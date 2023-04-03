Extreme E announces Scotland venue, a coal mine transforming into a Hydropower plant

By Apr 3, 2023, 5:00 PM EDT
Extreme E Scotland
Extreme E
After an aborted attempt to race in Scotland in 2022, the Extreme E Series announced the location of the Hydro X Prix, which will be held as Rounds 3 and 4 of the schedule. The races will be held in Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland in Glenmuckloch, a former opencast coal mine site.

The all-electric, off-road rally series hosts races in areas threatened by climate change and with the addition of Glenmuckloch to the calendar, there will be a twist. The former coal mine site is scheduled to undergo a major transformation into a Pumped Storage Hydropower plant and wind farm. As such, it is an ideal place to showcase the needed transformation from fossil fuels to renewable energy and showcase the role water can play in healthy conservation.

“Extreme E uses its racing platform to tell inspirational stories of global locations on the forefront of climate issues,” said Alejandro Agag, founder and CEO of Extreme E in a press release. “Here in Scotland, our race site will play homage to the much needed transition of an old coal mine which is being given a new and exciting lease of life as a hydro-project which will provide a fully renewable energy source for the region for centuries to come.

“Not only will this site provide one of the most dramatic and extreme racecourses we have seen in our global journey, it will tell a poignant story about transition and the changing of courses that the energy industry and communities must all take if we are to succeed in the fight against climate change.”

The course will feature stages on flat grass sections and a dive down into the quarry.

“It is brilliant that we will be returning to the UK for Extreme E Season 3 and we are really looking forward to the next round of the championship in Scotland,” said Jenson Button, owner of the JBXE team. “There is such a passion for motorsport in the UK, and it is great that the series is returning to its roots once again.

“I’ve been lucky enough to race on UK soil many times throughout my career and those memories will always be incredibly special to me, while the last time the series raced in the UK JBXE were able to pick up a podium – and so we will be aiming for similar at the Hydro X Prix.”

The Pump Storage Hydropower plant will deliver up to 210 Megawatts (MW) per hour and each MW is the average power requirement for 2,000 homes for an hour.

Extreme E 2023 schedule

February 19-20: Saudi Arabia (winners Round 1, Veloce Racing; Round 2, Acciona/Sainz XE Team)
May 13-14: Scotland
July 8-9: Italy
September 16-17: Brazil or USA
December 2-3: Chile

By Apr 3, 2023, 10:00 AM EDT
IndyCar results and points after Texas: Josef Newgarden won the NTT IndyCar Series race at Texas Motor Speedway for the second consecutive year, outdueling Pato O’Ward while leading a race-high 123 laps.

Newgarden passed O’Ward for the lead for the final time on Lap 249 of 250, just before a caution for Romain Grosjean’s crash that froze the field and effectively ended the race.

“Pato gave me all the respect in the world when he was racing next to me,” Newgarden told NBC Sports’ Marty Snider after his 26th career victory. “It was really hard to fight those guys. I think (Alex) Palou was super strong, too. There are just no gimmes. It was packed up today, very difficult to get away.

COLUMN: “Old” Texas is back, but can IndyCar keep it in the future?

“There were parts when we were good, parts when we were weaker. But when we needed to be good, the car was there at the end.”

Alex Paou finished third, followed by David Malukas and Scott Dixon.

O’Ward took the points lead with back-to-back runner-up finishes to open the 2023 season.

Here are the IndyCar results and points standings Sunday after the PPG 375 at Texas Motor Speedway:

RESULTS

Click here for the official box score from the 250-lap race on a 1.5-mile oval in Fort Worth, Texas. Click here for the lap leader summary.

Full lap chart

Best section times

Full section data

Event summary

Pit stop summary

Here is the finishing order in the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg with starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

1. (4) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 250, Running
2. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 250, Running
3. (7) Alex Palou, Honda, 250, Running
4. (9) David Malukas, Honda, 250, Running
5. (2) Scott Dixon, Honda, 250, Running
6. (15) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 250, Running
7. (10) Colton Herta, Honda, 250, Running
8. (16) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 249, Running
9. (17) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 249, Running
10. (21) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 249, Running
11. (26) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 249, Running
12. (19) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, 249, Running
13. (18) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 249, Running
14. (11) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 248, Contact
15. (13) Benjamin Pedersen, Chevrolet, 248, Running
16. (8) Will Power, Chevrolet, 248, Running
17. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Honda, 247, Running
18. (28) Jack Harvey, Honda, 247, Running
19. (27) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 247, Running
20. (25) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 246, Running
21. (14) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 246, Running
22. (3) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 243, Running
23. (12) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 221, Contact
24. (24) Graham Rahal, Honda, 219, Contact
25. (23) Sting Ray Robb, Honda, 208, Contact
26. (1) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 177, Contact
27. (20) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 97, Contact
28. (6) Takuma Sato, Honda, 46, Contact

Winner’s average speed: 169.917 mph; Time of race: 2:07:07.2653; Margin of victory: Under caution; Cautions: Five for 52 laps; Lead changes: 26 among eight drivers. Lap Leaders: Dixon 1-2; Newgarden 3; Dixon 4; Newgarden 5-65; Palou 66-67; Newgarden 68 – 108; O’Ward 109-114; Rosenqvist 115; Robb 116; Newgarden 117-128; O’Ward 129-169; Rosenqvist 170-172; O’Ward 173-194; Palou 195-198; Newgarden 199-200; Palou 201-202; Herta 203-206; O’Ward 207-208; Palou 209-219; Grosjean 220-221; O’Ward 222-238; Palou 239-241; Newgarden 242; O’Ward 243; Newgarden 244-246; O’Ward 247-248; Newgarden 249-250.

POINTS

Click here for the points tally in Sunday’s race.

Here are the points standings after Texas:

Drivers

Entrants

Engine manufacturers

Pit stop performance

Top 10 in points: O’Ward 82, Ericsson 75, Dixon 67, Newgarden 66, Palou 60, Malukas 53, Ilott 52, McLaughlin 48, Power 40, Rossi 40.

Rest of the standings: Herta 37, Canapino 36, Rahal 34, Lundgaard 33, Grosjean 31, VeeKay 28, Castroneves 27, Daly 26, Harvey 20, Kirkwood 20, Robb 20, Pedersen 20, Marcus Armstrong 19, Pagenaud 18, Rosenqvist 18, Carpenter 17, Ferrucci 15, DeFrancesco 12, Sato 5

Next race: April 16, Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.