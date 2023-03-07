No expectations for Haiden Deegan, just pure joy from his family on first podium

By Mar 7, 2023, 10:08 PM EST
When Haiden Deegan, 17, made his Monster Energy 250 East Supercross debut at Houston, he was not burdened by expectations from the team, his family or himself. At the start of the season, he was prepared to spend another year in the Supercross Futures class, but after finishing fifth in the season-opener at Anaheim 1, everyone saw all they needed to see.

Haiden Deegan expectations
Haiden Deegan wasn’t certain he would race 250s in 2023. Now he has three top-fives in four races. – Feld Motor Sports

“After futures, I wasn’t even sure if I was going race, so we pulled it and we’re like, yeah, we might as well go race, get the experience and so far it’s going great,” Deegan said in the post-race news conference for the Daytona Supercross race after earning his first podium in just his fourth 250 start.

It was a decision made not only by the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team and Haiden, but also by his parents Brian and Marissa.

Even without expectations, success came immediately for Deegan.

He finished fourth in his debut after riding at the front of the pack in the early laps of the Houston Main. Minor mistakes in both that race and the following week in Tampa denied him a podium. In his third round at Arlington, he had his first taste of disappointment. The Texas dirt was tricky and glassed over severely, as if often will in dirt sprint car races, making for slick conditions.

Deegan finished 15th in the first Main of the Triple Crown format before rebounding to fourth and fifth in the next two races. He was eighth overall.

“My mom didn’t want me to race dirt bikes after all my dad went through,” Haiden said. “We started and my dad got me on a dirt bike and it was going to happen eventually. And from there I just fell in love with it. … So, I fell in love with dirt bikes and from there, just been getting up to this spot pretty much and race supercross.

“I’ve been wanting it for, I can’t say whole life because I’m only 17, but in that little span, so now we’re here and we’re just going to keep getting better.”

After a disappointing career in Supercross that produced only two podium finishes, Brian Deegan was uncertain about what he wanted for Haiden.

Haiden Deegan expectations
The Daytona Supercross race kicks off Bike Week and draws one of the biggest crowds of the season. the cheers for Haiden Deegan were hard to miss. – Feld Motor Sports

“As a parent, it’s hard to explain the emotions,” Brian told NBC Sports, still buzzing with adrenalin. “All the years, all the work, all the effort, all the highs, the lows, the broken bones, the surgeries, the doctor visits, the money spent, huh, the money lost.

“It’s just everything gets boiled into moments like these and that’s why they’re just so exciting. You have to, I have to, enjoy them. And I make sure we enjoy them because we’ve invested so much in it as far as time and energy when we could be doing a lot of other things. But this is what we choose.”

“That moment happened. It’s the first podium. That moment is here. Now the next would be searching for a win, right? That’s going to be hard. I can’t contain myself on that. I lost my voice tonight on just the third place.”

A Racing Family

But racing is in the family’s blood, and it was inevitable that Brian’s children would catch the bug. Haiden’s sister Hailie Deegan is showing promise in NASCAR’s top support series and is widely considered to be the next female racer to climb through the ranks.

“We’ve been a racing family for so long and we’ve put all this work in to have these moments,” Brian said. “Hadien’s the one doing the work; he’s got to twist the throttle. He’s the one who’s got to take the risks, to ride at that pace three or four days a week. It’s gnarly. Damn, the risk they take is just so gnarly. Back in the day we rode 125s. We just didn’t go as fast. Now they’re going really fast.”

Brian admits to not having the career he thought he should. At the time, he was a little bitter that Supercross did not provide the results he expected or thought he deserved.

But life experience goes into making a man and a parent.

“To be honest, I raced dirt bikes back in the day and I had a bad taste in my mouth from it,” Brian said. “Because I just didn’t feel like I got what I wanted or deserved at the time. But I learned it was just a bad attitude back in the day. I learned from it and raised my kids differently because of that. It’d be nice to have a roll cage [like Hailie] for the kids, but that’s not the sport. That’s why there’s so many fans: because it’s dangerous.

