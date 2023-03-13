Jack Harvey has yet to be cleared by IndyCar after visiting hospital for hard St. Pete wreck

By Mar 13, 2023, 10:00 AM EDT
Jack Harvey has yet to be cleared by the IndyCar medical team after being involved in hard wreck during the March 5 season opener in St. Petersburg, Florida.

In a statement Monday morning, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing announced that Juri Vips was testing at Barber Motorsports Park in place of Harvey.

The team said Harvey was evaluated March 10 by IndyCar’s medical team and was not cleared to participate in the test. An IndyCar spokesman confirmed that Harvey will be evaluated again before the April 2 race at Texas Motor Speedway. Last year, Harvey missed the Texas race after suffering a concussion in a practice crash. Harvey was replaced by Santino Ferrucci (who is driving for AJ Foyt Racing this year) but returned for the next race at Long Beach.

Just before the halfway mark of the Firestone Grand Prix, Harvey was caught in an accident when Rinus VeeKay spun into the Turn 4 tire barrier on Lap 41. Kyle Kirkwood launched into the air from contact with the rear of Harvey’s car.

With help from medical personnel, Harvey exited the cockpit but was in pain while sitting on the back step of an ambulance.

According to IndyCar medical director Dr. Julia Vaizer, Harvey was in stable condition but was been taken to Bayfront Medical Center in St. Petersburg for further evaluation “out of an abundance of caution.”

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing later posted on social media that Harvey had been checked and released with a video of the driver.

After finishing 22nd, Harvey was quoted in a team release: “It was a pretty disappointing way for our race to go there. I really couldn’t avoid Rinus and then just had a little bit of pain in both wrists when I was trying to get out of the car. Physically, I’d say it was a tough race but I felt great. The race was really playing out quite well for the No. 30 Kustom Entertainment car so it was a really disappointing end.”

Harvey’s teammates, Christian Lundgaard and Graham Rahal, both finished in the top 10 of the chaotic race at St. Pete. Lundgaard and Rahal both were testing Monday in their Dallara-Hondas at Barber.

Vips is an F2 veteran who also has been an F1 test driver. Last year, his Red Bull Racing reserve and test driver contract was terminated for using a racial slur during an online racing game. Vips tested for RLL’s IndyCar team at Sebring International Raceway last October.

Tony Stewart Racing wins with Matt Hagan in Funny Car to open NHRA 2023 season

Associated PressMar 13, 2023, 8:00 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Tony Stewart started the 2023 NHRA season with a win — as a team owner.

Stewart red-lighted in the second round of eliminations in the Top Alcohol class Saturday, but the three-time NASCAR champion finished drag racing’s season opener with Matt Hagan, one of his drivers at Tony Stewart Racing, winning the Funny Car finale at the Gatornationals on Sunday.

Hagan covered the 1,000-foot strip in 3.926 seconds, just enough to drive around JR Todd and leave Stewart hugging and high-fiving his team at Gainesville Raceway.

“Bossman’s happy,” Hagan quipped.

Stewart is beginning his second season as an NHRA team owner. The 1997 IndyCar champion added to his storied racing resume by getting behind the wheel for a full season driving for McPhillips Racing in a lower division.

Little went right during his first two weekends in Gainesville: He lost in the opening round last week at the Baby Gators, an NHRA regional event, and then bowed out earlier than a sellout crowd had hoped for on Saturday.

It was a stark contrast to his first professional drag-racing event last October, when Stewart made the final in his debut at the Nevada Nationals. He lost to college student Madison Payne by an inch – officially a difference of .0002 on the clock.

Stewart hoped to get another shot in Gainesville. But he settled for winning with Hagan, who notched his 44th Funny Car victory and fifth in two years with Stewart. This one moved him into fourth place in Funny Car history, breaking a tie with Tony Pedregon.

It was his second straight victory at the Gatornationals, an event that eluded him for the first 14 years of his NHRA career.

“To win back-to-back Gators, man, tried pretty much my entire career just to win one,” he said. “Super special deal.”

Mike Salinas won the Top Fuel division, with Troy Coughlin Jr. taking Pro Stock and Gaige Herrera claiming Pro Stock Motorcycle.

None of the four reigning series champions even made the semifinals. Brittany Force (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock) and Mike Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) were upset in the first or second rounds Sunday.

Force’s trouble was one of many for powerhouse John Force Racing. Austin Prock (Top Fuel) had an issue on the starting line, Robert Hight (Funny Car) spun his tires early in his run and John Force (Funny Car) got edged at the line.

For decades, Force has been the sport’s biggest draw. But Stewart, who married Top Fuel driver Leah Pruett in 2021, has become a fan favorite in a hurry. It was noticeable by the cheers in the stands and the lines throughout the garage.

“When I sign at the T-shirt trailer, my line versus when Tony signs, his line’s a lot longer,” Hagan said. “He’s great for the sport and now he’s involved in driving, so he’s really bitten by the bug. …

“You don’t get a golden goose very often, you know what I mean? You got to support it.”