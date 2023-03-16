Some events matter more to certain riders and four-time Women’s Motocross (WMX) rider Ashley Fiolek is finding a home and building her own unique community in events like the Red Bull Day in the Dirt Down South, in Dade City, Florida.
Fiolek already had accomplished so many feats in her 25-year-career as she entered the 2023 edition of the Day in the Dirt Down South, from gold medaling in the 15th X Games, to earning multiple factory rides, to her crowning glory as a four-time WMX champion. And all of this was accomplished at a disadvantage. Fiolek was born deaf, which led her to rely on different senses and physical cues than her competitors.
“Honestly, Red Bull Day in the Dirt Down South is one of my favorite events,” Fiolek told NBC Sports. “It’s all about having fun and sharing a fun experience with families and friends. I can’t miss this opportunity.”
As a result of being deaf, Fiolek is forced to run a different race than the rest of the field. She can’t hear when other riders are gaining on her, so she has to race full throttle the whole time. On the other hand, she can’t hear someone racing behind her, revving their engine and trying to get into her head.
“I just learned by feeling the vibrations on when to shift and when not to shift,” Ashley said. “I hold my lines very carefully, so I won’t cut anyone off. I do look for other riders when I turn to make sure I’m in a good spot.”
Events like the Day in the Dirt take riders like Fiolek back to their beginnings. The focus is on competition, but it is also steeped in community and fan engagement.
“Fans are awesome,” Fiolek said. “This is why I’m doing it. Seeing them cheering me on and that they want to be part of my racing experience. Itʼs also fun to hang out after the races and do autographs and photos.”
Fiolek has the weight and privilege of representing the deaf community in these events. On one occasion, she was cut off by a young girl flying by on a 50cc while cruising in a golf cart after the race.
“I was at a race,” Fiolek related. “It was the end of the day and I was driving my golf cart around and this little girl on a 50 flew by me and I almost hit her. Later, my dad brought her over to me and said, ‘This little girl wants to meet you, she is Deaf!’ We became friends and she was a racer too so we eventually raced together.”
The Red Bull Day in the Dirt is made up of several events and results in individual races are less important than the overall feeling of success.
This past weekend at the Day in the Dirt Down South helped her get familiar with her new Yamaha 125. After a tough start on Saturday, Fiolek found her groove when the course got rougher on Sunday.
“The track was brutal on Sunday,” Fiolek said. “But I think I did better than [I did on] Saturday on a smoother track. I love rough tracks.”
She’ll take this experience and prepare for a few rounds of GNCC Racing (Grand National Cross Country) and attempt to race in in the Loretta Lynn Nationals, one of the traditional feeders into the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Series.
With the disbandment of WMX, standalone events like this are some of the few chances that Fiolek has to race and when asked if WMX could come back, Fiolek was realistic about the chances and obstacles.
“That is hard to say,” Fiolek said. “I hope so. That would be amazing. It had some issues when I was racing and hit a lot of rough patches so it would need to be thought out better the next time, if it came back.”
SuperMotocross rider Scott Meshey is living a purpose-driven life in a results-driven industry.
On a given week, 22 riders make their way into a Monster Energy Supercross 450cc Main Event. It is easy to overlook the 50 or so riders who don’t finish in the top 10 in a majority of races. It’s even easier to skip past the riders for whom making the night show is the first and most important milestone of their weekend.
Meshey’s last Supercross Main came last year at Foxborough, Massachusetts, a race in which he finished 21st after advancing through the Last Chance Qualifier. In fact, all of Meshey’s Mains have come via that path, riding an extra race than most factory riders on those nights. Part of the reason for the hiatus is because Meshey missed five rounds with a broken hand sustained in a freak accident while training during the week following Anaheim 1. Meshey cased a jump and when he landed on its face, the momentum pushed his hand into his chest.
