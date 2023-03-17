Saturday’s Supercross Round 10 in Detroit: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams

By Mar 17, 2023, 9:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

With fan favorite Ken Roczen a winner again, the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series heads to Round 10 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Roczen celebrated with his family while being congratulated by the field after winning in style last week at Indianapolis. He put his No. 94 Suzuki atop the podium after a stirring battle with fellow veteran Justin Barcia in the closing laps.

With his 21st career victory in the 450 category, Roczen led all 27 laps to end a winless drought that dated to the 2022 season opener while helping validate a return to Suzuki after six years riding for Honda.

The championship race continues to tighten with eight races remaining in the season.

Finishing second to Roczen at Indy, Cooper Webb took the lead in the standings by one point over Eli Tomac, who was third but still leads the series with five victories this year.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 10 of the 2023 Supercross season in Detroit:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Round 10 will begin Saturday at 7 p.m. ET streaming on Peacock. The Race Day Live show (including qualifying) will begin on Peacock at 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday.

NBC Sports will have exclusive live coverage of races, qualifiers and heats for the record 31 events in SuperMotocross. The main events will be presented on Peacock, NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and NBC Sports digital platforms.

Peacock will become the home of the SuperMotocross World Championship series in 2023 with live coverage of all races, qualifying, and heats from January to October. There will be 23 races livestreamed exclusively on Peacock, including a SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff event. The platform also will provide on-demand replays of every race. Click here for the full schedule.

POINTS STANDINGS: 450 division l 250 division

ENTRY LISTS450 division l 250 division

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET): 

Here are the start times for Saturday’s Supercross Round 10 in Detroit, according to the Monster Energy Supercross schedule from the AMA:

1:05 p.m.: 250SX Group C Qualifying 1
1:20 p.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying 1
1:35 p.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying 1
1:50 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying 1
2:05 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying 1
2:20 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying 1
3:20 p.m.: 250SX Group C Qualifying 2
3:35 p.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying 2
3:50 p.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying 2
4:05 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying 2
4:20 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying 2
4:35 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying 2
7:06 p.m.: 250SX Heat 1
7:20 p.m.: 250SX Heat 2
7:34 p.m.: 450SX Heat 1
7:48 p.m.: 450SX Heat 2
8:22 p.m.: 250SX Last Chance Qualifier
8:34 p.m.: 450SX Last Chance Qualifier
8:54 p.m.: 250SX Main Event
9:28 p.m.: 450SX Main Event

TRACK LAYOUTClick here to view the track map

HOW TO WATCH SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON IN 2023Full NBC Sports, Peacock schedule

FINAL 2022 STANDINGS: 450 points standings | 250 East points standings250 West points standings

2023 SEASON RECAPS

ROUND 1: Eli Tomac opens title defense with victory

ROUND 2: Tomac ties Ricky Carmichael on Supercross wins list

ROUND 3: Tomac holds off Cooper Webb again

ROUND 4: Chase Sexton wins Anaheim Triple Crown

ROUND 5: Eli Tomac leads wire to wire in Houston

ROUND 6: Cooper Webb breaks through in Tampa

ROUND 7: Webb wins again in Arlington

ROUND 8: Tomac wins Daytona for the seventh time

ROUND 9: Ken Roczen scores first victory since 2022

NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Five things to watch in the 2023 Supercross season

Austin Forkner out for 2023 Supercross season

Malcolm Stewart aims for 450 breakthrough

A new attitude for Adam Cianciarulo in 2023

Ken Roczen signs with Suzuki

Hunter and Jett Lawrence walk a fine line with competition and fans

Three talented rookies move up to 450

Jett Lawrence wants to run 450 division for SMX playoffs

Read more about Motorsports

Sebring start times schedule
2023 Twelve Hours of Sebring: Schedule, TV information, streaming, start...
Katherine Legge Sheena Monk
Katherine Legge, Sheena Monk renew connection with fateful call at Gradient...
Fiolek Day Dirt
Ashley Fiolek builds a unique community in Red Bull’s Day in the Dirt...

2023 Twelve Hours of Sebring: Schedule, TV information, streaming, start times, more

By Mar 17, 2023, 12:01 AM EDT
2 Comments

Sebring start times, TV schedule: The cars and stars of the world’s two biggest sports cars series return this week at venerable Sebring International Raceway.

The 71st running of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring will cap a week of jam-packed track activity at the road course in central Florida. Sebring will play host to the World Endurance Championship and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

The WEC season opener will be held Friday from noon to 8 p.m. ET with the FIA WEC 1,000 Miles of Sebring. The next day, Sebring will hold its annual 12-hour classic. The second round of the IMSA season will mark the track debut of the GTP premier category for hybrid prototypes.

The Rolex 24 at Daytona season opener was won for the second consecutive year by Meyer Shank Racing, which will enter Sebring after a massive penalty for manipulating its tire pressure information.

