A.J. Foyt’s wife, Lucy, dies after brief illness

By Apr 5, 2023, 6:15 PM EDT
Lucy Foyt wife dies
AJ Foyt Racing
Lucy Foyt died after a brief illness Wednesday, according to a release from AJ Foyt Racing.

The wife of four-time Indy 500 winner A.J. Foyt was 84 years old.

Lucy and A.J. Foyt were married for nearly 68 years. She is survived by her husband, four children, eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

“I have known A.J. and Lucy Foyt nearly as long as I have been involved in racing,” Indianapolis Motor Speedway and NTT IndyCar Series owner Roger Penske said in a statement. “So much of A.J.’s racing success was rooted in the solid foundation of the love and support that Lucy provided for him throughout his career.

“Racing can be a tough business, and A.J. was not immune to the dangers drivers often face. It was Lucy who was always there to help A.J. navigate through the hard times and get him back to his winning ways. Most importantly, Lucy’s commitment to the Foyt family is her biggest legacy. Keeping the family connected allowed A.J. to focus on being one of the greatest race car drivers of all time. I truly believe that it would have been hard for A.J. to achieve all of his on-track success without Lucy. Our prayers and condolences are with A.J. and the entire Foyt family.”

A.J. Foyt, one of four four-time winners of the Indianapolis 500, returned to the track this past weekend at Texas Motor Speedway after missing the 2023 IndyCar season opener. The Texas native recently had successful surgery to insert a pacemaker.

Here’s the release from A.J. Foyt Racing:

Lucy Foyt, wife of A.J. Foyt, passed away in a Houston hospital after a brief illness. She was 84.

Lucy had a special appreciation for life, always embracing new experiences, people, and challenges. There was never a dull moment being married to the auto racing legend; for nearly 68 years, Lucy was his rock, keeping him grounded as he ascended to superstardom in motorsports. Her steadfast support and amazing grace under pressure throughout A.J.’s career and post-career, which was marked by life-threatening injuries on several occasions, made it possible for him to stage the remarkable comebacks that added to his legendary status.

Houston was always home to Lucy, having been born in 1938 to beloved parents, Dr. L. Lynn Zarr and Elizabeth Zarr, and raised in River Oaks, a prominent enclave of the nation’s fourth largest city. During her time at Lamar High School, Lucy met Foyt and the two married in 1955, further laying their roots in the Houston community. Together, they raised three children, A.J. Foyt III, Terry and Jerry. Later on, they adopted their grandson Larry who is president of A.J. Foyt Enterprises, the Indy car racing team Foyt started in late 1965.

Always seen as beautiful and gracious, Lucy bonded three generations of the Foyt family, having four children, eight grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren who adored her. She was able to watch them grow to achieve success, marry for love, and raise children, many of which are named after her with the most recent being Larry’s daughter Lucy who was born in January.

With a passion for culture, arts, and global travel, Lucy shared a broadened perspective and open mind about the world that motivated and inspired adventure to those around her. That legacy will live on through her family and influence more generations of Foyts to come.

With careful thought and consideration, funeral arrangements are pending.

Glendale Supercross by the numbers: Triple Crowns play pivotal role in 2023

By Apr 5, 2023, 7:22 PM EDT
Glendale Supercross numbers
Feld Motor Sports/MX Sports Pro Racing/Align Media
When Eli Tomac broke out of his tie with Ricky Carmichael at Daytona International Speedway for sole possession of third on the all-time wins list, James Stewart asked him not to make him wait long to lose his second-place ranking and as the four-time and defending winner at Glendale, Tomac’s Supercross numbers are solid. He will need another strong run this weekend if he wants to take over sole possession of the red plate as he enters Round 12 tied for the top spot with Cooper Webb.

Cooper Webb is ready to shine in Glendale with a better TC performance in 2023 than Eli Tomac. – Feld Motor Sports

Notably, with four victories Tomac shares the top spot in regard to Arizona winners with Stewart and Carmichael.

But Tomac has struggled with the Triple Crown format this year, scoring one of two results outside the top five at Anaheim and barely finishing on the podium in Arlington. In both of those races, he finished behind the rider who shares the red plate. Webb was fourth in Anaheim 2 and won the Arlington race. The good news for Tomac fans is that he was almost perfect in this race last year, winning the first two features and finishing third in the final race.

Webb struggled on most tracks with the newly designed KTM bike and Glendale was no exception. In this event, he scored an 8-8-5 to finish eighth overall.

If Chase Sexton wants to remain in points contention, he must finish ahead of Tomac and Webb. His Glendale Supercross numbers could be construed favorably, but he struggled in the first feature and finished 11th last year. He rebounded to finish third in Race 2 and win the final moto.

There is no doubt Sexton has speed in 2023, but major mistakes in the last three rounds have cost him 25 points. He crashed while leading in both the Indianapolis and Seattle races. He won in Detroit, but was docked seven points for jumping in a red cross section of the track. Had he not lost those points, Sexton would likely have the points lead instead of being almost a full race behind (-22 points).

While Sexton (49 points) and Webb (45) have not been perfect in Triple Crowns either, they top the chart in points earned.

Tomac continues to rewrite the record books. Now tied for second on the wins’ list with six rounds remaining, it is difficult to imagine he won’t win at least one more time. With last week’s victory in Seattle, he now has the most wins among riders in their 30s after surpassing Kevin Windham’s five.

As tight as the 2023 season has been, it will come as no surprise that this is the closest the points have ever been after Round 11, but not by much. In 1985 one point separated Jeff Ward from Broc Glover in what was then the final race of the season.

Ken Roczen cannot be discounted. As the only rider other than the three points’ leaders to win this season, he also has a solid record in Arizona with wins in 2020 and 2016. When he’s failed to win there, he’s still been on the box in the majority of races with five podiums in seven starts.

If Jett Lawrence wins this week, he will move to fourth on the 250 wins’ list. – Feld Motor Sports

Jett Lawrence is the prohibitive favorite to win the 250 West championship with four wins, a worst finish of second and a 22-point lead. About the only thing giving his competitors hope is that the one race he failed to win came in the Triple Crown format of Anaheim 2.

Jett will also need to race his brother Hunter Lawrence in two East/West Showdowns and that rider has been practically perfect as well. Of course, it won’t matter which Lawrence brother wins in East Rutherford or Salt Lake City as long as they beat their divisional rivals.

With 11 Supercross 250 wins, Jett stands ninth on the wins’ list in a tie with eight riders. A win this week would elevate him to fourth.

Still, Jett is not entirely out of the woods. If he begins making mistakes, RJ Hampshire and Cameron McAdoo are prepared to strike. Those three riders shared the podium in four of the five 250 West rounds this year (Anaheim 2, San Diego, Oakland and last week in Seattle).

Last Five Glendale Winners

450s
2022: Eli Tomac
2020: Ken Roczen
2019: Blake Baggett
2018: Eli Tomac
2017: Eli Tomac

250s
2022: Hunter Lawrence
2020: Austin Forkner
2019: Adam Cianciarulo
2018: Aaron Plessinger
2017: Justin Hill

By the Numbers

Seattle
Detroit
Indianapolis
Daytona
Arlington
Oakland
Tampa
Houston
Anaheim 2
San Diego