“I came up short on a triple into a rhythm section,” Meshey told NBC Sports. “I didn’t quite get the lift I was anticipating and my weight kind of shifted forward into the next jump. My chest hit my hand and I fractured my third and fourth metacarpal in my right hand. And I had a partial ligament tear in my thumb. I didn’t crash or anything. Surprisingly, I saved it before I took off the next jump. But that was enough. It was just about six weeks off the bike before I was able to get back on and start practicing again before going to Arlington.
“I’ve cased jumps many times. I’ve cased the triple, I’ve cased the finish line catapult, I’ve wrecked in the whoops, I’ve crashed in rhythm sections: I’ve done it all. And I can’t say that I’ve ever had something happen like that, where I came up short on a jump and I didn’t even go down – but just from the impact of kind of how things connected caused the injury. It was obviously a serious one.”
On his return, Meshey barely missed the night show for the Arlington Triple Crown. Given the number of scratches from morning qualification, Meshey figures he came up three-tenths of a second short. And he knows exactly where the time was lost. Coming out of the whoops on his fast lap, the final mound of dirt broke down more than anticipated, which caused his nose to push in the next turn. That stalled his momentum ever so slightly.
It was less of a disappointment than one might expect. Meshey would not have been surprised to be two or three seconds off the pace in his first race back, so three-tenths was just fine. It also gave his hand one more weekend to heal.
The maturity to accept what the night gave him is part of what makes Meshey special in the sport and gives him the ability to balance his true purpose in racing with the best possible results.
“I had just turned 23 when I had raced my first supercross race,” Meshey said. “Part of what helps me a lot is my maturity on a bike. That is something has helped me to be more methodical about my progress and be more mindful.
“Of course, the inner racer in you sometimes gets the best of you and you make bad decisions because you just are too much in the heat of it, but you see guys like Zach Osborne, even Ryan Dungey who came back after years of not racing professionally, comes back and does so well. Christian Craig, and that’s just a short list. Eli [Tomac] is arguably a living legend. He’s at the top of his game and he’s been doing it for so long.
“Experience is something that pays off. Maybe a younger rider, overly eager or overly hungry, may be a little less methodical and not look at a long-term picture.”
In a sport where 30 has traditionally been considered geriatric, entering the sport in one’s 20s is challenging. But in Meshey’s list of riders, it bears noting those timelines are changing.
Purpose Driven
For Meshey, immediate results are obviously a big part of the equation. Each night show made and every Main he races factors into his overall purpose, but coming into the sport later than many riders currently in the field has given him a different perspective on his results.
It’s not as if the end of his career is around the corner, but Meshey is aware that it is an inevitability.
“I give all of myself for a higher purpose because it’s what I love doing,” Meshey said. “I give all of myself because it’s what I want to do for myself, for my sponsors, for the people around me, for the people that are supportive of me and ultimately for God as an overall purpose. That’s really something that tapped into my core values. It’s more than racing.
“We have an obligation to our sponsors and we have the privilege of having people look up to us as professional athletes. And we have the obligation to be our best selves for a higher purpose. There is an alignment of values [with Team Next Level Racing]. [Team principal] Kris [Fagala] is there for the riders for whatever, not just on race day. He’s made it a clear that you can ask him anything, spiritually, religiously, if you just need somebody to vent to, if you need somebody for advice, if you want to talk to him about business or want some sage advice or some guidance and overall perspective.
“A lot of the industry is ‘results, results, results’. Of course, results are important for the team and it’s an important part of what we do, but overall, there is a very large priority placed on growth as an individual and growth within the sport and giving back.”
Meshey not only rides, but as a privateer he needs additional sources of income to keep his dream alive. Meshey does web marketing and owns a fuel-distribution company named Meshey Racing. His business interests create a natural bridge between current competition and longevity in the sport.
“Regardless of how I do in racing, for me and my purpose as a man, I feel like it’s important to have as much fulfillment in this life as I can, no matter where that lands me,” Meshey said. “I’m trying to position myself in a place where I will be able to closely interact with the motocross and supercross community and be able to have my impact in any possible way. So life after riding will still be part of the SuperMotocross series. But I will continue to race Supercross and the SuperMotocross series as long as it makes sense.”