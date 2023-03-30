The NTT IndyCar Series will head to Texas Motor Speedway this weekend for its first oval race of the season and a preview of its biggest race.
After Sunday’s PPG 375 at Texas, the next oval on the schedule is May 28 with the 107th running of the Indy 500. Chip Ganassi Racing dominated last year’s 500-miler at Indianapolis Motor Speedway after placing all four of its Dallara-Hondas in the top 10 at Texas.
The Dallara-Chevrolets of Team Penske also will be heavy favorites at Texas. Josef Newgarden passed teammate Scott McLaughlin on the final lap for the victory last year as Penske took three of the top four (with defending series champion Will Power in fourth).
Texas marks the first of five oval races for IndyCar, which also will visit Iowa Speedway and World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway. There are 28 drivers entered for the 36th IndyCar race at Texas, the series’ most at the track since 30 in June 2011.
Scott Dixon has a series-high five victories at Texas, mostly recently in May 2021. Helio Castroneves (four wins), Newgarden (two) and Power (two) also are multiple winners at Texas.
Here are the details and IndyCar start times for the PPG 375 race weekend at Texas Motor Speedway (all times are ET):
INDYCAR PPG 375 TEXAS START TIMES
TV: Sunday, noon ET on NBC and streaming on Peacock, the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com. Leigh Diffey is the announcer with analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe (whose first career IndyCar victory came at St. Petersburg 10 years ago).
Marty Snider and Dave Burns are the pit reporters. Telemundo Deportes on Universo will provide a Spanish-language telecast. Click here for the full NBC Sports schedule for IndyCar in 2023.
Peacock also will be the streaming broadcast for both practices and qualifying and Indy NXT races. (Click here for information on how to sign up for Peacock.)
COMMAND TO START ENGINES: 12:10 p.m. ET
GREEN FLAG: 12:15 p.m. ET
POSTRACE SHOW ON PEACOCK: After the race’s conclusion, an exclusive postrace show will air on Peacock with driver interviews, postrace analysis and the podium presentation. To watch the extended postrace show, click over to the special stream on Peacock after the race ends.
Peacock also will be the streaming broadcast for practices and qualifying.
INDYCAR RADIO NETWORK: The IndyCar and Indy Lights races and all practices and qualifying sessions will air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the IndyCar app.
PRACTICE: Saturday sessions at 9 a.m., 1:45 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. (Peacock Premium), 1:45 p.m.
QUALIFYING: Saturday, 12:15 p.m. (Peacock Premium)
RACE DISTANCE: The race is 250 laps (375 miles) on a 1.5-mile oval in Fort Worth, Texas
TIRE ALLOTMENT: Eleven primary sets to be used during practice, qualifying and the race. An extra set will be available to cars in the high-line practice session.
FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 67 degrees with a 71% chance of rain at the green flag.
ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 28 cars entered
PPG 375 INDYCAR TEXAS START TIMES
(All times are Eastern)
Friday, March 31
11 a.m.: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series garage opens
1 p.m.: IndyCar garage opens
3-7 p.m.: IndyCar technical inspection
5 p.m.: IndyCar drivers, team managers meeting
Saturday, April 1
6 a.m.: IndyCar garage opens
8 a.m.: Truck garage opens
9-9:10 a.m.: IndyCar two-stage pit speed limiter practice
9:10-10 a.m.: IndyCar practice (Peacock Premium)
10:30-noon a.m.: Truck practice
12:15-1:15 p.m.: IndyCar qualifying (Peacock Premium)
1:45-2:15 p.m.: IndyCar high-line practice, two groups for 15 minutes apiece (Peacock Premium)
2:30-3:30 p.m.: IndyCar final practice (Peacock Premium)
4:30 p.m.: Truck race (147 laps, 220.5 miles)
Sunday, April 2
7:30 a.m.: IndyCar garage, technical inspection open
11:30 a.m.: Driver introductions
Noon: PPG 375 at Texas (NBC)
2023 SEASON RECAPS
ROUND 1: Marcus Ericsson wins wild opener in St. Petersburg
COVERAGE ON NBCSPORTS.COM
New competition elements for 2023 include an alternate oval tire
Indy 500 will be Tony Kanaan’s final race
IndyCar drivers say Thermal Club could host a race
IndyCar team owners weigh in on marketing plans, double points
Alexander Rossi fitting in well at McLaren
Phoenix takes flight: Romain Grosjean enjoying the pilot’s life
Helio Castroneves says 2023 season is “huge” for IndyCar future
How Sting Ray Robb got that name
Kyle Larson having impact on future McLaren teammates
Simon Pagenaud on why he likes teasing former teammate Josef Newgarden
HOW TO WATCH INDYCAR IN 2023: Full NBC Sports schedule