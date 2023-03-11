NHRA legend John Force starts 47th season while openly wondering ‘How far can you go?’

Associated PressMar 11, 2023, 7:00 AM EST
John Force NHRA
Will Lester/MediaNews Group/Inland Valley Daily Bulletin via Getty Images
2 Comments

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — “Big Daddy” Don Garlits tried to get NHRA legend John Force into the International Drag Racing Hall of Fame years ago. Several times, actually.

Force declined every invitation.

“I kept telling him, ‘There’s other guys that need to go in, and I’ll be around awhile, I hope,’” Force said. “He finally called me and said, ‘You need to go.’”

Force, who will turn 74 in two months, relented and was the headliner of the 2023 class that was formally inducted Thursday night on the eve of the NHRA season. The often-colorful and always chatty Force delivered a nearly 20-minute speech that was as rambling as it was wide-ranging in front of a packed hotel ballroom that included the 91-year-old Garlits.

He promised to finally pay off several outstanding debts from decades ago and said he’s working on getting daughter Courtney back on track. Courtney stepped away from racing in 2019 and has since given birth to two daughters.

“Why am I still doing this at my age? Because I love it,” John Force said.

The 16-time Funny Car champion also made it clear he’s not thinking about retirement as he begins the season-opening Gatornationals this weekend. He even signed a three-year contract extension with Chevrolet and his primary sponsor, Peak, in December.

“How far can you go?” Force told The Associated Press. “I’m 73 now. I want to be respectful to the sport, but I also want to help the sport. I want to help it grow, and it needs some help right now.”

Force remains NHRA’s top promoter and drag racing’s unquestioned spokesman, roles he started to embrace long before his first championship in 1990. He went on to win 15 more, including an unprecedented 10 in a row between 1993 and 2002.

His last title came in 2013, and he hasn’t finished better than fourth over the last eight years. His team skipped most of the 2020 season, but he returned to win in 2021.

But John Force Racing continues to thrive, with daughter Brittany winning her second Top Fuel championship in six seasons in 2022, and teammates Robert Hight and Austin Prock finishing second and third, respectively, in Funny Car and Top Fuel. Hight came up three points shy of winning his fourth title, a number that would tie him with NHRA legends Kenny Bernstein and Don Prudhomme.

Force, meanwhile, is entering his 47th professional NHRA season. He holds nearly every record imaginable, including championships, final rounds (264) and event wins (155).

“Racing is what I do,” Force said. “I didn’t really come for the money or the trophies. I wanted to make a living and I wanted to race. That’s what I get to do. It’s easy for me.”

It’s resulted in now six Hall of Fame inductions, including the International Motorsports Hall of Fame in 2008, the Texas Motorsports Hall of Fame at Fort Worth in 2011, the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America in 2012, the California Sports Hall of Fame in 2017 and the National Motorsports Press Association Hall of Fame in 2019.

“I’ve lived it and I love it. It’s taken care of me and now my family,” said Force, who takes great pride in watching three of his five grandchildren race. “Those kids motivate me. You live through your children. Now I’m living through my grandchildren.”

Adam Cianciarulo will return to racing for Supercross Round 9 in Indianapolis

By Mar 11, 2023, 12:55 PM EST
0 Comments

Adam Cianciarulo will return to action in Indianapolis in Round 9 of the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross season after missing two weeks due to a wrist injury.

Adam Cianciarulo and Ken Roczen ride in Press Day at Indianapolis. – Feld Motor Sports

“It wasn’t one thing; it wasn’t a crash,” Cianciarulo told Motocross Action Magazine during Indianapolis Press Day. “It wasn’t anything I did specifically that said, ‘Oh man, I hurt my wrist; I can’t ride.’

“It was getting worse and then I showed up in Press Day in Dallas and couldn’t do it safely. I had to make that call, which is a really tough call to make. I’m pretty proud of myself because for me in the past, I would have tried to go out there and probably would have done something silly.”

Last December, Cianciarulo told NBC Sports he was entering 2023 with a new attitude. After missing sizeable portions of his last few SuperMotocross seasons, he contemplated retirement in no small part because of the nagging wrist injury, which makes it difficult to grip the throttle.

“It sucks to miss a couple of races, but it’s better than missing the rest of the season,” Cianciarulo said while sporting a brace on his right wrist. “I’ve been doing a lot of rehab on it. Everything you can possibly do on it. Rode on Wednesday and it felt pretty good. It’s not fantastic.”

Cianciarulo knows more than he wants about riding hurt. He began the 2022 season despite still recovering from a shoulder injury. His time on the bike was not long as he crashed in Round 3 that season in San Diego and suffered a knee injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the year.

One week earlier after a disappointing ride in Oakland, Cianciarulo posted on Instagram: “Sometimes your best looks like first to 12th.”

He did not credit his San Diego crash to overriding or his shoulder injury, but he apparently took the lesson learned from the crash to heart.

“I haven’t really pushed that hard this year,” Cianciarulo said. “Just trying to take is slow and let it come to me. You kind of have to learn how to race again, and race up front. That’s been my goal to not have this crazy expectation on myself.”

Cianciarulo began the season with four results of eighth through 10th. In Round 5, he slipped to 12th and was 15th in Oakland.

Cianciarulo’s return to racing will once more test his new attitude as he resets for a second time in 2023.

Read more about SuperMotocross

Indianapolis Supercross by the numbers: The title is Eli Tomac’s to...
Supercross Indianapolis Round 9
Saturday’s Supercross Round 9 in Indy: How to watch, start times, schedules,...
SuperMotocross Power Rankings Daytona
2023 SuperMotocross Power Rankings after Daytona: Chase Sexton unseats Eli...