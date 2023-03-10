Jenson Button says family environment, road courses hooked him on trying NASCAR

By Mar 10, 2023, 12:30 PM EST
Jenson Button NASCAR family
James Gilbert/Getty Images
Jenson Button figured his NASCAR debut might come with a “lower category” (applying the well-polished and delightful European vernacular of an articulate Brit who has spent a lifetime racing overseas).

Surely, the 2009 Formula One champion’s entry into stock cars — racing vehicles that are twice as heavy and far less responsive than his bailiwick – would need to be in the Camping World Truck or possibly Xfinity series.

But when he was talking to a Mobil 1 executive late last summer, suddenly the Cup Series became a realistic possibility.

“I said to him, ‘I’d love to get into NASCAR,’ and I was thinking more truck series, Xfinity series,” Button said during a Zoom news conference Friday morning with reporters around the world. “And he’s like, ‘Really? Let me make a few calls.’ And then we had lots of texts. And he’s like we might be able to make this happen. And I was like awesome. And then it was Abu Dhabi, last F1 race of the season when we properly talked and said we can do this. And he said we want to do more than one race, because it’s better for us and also better for you.

“We discussed and didn’t have a team to talk to yet, and that happened this year. We talked to Stewart-Haas and Rick Ware Racing and tried to work out how it would work and whether it would work. Whether we could get the car in time and build the car for the races. It’s all been very quick how it’s all turned around, and I’m a Cup Series driver! So it’s been a fun couple of months, but it’s been very tight to getting the car ready for Austin.”

The March 26 race at Circuit of the Americas was announced Thursday as the debut for Button, who also will be racing the Chicago Street Race and at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

The No. 15 Ford Mustang will be fielded by Rick Ware Racing in collaboration with Stewart-Haas Racing, which has a longstanding relationship with sponsor Mobil 1.

The schedule also makes sense for myriad reasons. Button will be one of 40 newcomers in the field for Chicago (which is schedule to play host to the first street race in NASCAR Cup Series history). He also has F1 experience at COTA and the IMS road course (which was picked because his car wouldn’t be ready in time a week earlier for Watkins Glen International, where 2007 F1 champion Kimi Raikkonen made his debut last year).

Though he got hooked one watching stock cars as an 8-year-old enthralled with “Days of Thunder,” it’s the NASCAR shift toward road courses (several have been added in the past few years) that made Button believe he could race there.

“I thought it was insane,” Button said of watching the Tom Cruise vehicle from 1990. “Worlds away from European motorsport. That got me in the door of liking NASCAR. It’s so different from what I’m used to, that’s probably what stopped me asking the question of would I be able to race in NASCAR because it’s so different to anything I’ve driven before. Back then, it was more ovals, no street courses. That didn’t excite me so much because another skillset all together. Now there are more road courses. It’s definitely more enticing. I think I’d be more competitive. I watch races and see new guys with experience in road course racing, and they don’t find it easy. It’s very difficult. But I think that’s part of the challenge and why I’m excited about it.”

In the past five years, NASCAR has raced on new road course with COTA, IMS, Road America, Daytona International Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway. Many of the courses are familiar to casual fans and drivers from other series who are less accustomed to ovals.

“I’ve looked at NASCAR as super cool to watch, but I can’t really relate to it because it’s so different,” Button said. “I think because we have more road courses now, and you see the cars on road courses now, and they look like a handful. The racing is amazing, but it’s proper cool to watch. I think 10 to 15 years ago, you had a few guys good on the road courses. A lot of them hadn’t raced road courses, so it would be like me jumping into the Daytona 500 on an oval. I think that’s changed over time. Now you look at grid in the Cup Series, they’re all super talented on ovals and road courses. That’s added to the excitement for people watching. You see Kimi, (Le Mans winner) Joey Hand and see it is really competitive. That makes you think, ‘Oh, that’s cool.’ You get even more excitement and interest in the sport, because there is such a high level of talent there.”

Button also has a new level of experience from joining the Garage 56 lineup with Jimmie Johnson and Mike Rockenfeller. The Hendrick Motorsports-fielded Chevrolet Camaro has tested at Daytona, Sebring International Raceway and COTA, providing Button with a new level of confidence that he can handle a Next Gen car in race conditions (even though the Cup car is much heavier and slower with less downforce).

Johnson also has been a guiding light for Button, who counts the seven-time Cup champion as a longtime friend.

