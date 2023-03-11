Eli Tomac remains a solid contender to defend his 450 title as the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series enters Round 9 and the halfway point of the 2023 season at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Coming off his seventh victory at Daytona International Speedway, Tomac maintained a five-point lead over two-time series champion Cooper Webb.
History favors the series leader after Daytona — the rider first in the standings when leaving the World Center of Racing has won the championship more than 75 percent of the time. A rider who wins more than five times has won the championship in 42 of 49 Supercross seasons, and Tomac has five victories with nine rounds left (Webb has won twice; and Chase Sexton has one win).
Tomac also is the defending winner at Indianapolis, where he led the final eight laps last year. Ken Roczen swept a three-race residency at Indy in 2021.
Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 9 of the 2023 Supercross season in Indianapolis:
(All times are ET)
BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Round 9 will begin Saturday at 7 p.m. ET streaming on Peacock. The Race Day Live show (including qualifying) will begin on Peacock at 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday.
NBC Sports will have exclusive live coverage of races, qualifiers and heats for the record 31 events in SuperMotocross. The main events will be presented on Peacock, NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and NBC Sports digital platforms.
Peacock will become the home of the SuperMotocross World Championship series in 2023 with live coverage of all races, qualifying, and heats from January to October. There will be 23 races livestreamed exclusively on Peacock, including a SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff event. The platform also will provide on-demand replays of every race. Click here for the full schedule.
POINTS STANDINGS: 450 division l 250 division
ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division
EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):
Here are the start times for Saturday’s Supercross Round 9 in Indianapolis, according to the Monster Energy Supercross schedule from the AMA:
1:05 p.m.: 250SX Group C Qualifying 1
1:20 p.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying 1
1:35 p.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying 1
1:50 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying 1
2:05 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying 1
2:20 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying 1
3:20 p.m.: 250SX Group C Qualifying 2
3:35 p.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying 2
3:50 p.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying 2
4:05 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying 2
4:20 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying 2
4:35 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying 2
7:06 p.m.: 250SX Heat 1
7:21 p.m.: 250SX Heat 2
7:35 p.m.: 450SX Heat 1
7:49 p.m.: 450SX Heat 2
8:23 p.m.: 250SX Last Chance Qualifier
8:35 p.m.: 450SX Last Chance Qualifier
8:54 p.m.: 250SX Main Event
9:28 p.m.: 450SX Main Event
TRACK LAYOUT: Click here to view the track map
