Romain Grosjean challenges ‘top guys’ at Texas, flashing oval skills (to some’s dismay)

By Apr 4, 2023, 1:00 PM EDT
FORT WORTH, Texas – Romain Grosjean was pleased to stun the field with his newfound oval prowess at Texas Motor Speedway, but two of his IndyCar rivals felt he pulled too many surprises.

Grosjean enjoyed one of the strongest oval races of his NTT IndyCar Series career Sunday, leading two laps (on Laps 220-221 of 250) and running at the front before crashing with two laps to go. According to the official lap chart, Grosjean was in the top five from Lap 62 to Lap 225 for all but a handful of laps.

“It’s not something you would think of yourself saying, ‘Romain Grosjean winning on an oval,’ right?” Grosjean, who hadn’t raced on an oval before August 2021 at Gateway, told NBC Sports’ Dave Burns after his 14th-place finish. “But we were up there. I was with the top guys. Very proud of the effort we’ve made. Very proud of the work we’ve done.”

The race was IndyCar’s best at Texas in several years as drivers capitalized on the addition of several hundred pounds of downforce. With their cars packed up tightly, Texas unfolded with the enthralling action of the vintage pack races that were the track’s trademark in the 2000s.

Grosjean has posted video clips of his 10 best passes during the race in which he dueled with the podium of Josef Newgarden, Pato O’Ward and Alex Palou, as well as fifth-place finisher Scott Dixon and Colton Herta (Grosjean’s Andretti Autosport teammate was seventh).

While the racing was crowd-pleasing, it didn’t sit entirely well with Dixon, a five-time winner who has been racing at Texas for 20 years.

“It was just people were chaotic, too, man,” Dixon told Brad Gillie of IndyCar Radio. “Grosjean was all over the show out there.”

Asked by NBC Sports if it was fun to race in such a wild environment, Dixon said, “With some people it is.”

What about Grosjean?

“Some others, no,” Dixon replied. “Yeah.”

Alex Palou, Dixon’s Chip Ganassi Racing teammate, also said Grosjean was among the more difficult drivers to race with comfort at close to 230 mph.

“There were some drivers completely fine,” Palou told NBC Sports. “Like Pato, Newgarden, Scott. It was easy to run side by side. There were some others that would move a little more and would cut on exits, and you would have to check up, and somebody would overtake you.”

Grosjean ultimately lost control in Turn 2 after being passed by fourth-place finisher David Malukas, who took the high line as the pair of second-year IndyCar drivers barely touched wheels.

“Maybe I picked up understeer, maybe David cut a little bit the line to get a good exit,” Grosjean told Burns. “We made contact and that was it. Oh well. Yeah. A bit difficult to digest right now. We had a good car. We had a fast car. We were good all the way. Got very unlucky at one point in the race with the traffic and the backmarkers, but that’s ovals. Apart from that, we had very strong pace.”

It was the first time Grosjean had crashed out of an oval race since a 31st in last year’s Indy 500. He finished in the top 10 of both Iowa Speedway races and had a 13th in his last oval start at Gateway.

Malukas, meanwhile, built on his second place at Gateway last year. Sunday at Texas marked the Dale Coyne Racing/HMD Motorsports driver’s second-best finish in IndyCar.

“My new word for this week is going to be beautiful chaos,” Malukas told Burns in a postrace NBC Sports interview. “I loved it. I was having a blast. We were going inside outside. We were with the Big Three. All these big names. And it’s ‘Little Dave’ going inside outside.

“I was having a blast. Really great racing. Very aggressive. But everybody still gave just enough space to make sure we all got through safely but also put on a good show.”

After crashing in the first two races of 2023, Grosjean wants to put on a good show while reaching the checkered flag April 16 in the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

He started on the pole position of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg and led 31 laps before being taken out of the season opener in a collision with Scott McLaughlin.

