Entry list for the 2023 Twelve Hours of Sebring

By Mar 11, 2023, 6:00 AM EST
2023 Sebring entry list
The Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring has an entry list of 54 cars for its 71st edition, which will be the second round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season.

All five classes will be running in the March 18 endurance race at Sebring International Raceway.

There are eight LMDh entries in the premier Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) category, eight in the Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2), 10 in Le Mans Prototype 3 (LMP3), eight in GT Daytona Pro and 20 in GT Daytona.

ENTRY LIST: Who will be racing in the 2023 Twelve Hours of Sebring

The 12-hour race on the 17-turn, 3.74-mile road course in central Florida will begin at 10:10 a.m. Saturday, March 17. Peacock will have flag-to-flag coverage of the race starting at 10 a.m., and the final six hours also will be shown on the USA Network.

Saturday will mark the Sebring debut of IMSA’s premier GTP class for hybrid prototypes. Last year, the No. 02 Cadillac Racing V.R won the premier DPi class in the Twelve Hours of Sebring.

That Chip Ganassi Racing-fielded entry (with drivers Earl Bamber, Richard Westbrook and Alex Lynn) will be competing Friday, March 17 at Sebring in the hypercar category of the World Endurance Championship season opener. The 1000 Miles of Sebring will feature 37 cars (including 11 in the top division). Porsche Penske Motorsport will field a pair of Porsche 963 hybrids in both the WEC and IMSA races at Sebring.

Other defending class winners in the Twelve Hours of Sebring:

LMP2: Ben Keating/Mikkel Jensen/Scott Huffaker, No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA LMP2 07

LMP3: Joao Barbosa/Malthe Jakobsen/Lance Willsey, No. 33 Sean Creech Motorsport Ligier JS P320

GTD PRO: Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor/Nicky Catsburg, No. 3 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTD

GTD: Roberto Lacorte, Giorgio Sernagiotto/Antonio Fuoco, No. 47 Cetilar Racing Ferrari 488 GT3

The 2023 IMSA season opened with a second consecutive victory by the No 60 Acura ARX-06 by Meyer Shank Racing in the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

The team was hit with a massive penalty March 8 for manipulating tire pressure data at the Rolex 24 but was allowed to keep the victory.

Click here for the entry list in the 2023 Twelve Hours of Sebring.

Adam Cianciarulo will return to racing for Supercross Round 9 in Indianapolis

By Mar 11, 2023, 12:55 PM EST
Adam Cianciarulo will return to action in Indianapolis in Round 9 of the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross season after missing two weeks due to a wrist injury.

Adam Cianciarulo and Ken Roczen ride in Press Day at Indianapolis. – Feld Motor Sports

“It wasn’t one thing; it wasn’t a crash,” Cianciarulo told Motocross Action Magazine during Indianapolis Press Day. “It wasn’t anything I did specifically that said, ‘Oh man, I hurt my wrist; I can’t ride.’

“It was getting worse and then I showed up in Press Day in Dallas and couldn’t do it safely. I had to make that call, which is a really tough call to make. I’m pretty proud of myself because for me in the past, I would have tried to go out there and probably would have done something silly.”

Last December, Cianciarulo told NBC Sports he was entering 2023 with a new attitude. After missing sizeable portions of his last few SuperMotocross seasons, he contemplated retirement in no small part because of the nagging wrist injury, which makes it difficult to grip the throttle.

“It sucks to miss a couple of races, but it’s better than missing the rest of the season,” Cianciarulo said while sporting a brace on his right wrist. “I’ve been doing a lot of rehab on it. Everything you can possibly do on it. Rode on Wednesday and it felt pretty good. It’s not fantastic.”

Cianciarulo knows more than he wants about riding hurt. He began the 2022 season despite still recovering from a shoulder injury. His time on the bike was not long as he crashed in Round 3 that season in San Diego and suffered a knee injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the year.

One week earlier after a disappointing ride in Oakland, Cianciarulo posted on Instagram: “Sometimes your best looks like first to 12th.”

He did not credit his San Diego crash to overriding or his shoulder injury, but he apparently took the lesson learned from the crash to heart.

“I haven’t really pushed that hard this year,” Cianciarulo said. “Just trying to take is slow and let it come to me. You kind of have to learn how to race again, and race up front. That’s been my goal to not have this crazy expectation on myself.”

Cianciarulo began the season with four results of eighth through 10th. In Round 5, he slipped to 12th and was 15th in Oakland.

Cianciarulo’s return to racing will once more test his new attitude as he resets for a second time in 2023.

