixon told NBC Sports. “I feel really sad that we made contact there.  I thought I was clear. I feel really bad for Felix.”

Rosenqvist said he wasn’t expecting Dixon to take him so wide.

“I was just trying to get through the first couple of turns,” the Arrow McLaren driver said. “I think he didn’t know I was there. It sucks. We had a good chance today. Really bummed about it. Not the way we want to start.

“Maybe it’s something we have to talk about, but it’s hard racing in IndyCar, and it can go that way pretty quickly through those first few corners.”

The chaos continued when the race restarted shortly before 1 p.m.

After Rinus VeeKay spun into the Turn 4 tire barrier on Lap 41, Kyle Kirkwood launched into the air from contact with the rear of Jack Harvey’s car.

With help from medical personnel, Harvey exited the cockpit, but he appeared to still be in pain while sitting on the back step of an ambulance.

According to IndyCar medical director Dr. Julia Vaizer, Harvey was in stable condition but was been taken to a local hospital for further evaluation “out of an abundance of caution.”

Harvey missed last year’s race at Texas Motor Speedway after suffering a concussion in a practice crash.