“Jimmie has been very useful,” Button said. “Not just this but Garage 56. He’s driven stock cars his whole life. We all know how difficult it is to shift from open wheel high-downforce car to a stock car and vice versa. Jimmie has shown that the last couple of years. It’s tough. I think he did a bloody good job (in IndyCar the past two years). It just shows how difficult and different it is. He’s been really helpful.

I also spent a lot of time yesterday with the team getting to grips with the feeling of the car. It’s such an important thing. I can’t be sat up straight with the steering wheel here on my lap. I need to be sat back a bit more like a single seater. And we found a position that works for me. If I have that, I’ll have a lot more feeling through the car and get to grips with it quicker.

“But the biggest point of contact the last four or five months has been Jimmie because we’ve worked together quite a bit on Garage 56, which is obviously very different. The Cup car is 8 seconds quicker a lap. But we’ve done three tests and been together all three. I think Jimmie has been the best, and I said to him, ‘What do you think (about the Cup ride)? Should I do it?”, and he said you definitely have to do it. You’ll have a blast. All right. I’m done. I’m in, so if Jimmie thinks it’s going to be fun, it’s going to be fun.”

Encouraged by the tales of Johnson’s daughters having fun at the track, Button plans to bring his wife and two children to COTA and said it’s “the family atmosphere that really got me” about NASCAR.

“don’t want to be negative about Formula One because it is an amazing sport,” said Button, who lives in the Los Angeles area. “I’m an F1 world champ, so I’ve spent most of my life there. But you’re so focused. Your family doesn’t come to the races because your teams don’t really want them to be there because they know your focus is so important. It’s very tough because it’s your life. It’s everything. Everything you do is for Formula One. I did it for 17 years in this world where you forget about everything else. It’s all that matters is making you a better racing driver and Formula One driver.

“So when you step outside that, for me it’s exciting to do other things. With NASCAR, it’s a much more relaxed atmosphere. The racing is very serious. And these are some of the best drivers in the world, but the atmosphere outside the car and at the track, it’s a lot more relaxed and family-based category. That’s why we like it because it’s trying something different. We’ve done something the same for so many years, so to go and try something different is exciting.”

Jordan Jarvis knows how tough it is to blaze a new trail in SuperMotocross

By Mar 8, 2023, 4:59 PM EST
When things get tough, sometimes they only seem to get tougher and that’s how the weekend went for SuperMotocross rider Jordan Jarvis at Daytona International Speedway. 

Jarvis tough
Jordan Jarvis has made a splash in motocross and wants the same in the stadium series. – Feld Motor Sports

Set to be the only female rider taking on the 2023 edition of the Ricky Carmicheal-designed Supercross course at Daytona International Speedway, Jarvis went into the weekend with high hopes, even though she only had the chance to train for Supercross since mid-October, unlike the top riders that have been training since October and racing for the last eight weeks. 

Luck would not be on her side this weekend. The weight of her preparation lay heavy on her shoulders.

During Media Day for the Daytona Supercross race, Jarvis made a mistake on a small jump when she missed her back brake pedal and was sent to the ground. In the split-second decision, she pulled her arms in and the impact of the fall radiated through the bottom half of her arm and elbow. 

Unwilling to quit, Jarvis checked in with Alpine Stars medical team before Saturday’s free practice, got taped up, popped an Ibuprofen and headed to the course. But the writing was on the wall before she completed her first jump as her dad had to help her zip into her suit.

“When that happened,” Jarvis said to NBC Sports, “I was guessing that it wasn’t going to work.  And when I took off towards the front of the group and hit a couple of breaking bumps it hurt.”

She thought to herself: “The whoops are going to suck.”

“I just came over the face of a jump and was in excruciating pain,” Jarvis said. “I cried out immediately, in tears trying to just push through it, but I couldn’t, so I just pulled off the track.”

MORE: Haiden Deegan’s family affair in Daytona

Still, this year Jarvis made it slightly further into the Daytona Supercross round than in 2022, but with the time and money invested could not help but feel deflated after a string of bad luck. 

Jarvis’ expertise has always been Motocross. That made Daytona’s course, combining some motocross elements into a traditional supercross course, a great testing ground for her foray into the stadium series. Between this and knowing how many friends, competitors and eyes would be around, she knows the importance of entering this race each year. 

Jarvis now calls Central Florida home, but the Daytona Round is an important race for her for multiple reasons outside of mere proximity. She knows exposure is important if she wants to stay on the motocross circuit and in the future complete a full supercross season as well. 

