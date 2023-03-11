Ken Roczen wins Indianapolis Supercross; Cooper Webb takes points’ lead

Ken Roczen kept his composure after losing three seconds in heavy traffic at the end of Round 9 in Indianapolis and held off a determined charge by Justin Barcia to win his first Monster Energy Supercross since taking the checkers first in the opening round of 2022 in Anaheim. Riders lined up to congratulate Roczen as he bowed to his bike.

Deep ruts in the soft Indianapolis race made a big difference in the race outcome. – Feld Motor Sports

“This is the OG, punk rock style from back in the day,” Roczen told NBC Sports’ Will Christien while he held up the kickstarter from his Suzuki, which is the only bike in the field that does not use an electric starter. “This was such an amazing race. I can’t even talk right now. I had to grit it out to the end. The track was brutal and Justin was coming.

“I got screwed a little bit by lappers, but I just kept saying ‘one more lap, one more lap’ and we got it done.”

In a dramatic turn of events, the points lead changed hands with Eli Tomac struggling most of the night and Chase Sexton crashing as he attempted to pass Roczen for the lead. Cooper Webb was the only top three challenger to finish on the podium, but even with his strong run, the position was in question until the end. It took a last lap pass by Christian Craig on Tomac to make the difference.

RESULTS: How they finished for the 450 Main in Indianapolis

After getting a terrible start, Tomac was mired in the pack for most of the race, exiting Turn 1 in 14th. He climbed as high as seventh until he got hung up behind a fallen Dean Wilson with time off the clock. That bobble cost him the championship point that now has him second in the standings. This is the first time in 2023 that the red plate has changed hands.

“I’ve got to look at the big picture; Chase made a mistake right in front of me,” Webb said from the podium. “I rode super tight. I was nervous. I Haven’t been like that in a long time, but this track was super brutal and it was risk versus reward. I knew I was in front of the guys I needed to be.”

Barcia caught Roczen in heavy traffic that included an improbable Sexton, who had the most podium finishes entering this race. Midway through the Indianapolis race, Sexton crashed as he challenged Roczen for the lead. On a deeply rutted course, Sexton’s foot pegs dug in and kept him from launching out of a jump. He fell from second to 12th, allowing Tomac to pass his way up to seventh at the time.

Once Barcia was clear of traffic, he made a charge on Roczen, but could not quite get the advantage.

“Whoa, that was a race,” Barcia told Daniel Blair. “Kenny rode awesome. I charged through the pack. The track was brutal and it kept me on my toes. My tank is empty right now.”

Aaron Plessinger in fourth and Jason Anderson rounded out the top five.

Adam Cianciarulo returned to racing after missing two races. He finished third in his heat behind winner Justin Barcia wins; Cooper Webb fell at the end.

The track was already deteriorating badly in the 250 Main. Hunter Lawrence lapped his way up to eighth and beat second-place by seven and a half seconds. This is Lawrence’s fourth win of the season. His other 2023 result was a third-place finish, which means he has been almost perfect on the season.

Great starts for Hunter Lawrence helped him win his heat and main. – Feld Motor Sports

Lawrence was perfect for the night with a heat win of 1.4 seconds over Nate Thrasher after posting the fastest qualification lap and earning the holeshot in the main.

“We work so hard for these days,” Lawrence told NBC Sports’ Daniel Blair. “I want to dedicate this to a young Australian rider that lost their life recently, Brayden Erbacher. This one is for you, buddy.”

Erbacher lost his life in a Lap 1 crash during the opening round of the 2023 Australian ProMX Championship.

Click here for full 250 Main Results

Finishing second, Thrasher was on a mission. One week after being sent to the ground with contact from Lawrence on Lap 1 at Daytona, he had a chip on his shoulder. It took a few laps to get up to second in his heat, but a red flag and subsequent restart closed the gap. Thrasher kept Lawrence honest for a time, but he progressively lost ground during the heat.

“I got off to a not-so-good start,” Thrasher told Will Christien. “Hunter was just a little bit better tonight. He was riding awesome; I’ve just got to be a little bit better.”

Thrasher climbed to third in the points with his runner-up finish and trails Max Anstie by 10.

Jordon Smith rounded out the podium, which is his third of the season.

“We work to win and when we get out there on that gate, nothing matters, especially on nights when we feel good and this was one of those nights,” Smith said. “I felt good all day and felt like I had the speed to win.”

Haiden Deegan crashed out of fifth with time running off the clock when he was caught up by a cross rut. He fell to seventh at the checkers one week after scoring his first podium.

The Heat 2 red flagged was for a crash involving Larry Reyes. He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Adam Cianciarulo will return to racing for Supercross Round 9 in Indianapolis

By Mar 11, 2023, 12:55 PM EST
0 Comments

Adam Cianciarulo will return to action in Indianapolis in Round 9 of the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross season after missing two weeks due to a wrist injury.

Adam Cianciarulo and Ken Roczen ride in Press Day at Indianapolis. – Feld Motor Sports

“It wasn’t one thing; it wasn’t a crash,” Cianciarulo told Motocross Action Magazine during Indianapolis Press Day. “It wasn’t anything I did specifically that said, ‘Oh man, I hurt my wrist; I can’t ride.’

“It was getting worse and then I showed up in Press Day in Dallas and couldn’t do it safely. I had to make that call, which is a really tough call to make. I’m pretty proud of myself because for me in the past, I would have tried to go out there and probably would have done something silly.”

Last December, Cianciarulo told NBC Sports he was entering 2023 with a new attitude. After missing sizeable portions of his last few SuperMotocross seasons, he contemplated retirement in no small part because of the nagging wrist injury, which makes it difficult to grip the throttle.

“It sucks to miss a couple of races, but it’s better than missing the rest of the season,” Cianciarulo said while sporting a brace on his right wrist. “I’ve been doing a lot of rehab on it. Everything you can possibly do on it. Rode on Wednesday and it felt pretty good. It’s not fantastic.”

Cianciarulo knows more than he wants about riding hurt. He began the 2022 season despite still recovering from a shoulder injury. His time on the bike was not long as he crashed in Round 3 that season in San Diego and suffered a knee injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the year.

One week earlier after a disappointing ride in Oakland, Cianciarulo posted on Instagram: “Sometimes your best looks like first to 12th.”

He did not credit his San Diego crash to overriding or his shoulder injury, but he apparently took the lesson learned from the crash to heart.

“I haven’t really pushed that hard this year,” Cianciarulo said. “Just trying to take is slow and let it come to me. You kind of have to learn how to race again, and race up front. That’s been my goal to not have this crazy expectation on myself.”

Cianciarulo began the season with four results of eighth through 10th. In Round 5, he slipped to 12th and was 15th in Oakland.

Cianciarulo’s return to racing will once more test his new attitude as he resets for a second time in 2023.