“As a parent it’s definitely nerve-wracking.”

Haiden Deegan expectations
Due to its length and technical challenges, the Daytona Supercross track is among the most difficult on the schedule. ‘You’ve got to be a man to ride this track.” – Feld Motor Sports

The feelings are the same for Haiden’s mother, Marissa Deegan.

A mixture of excitement for the racing action and pride for her son’s accomplishments are tempered by anxiety as she watches him race. Being in the sport for decades and watching both Haiden and Brian sustain injuries have given her a high level of awareness.

“He’s put in so much hard work,” Marissa told NBC Sports. “He’s positioned up there and he’s good. … I have excited butterflies, nervous butterflies, for all my kids. But Brian put me through the test earlier and I’m used to it.”

Strong emotions and volatile anxiety, and maybe a little expectations, would have been in place no matter which venue hosted Deegan’s first podium, but this came in what many consider to be the marquee event in Supercross. With more than 50 years of history and as the kickoff to the famed Daytona Bike Week, this race is like NASCAR’s Daytona 500, which was run on this same ground three weeks ago.

The challenge of the track, the cheers when he was introduced to the crowd and the challenges of this Ricky Carmichael designed track added to the sense of accomplishment.

“This track is not an easy one,” Haiden said. “You’ve got to be man to ride this track. I didn’t get the greatest start, but I was able to make my way up to third. And it’s a tough track.

“I was riding with good intensity. I felt great and I was able to push through. At the end, the crowd’s amazing. It’s crazy. The crowd’s going wild the whole time. When I finished that race adrenaline was going, I was super happy.”

Amid all the IndyCar chaos, Marcus Ericsson was as cool as ever in St. Pete maelstrom

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida – When every other driver in the NTT IndyCar Series is losing their mind, that seems to be when Marcus Ericsson is in the perfect head space.

Sunday’s season opener was the latest evidence for why the self-proclaimed “Sneaky Swede” has become the most successful stealth star of the circuit.

Cars were going airborne through this city’s normally quiet thoroughfares, vulgarities were being hurled on national TV, and drivers were punching tire barriers in overwhelming fits of anger and frustration.

‘SNEAKY SWEDE’: When the Indy 500 winner rolled out his new T-shirts

Amid the maelstrom of animosity and disappointment that was the Grand Prix of St. Pete, Ericsson scored his fourth career victory while hardly ruffling a rival.

“I’m happy with everyone,” Ericsson said with a laugh. “So I’m good.”

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver was among the lone exceptions in one of the most acerbic IndyCar races in recent memory.

Colton Herta, whose blood pressure might rise above 60 only when he’s slamming his drum kit at 100 mph, was so angry at Will Power for getting stuffed, he called the defending series champion “an ass.”

Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin preemptively made a beeline for an Andretti Autosport hauler to offer an apology and hug to Romain Grosjean, who was seething after their battle for an apparent win ended with both spinning from contention.

Even the always even-keeled Felix Rosenqvist seemed just a wee miffed after old buddy Scott Dixon accidentally squeezed him into the Turn 4 wall and started the Lap 1 chain reaction that left Devlin DeFrancesco inadvertently sticking a pirouette with an 1,800-pound car.

Rosenqvist was out, but Dixon rebounded to finish third while apologizing multiple times to his former teammate. The six-time series champion probably would have won for the first time at St. Pete if not for the fifth and final yellow flag (for Grosjean and McLaughlin).

HATE SELLS: Why IndyCar stars should be baring their souls this season

But Dixon seemed happy just to get out of the Sunshine State relatively unscathed.

“We’ll definitely take the positives out of it, but it was still a wild weekend for everybody,” said Dixon, who attributed large tailwinds and a resurfacing of Turn 4 for catching out a lot of veterans.. “Having leaders crash out, it was all over the shop.

“Hopefully it played well on TV. It’s good for TV. Obviously you don’t want to see any accidents, but there’s a lot of great competitors out here now. The field is very deep, and you’re going to see that all year now.”