 

Jarvis tough
Jordan Jarvis has made her mark in the outdoor series, but understands the need to run both divisions. – Jordan Jarvis, Instagram

“I’ve been racing here since I was a kid,” Jarvis said. “I did all the amateur [events] when I was growing up. I’ve got quite a few titles here in the girls’ and women’s classes. I actually got my final two supercross points here a couple of years ago.

“It would’ve been big”, Jarvis said of racing through Saturday events, “It’s nice to see everyone… Normally everyone comes down to this race to hang out and it’s nice to see everyone. It’s nice to show my progression. I didn’t have a ton more time on the track this year than last, but I had some so I wanted to show the difference that it made.”

It’s Tough Fighting Trolls

Every athlete sets out to prove themselves internally, to their parents, competitors, the fans. It’s tough in the best of times and Jarvis has found that in today’s day and age Twitter, can be especially caustic. As a female athlete in a male-dominated sport this need sometimes feels magnified tenfold. 

“You know you always get these keyboard haters, people that automatically think ‘she’s a girl, she shouldn’t be out there.’ I wanted to try and prove that every time I race with the men on the professional schedule I belong.”

While using social media is an important tool to find and interact with fans and potential sponsors it can quickly sour. Everyone has something to say and the worst comments are usually the loudest.

Jarvis tough
The soft dirt of the Daytona Supercross is familiar to Jordan Jarvis, who lives nearby in Central Florida. – Feld Motor Sports

“I posted a video on TikTok where I cased a triple,” Jarvis said. “It was one of my first times casing it and you know I have a Supercross suspension now.

“It’s nothing compared to [Eli] Tomac or [Chase] Sexton’s, their stuff is a lot stiffer than mine, but mine is stiffer than average. I posted a video of it because it looks cool, I’m casing it and the bike is completely compressed and when it comes back up it doesn’t shoot me off the bike it soaks it up and does what it is supposed to do. Someone on [TikTok] commented ‘Are you really a professional supercross rider or can you not even keep up in the LCQ?’

“First off, don’t hate on the LCQ Supercross riders because they’re fast. I mean, look at it compared to five years ago, speed can not compare. The depth of the pack is ridiculous now versus what it was a couple of years ago.”

Secondly, every rider on a weekly Supercross entry list got to where they are by dominating their local classes.

Women’s Pro Motocross DOA

Jarvis, 21, has been a card-carrying AMA member for 17 years, collecting a ton of trophies through Loretta Lynns and the amateur ranks before taking the risk of going into Motocross and Supercross on the professional level. It’s a choice she’s worried many other girls and women are not taking or being put into the position to make. 

“It sucks because there are some girls a little younger than me or my age that still do the amateur stuff, but they don’t really have the desire to keep trying to go cross country and go to all the amateur races like we all did when we were younger,” Jarvis said. “They just don’t see themselves making any sort of career out of this. I mean realistically they can’t. It sucks because there are a ton of really talented young girls coming up right now and if we can’t get anything changed, I don’t think they’ll go past 18.”

This realization was one of the driving factors that led Jarvis and her dad to attempt to revive the Women’s Pro Motocross series last year; an attempt that came up just short before it went to vote before the governing body.

The funding was in place and multiple locations secured, but the risk of rebooting the series even at a small level seemed to be too much as every series fights to stay alive and funded. 

“We got really close, we had the funding to have a good payout and the funding to do little highlights of both motos and put a video together. Unfortunately, not enough to broadcast it and have both race and practice, but we had the money to do highlight reels and certain amateur tracks, and pro-Nationals tracks gave us a go-ahead.”

While Jarvis loves racing in the top class against the men, she knows it’s a choice that others can’t make, sometimes because they or their guardians think it’s too dangerous or due to lack of funding to pull oneself up through the sport. The reward needs to be equal to the risk.

When racing in a female class, Jarvis is at the front of the field. All eyes are focused on her as her fellow riders gun her down. In this field, Jarvis learns how to play defense and the mind games that come with racing for a win. In the men’s field, she practices offensive and survival. 

“I’ve learned a lot more racing with the men than I ever did with the women,” Jarvis said of running in the back of a full men’s field vs.  compared to her experience in a women’s class. “You get out front and that’s great. You’re winning, but you’re not learning.”

“As much as it’s tough and you know, stupid stuff like this happens sometimes, I’ve learned a lot,” Jarvis said while pointing to her new injury.

Jarvis now turns her attention to getting ready for the outdoor season, announcing with Race Day Live and taking every opportunity that comes her way. She knows all too well that they don’t come every day. 

