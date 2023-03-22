Dylan Ferrandis and Yamaha Star Racing have provided an injury update. The rider may return to action before the end of the Monster Energy Supercross season if his rehabilitation from accidents in Houston and Daytona Beach, Florida continues as planned.

Ferrandis has entered a three-week rehabilitation program, but believes it may take an additional three weeks before he feels 100 percent to ride again.

If the timeline holds, he could race as early as Nashville in late April, but a firm date has not been provided.

Two laps into the Houston Main, Ferrandis was involved in an accident with Ken Roczen as they battled for eighth place. Ferrandis landed on the back Roczen’s bike and was thrown, landing headfirst on the track. Ferrandis momentarily lost consciousness and the race was red flagged so he could be attended to by the Alpinestars medical team. He regained consciousness and he was able to stand and walk to the cart under his own power.

Ferrandis attempted to return at Daytona three weeks later, but another hard crash in the second session of Friday’s Media Day practice kept him from riding on Saturday.

“Although he was hoping to return sooner, Dylan needed further evaluation and treatment for the injuries he sustained during his crash in Houston,” said Jeremy Coker, Star Racing Yamaha team manager, in a press release. “He has started a program to get back to feeling 100 percent and hopes to be back for the final rounds of the Supercross season.”

The final three rounds of the Supercross season will be held April 29 in Nashville, May 6 in Denver and May 13 in Salt Lake City. The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season begins two weeks after the conclusion of Supercross and both series combine points for inclusion in the inaugural SuperMotocross Championship. To be eligible for an automatic berth in the Main Events of that three-race championship, riders must be in the top 20.

Even after missing six rounds so far, Ferrandis currently sits 17th in the championship standings with 20-point cushion above the bubble. He was 15th in the points when he attempted to return in Daytona after missing three rounds.

Earning any points in the final few Supercross races could prove critical to ensuring he is part of the top 20, but Ferrandis also has the full motocross calendar to move up the combined standings. He won that title as a 450 rookie in 2021.

“After my crash at Houston and Daytona, I needed further evaluation,” Ferrandis said. “I just started a three-week rehab to make sure everything is okay and with the goal to come back in around six weeks.”