It played so well on the NBC broadcast that IndyCar and VICE Media should be huddling today to consider moving up the late April premiere of the new docuseries, “100 Days to Indy.”

This was the “Drive to Survive”-style drama that the series and its stars have been craving, and at a bare minimum, there should be a thick riff on St. Pete in an upcoming episode.

How about rushing a special preview by the end of March?

After the crew had an hourlong sitdown with Pato O’Ward before the race last weekend. Surely they will want to ask the Arrow McLaren star now about the feeling when your race-winning car inexplicably loses power at the worst point on the track for a few precious seconds that Ericsson took to seize the lead.

“Just very annoying to give it away like that,” said O’Ward, who was extraordinarily composed despite his heartbreak. “Nothing else I could have done. So yeah, we just have to have a look into it. We ended up with some great points. We started the year like we wanted to, right, but they’re very valuable points at the end of the day. We just got 10 points thrown away.”

But the twist of fate is to take nothing away from Ericsson, who pounced when the moment arrived after ruthlessly stalking O’Ward for several laps with a push-to-pass horsepower advantage.

AUTO: MAR 05 INDYCAR Series Streets of St. Petersburg
Marcus Ericsson is making made a habit of victory lane selfies with four IndyCar wins in less than two years (Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images).

In all four of Ericsson’s victories in the bright-red No. 8 Dallara-Honda, there also has been a red flag. Sunday’s red flag was much less consequential than Detroit nearly two years ago when Ericsson won after Will Power had trouble getting started from the lead after engines were refired.

Though red flag races are “our cup of tea,” Ericsson also wanted to stress that it wasn’t just about his team benefiting from good luck.

“It seems when a lot of things are happening in the race, and people are making mistakes, we seem to be able to stay cool,” Ericsson said. “Both me and the car, and the guys on the strategy and pit stops and everything. And we seem to be able to get everything together in those situations.

“All those races are very high-intensity races. It’s not sort of straightforward races. There’s a lot of things happening. You need to be ready to adjust your strategy, pit stops, restarts. There’s a lot of things going on, and we seem to be very good at that. That’s definitely one of our strengths. Not saying we cannot win without the red flag, but it’s definitely been working for us.”

Last year, Ericsson, 32, emerged as a chief championship contender after winning the 107th Indy 500 (his car was strong, but a pit speeding penalty eliminated the race’s strongest car of his teammate Dixon).

Through the summer, reporters and rivals both spoke in amazed tones at how the Formula One veteran, who has been racing ovals only since 2019, had become so consistently good everywhere.

Maybe that skepticism will be gone much earlier in 2023. Perhaps by the time IndyCar reaches Texas Motor Speedway with Ericsson leading the points standings entering the season’s second race April 2.

“It seems whatever I do, people are thinking maybe I don’t deserve it or stuff like that,” he said. “I won a lot of races and been at the top of the championship the last couple years, so I’m just going to keep to that.

AUTO: MAR 05 INDYCAR Series Streets of St. Petersburg
Marcus Ericsson shared a kiss with his girlfriend, Iris Tritsaris Jondahl, after winning the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images).

“Obviously I didn’t want Pato to have a problem, but from what I heard, the problem was because we were putting pressure on and they did a mistake or he did a mistake. And that’s when these things can happen. I felt bad for Pato, but we were there to pick up on it. If I wasn’t putting pressure on him and hunt him down, he would have been fine, and we would have been second. But we were there right on his gearbox, and we got past.”

Ericsson doesn’t seem miffed by the so-called doubters, mind you. And why would he be? The results eventually will speak for themselves.

And when the attention and widespread respect inevitably begin to rise, he plans to welcome the pressure instead of wilting.

“I’m here to win,” he said. “I want to win a championship. I want to win another 500. That’s our goals, and what other people say doesn’t really matter. But I think we’ve proven last year and the year before that we can be up front and run, fighting for a championship. We just need to keep doing that, and what people say, I don’t really mind too much.

“Yeah. It will be an interesting year.”

Indeed, it certainly promises to be.

Cue that “100 Days to Indy” sizzle reel. And keep those St. Pete highlights handy.