Last year, the No. 02 Cadillac Racing V.R won the premier DPi class in the Twelve Hours of Sebring. That Chip Ganassi Racing-fielded entry (with drivers Earl Bamber, Richard Westbrook and Alex Lynn) will be competing Friday in the hypercar category of the WEC opener — the first of seven WEC rounds for the No. 2 Cadillac V-Series.R, including the 100th 24 Hours of Le Mans in June.

The team, which finished fourth in the 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona,  competed at Sebring last weekend in the Prologue, which featured four free practice sessions totaling more than 12 hours on the 3.741-mile, 17-turn track.

“It’s great to back at Sebring, where Cadillac has had a lot of success including our win last year,” Bamber said in a release. “Now we’re here with a different challenge with a new Cadillac V-Series.R and looking forward to it. The Prologue went well. We were at or near the top of the chart every session – doing long runs, learning the tires and getting in full race preparation mode because there are short practice sessions when we roll back out Wednesday and it’s right into the race. Brand new team in terms of we did Daytona but now this a WEC team with a European-based crew, so we’re all learning. Looking forward to the race.”

Said Westbrook: “It’s a whole new program, the WEC, and it feels like it. But what a start we’ve made and there is so much more to come. The whole team is just going to get stronger and stronger and I think everyone is excited. The Cadillac is really strong, but we knew that from Daytona, so we have a nice base to work with. There’s a lot to be positive about going into the race week.”

Here are the details for the 71st running of the IMSA Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring at Sebring International Raceway (all times are ET):

2023 IMSA Twelve Hours of Sebring at Sebring International Raceway

WHEN: Saturday, March 18, 10:10 a.m.

DISTANCE: A 12-hour race on the 17-turn, 3.74-mile course in Sebring, Florida.

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 72 degrees with a 67% chance of rain at the green flag.

ENTRY LIST: Click here to see the field for the 2023 Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring

PRACTICE: Session I l Session II l Session III l Session IV

RACE BROADCAST

TV: The Twelve Hours of Sebring will be streamed across the NBC Sports AppNBCSports.com and Peacock, which will have coverage of the event from flag to flag beginning at 10 a.m. on March 19. USA Network also will have coverage of the race from 4:30-10:30 p.m.

NBC Sports will have nine of its IMSA and IndyCar commentators, analysts and reporters on site at Sebring, including its lead IMSA commentating team of play-by-play voice Leigh Diffey with analysts Calvin Fish and Townsend Bell.

Kevin Lee, Dillon Welch, Hannah Newhouse, and Matt Yocum will serve as pit reporters. Brian Till (analyst) and Dave Burns (play-by-play) also will serve as commentators.

RADIO: All sessions live on IMSA.com and RadioLeMans.com; SiriusXM live race coverage begins March 19 at 9:45 a.m. (Sirius channel 216, XM 207, Web/App 992)

TWELVE HOURS OF SEBRING DAILY SCHEDULE, START TIMES

Here’s a rundown of everything happening this week at Sebring International Raceway (all times are ET):

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15

8:55-9:25 a.m. ET: Porsche Carrera Cup, Practice No. 1

9:40-10:40 a.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge, Practice No. 1

10:55 a.m.-11:55 a.m.: FIA World Endurance Championship, Free Practice No. 1

12:10 p.m.-12:50 p.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup, Practice No. 2

1:05-2:05 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge, Practice No. 2

3:05-3:35 p.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup, Qualifying

3:50-4:25 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge, Qualifying

4:35-5:35 p.m.: FIA WEC, Free Practice No. 2

THURSDAY, MARCH 16

9:15-9:55 a.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup, Race No. 1

10:10-11:40 a.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Practice No. 1

11:55 a.m.-12:55 p.m.: FIA WEC, Free Practice No. 3

1:20-3:20 p.m.: Alan Jay 120 Michelin Pilot Challenge race

3:50-5:20 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Practice No. 2

5:35-6:15 p.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup, Race No. 2

6:30-7:35 p.m.: FIA WEC, Qualifying

7:45-9:15 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Practice No. 3

FRIDAY, MARCH 17

8:55-9:05 a.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Practice No. 4

9:15-10:25 a.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Qualifying

Noon-8 p.m.: FIA WEC 1000 Miles of Sebring

SATURDAY, MARCH 18

8-8:20 a.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, warmup

10:10 a.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, 70th Mobil 1 Twelve Hours Of Sebring

Read more about Motorsports

Saturday’s Supercross Round 10 in Detroit: How to watch, start times, schedules,...
Katherine Legge Sheena Monk
Katherine Legge, Sheena Monk renew connection with fateful call at Gradient...
Fiolek Day Dirt
Ashley Fiolek builds a unique community in Red Bull’s Day in the Dirt...