“We didn’t finish the race and that will happen,” Grosjean said. “But we need to start finishing them.”

Colton Herta’s split with father as strategist difficult but latest life change for IndyCar star

Associated PressApr 4, 2023, 7:00 AM EDT
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fresh off a seventh-place finish at Texas Motor Speedway, Colton Herta strolled into the postrace news conference, where winner Josef Newgarden was holding court in his uniform and the customary celebratory cowboy hat given by the track.

After a wild race, Herta was in street clothes – his T-shirt said “Bass Drum of Death,” a reference to a Mississippi garage punk band – and accompanying Newgarden’s wife as the duo tried desperately to get the winner’s attention.

Newgarden needed to hurry up, they urged, because bad weather was closing in on the Fort Worth area and if they didn’t get their chartered jet in the air ahead of the storm, the trio couldn’t return to Nashville for another day.

Herta recently relocated to Nashville, where the Newgardens live and have been actively recruiting fellow IndyCar driver Scott McLaughlin and his wife to move. It’s part of a slew of life changes for Herta, the budding IndyCar superstar who for at least 15 months has been part of conversations to get the Californian a Formula One seat.

The biggest change came at Texas, where Andretti Autosport made the internal decision to remove Herta’s father as his race strategist. Bryan Herta, a former IndyCar driver who twice won the Indianapolis 500 as a car owner, is his son’s manager and had been his strategist the last two seasons.

But just like Michael and Marco Andretti, or Bobby and Graham Rahal, the father-son relationship eventually stopped working. There had been instances of in-race sniping between the two, with Colton sometimes exploding in anger and falling short on the racetrack.

Herta crashed in this year’s season-opening race and by the time IndyCar got to Texas, Andretti leadership had decided to move Bryan Herta to Kyle Kirkwood’s car. Scott Harner moved from Kirkwood to Colton Herta.

Both drivers were clear in that neither asked for the change, and word of it was simply relayed to them, with no explanation offered. Kirkwood even said he asked for a reason.

“I don’t know what it is with the family deal, I don’t know if they want to separate that, but they just said this was best for the team and they think it’s going to be really good for me, and they feel Colton is ready for Scott,” Kirkwood said.

Colton Herta, who became IndyCar’s youngest winner with a 2019 victory days shy of his 19th birthday, has won just six times since. Although he finished third in the 2020 standings, he’s yet to be a true IndyCar title contender and finished 10th in last year’s standings – and was then rewarded with a four-year contract extension through the 2027 season.

He made it clear at Texas that he didn’t ask for his dad to be moved from his team, and without prompting said: “Do I think a needed change would have changed the result of the races? No. It was a team decision, that’s all I’m going to say.”

The reality is that Herta wants to be in F1 but does not have the Super License required to compete on motor sports’ global stage. F1’s governing body last year denied Herta an exemption, and Herta said he didn’t want to be an exception, anyway.

But should Michael Andretti ever land an F1 team, he wants to build it around Herta, who just turned 23 last week. Herta will need to win a lot of races and probably an IndyCar championship to get that Super License, and it simply wasn’t happening fast enough.

That Herta must start winning consistently is at the root of this strategist split, even if father and son weren’t ready for it to happen.

Bryan Herta before Sunday’s race took his new position atop Kirkwood’s pit stand wearing an all-black Colton Herta hat. He told The Associated Press that he and his son knew their pairing would not last forever, but that neither expected it to end as suddenly as it did.

Bryan Herta said he loved his time calling races for his son – “until I didn’t” – but said the relationship between the two was just fine. “I’m still the biggest Colton Herta fan,” he said, pointing to his hat.

But change apparently was needed, and Colton is spreading his wings. He’s a Nashville resident now, hanging out with his racing buddies and trying to beat the storm out of Texas.

As long as he starts winning races again – his only victory last year was on the road course at Indianapolis – then all this change and growth will be well worth it for the Andretti organization, but also for father and son.