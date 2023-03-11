Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring has an entry list of 54 cars for its 71st edition, which will be the second round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season.

All five classes will be running in the March 18 endurance race at Sebring International Raceway.

There are eight LMDh entries in the premier Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) category, eight in the Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2), 10 in Le Mans Prototype 3 (LMP3), eight in GT Daytona Pro and 20 in GT Daytona.

The 12-hour race on the 17-turn, 3.74-mile road course in central Florida will begin at 10:10 a.m. Saturday, March 17. Peacock will have flag-to-flag coverage of the race starting at 10 a.m., and the final six hours also will be shown on the USA Network.

Saturday will mark the Sebring debut of IMSA’s premier GTP class for hybrid prototypes. Last year, the No. 02 Cadillac Racing V.R won the premier DPi class in the Twelve Hours of Sebring.

That Chip Ganassi Racing-fielded entry (with drivers Earl Bamber, Richard Westbrook and Alex Lynn) will be competing Friday, March 17 at Sebring in the hypercar category of the World Endurance Championship season opener. The 1000 Miles of Sebring will feature 37 cars (including 11 in the top division). Porsche Penske Motorsport will field a pair of Porsche 963 hybrids in both the WEC and IMSA races at Sebring.

Other defending class winners in the Twelve Hours of Sebring:

LMP2: Ben Keating/Mikkel Jensen/Scott Huffaker, No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA LMP2 07

LMP3: Joao Barbosa/Malthe Jakobsen/Lance Willsey, No. 33 Sean Creech Motorsport Ligier JS P320

GTD PRO: Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor/Nicky Catsburg, No. 3 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTD

GTD: Roberto Lacorte, Giorgio Sernagiotto/Antonio Fuoco, No. 47 Cetilar Racing Ferrari 488 GT3

The 2023 IMSA season opened with a second consecutive victory by the No 60 Acura ARX-06 by Meyer Shank Racing in the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

The team was hit with a massive penalty March 8 for manipulating tire pressure data at the Rolex 24 but was allowed to keep the victory.

Click here for the entry list in the 2023 Twelve Hours of Sebring.