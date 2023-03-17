Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

With fan favorite Ken Roczen a winner again, the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series heads to Round 10 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Roczen celebrated with his family while being congratulated by the field after winning in style last week at Indianapolis. He put his No. 94 Suzuki atop the podium after a stirring battle with fellow veteran Justin Barcia in the closing laps.

With his 21st career victory in the 450 category, Roczen led all 27 laps to end a winless drought that dated to the 2022 season opener while helping validate a return to Suzuki after six years riding for Honda.

The championship race continues to tighten with eight races remaining in the season.

Finishing second to Roczen at Indy, Cooper Webb took the lead in the standings by one point over Eli Tomac, who was third but still leads the series with five victories this year.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 10 of the 2023 Supercross season in Detroit:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Round 10 will begin Saturday at 7 p.m. ET streaming on Peacock. The Race Day Live show (including qualifying) will begin on Peacock at 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday.

NBC Sports will have exclusive live coverage of races, qualifiers and heats for the record 31 events in SuperMotocross. The main events will be presented on Peacock, NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and NBC Sports digital platforms.

Peacock will become the home of the SuperMotocross World Championship series in 2023 with live coverage of all races, qualifying, and heats from January to October. There will be 23 races livestreamed exclusively on Peacock, including a SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff event. The platform also will provide on-demand replays of every race. Click here for the full schedule.

POINTS STANDINGS: 450 division l 250 division

ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times for Saturday’s Supercross Round 10 in Detroit, according to the Monster Energy Supercross schedule from the AMA:

1:05 p.m.: 250SX Group C Qualifying 1

1:20 p.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying 1

1:35 p.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying 1

1:50 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying 1

2:05 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying 1

2:20 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying 1

3:20 p.m.: 250SX Group C Qualifying 2

3:35 p.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying 2

3:50 p.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying 2

4:05 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying 2

4:20 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying 2

4:35 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying 2

7:06 p.m.: 250SX Heat 1

7:20 p.m.: 250SX Heat 2

7:34 p.m.: 450SX Heat 1

7:48 p.m.: 450SX Heat 2

8:22 p.m.: 250SX Last Chance Qualifier

8:34 p.m.: 450SX Last Chance Qualifier

8:54 p.m.: 250SX Main Event

9:28 p.m.: 450SX Main Event

TRACK LAYOUT: Click here to view the track map

