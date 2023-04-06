Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

With six events remaining in the season, the 450 championship battle is deadlocked as the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series heads to Round 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The points standings were tied after Eli Tomac scored his sixth victory of the 2023 season March 25 in Seattle. Through 11 of 17 rounds, Tomac and Cooper Webb (second in Seattle) are tied with 248 points. Chase Sexton ranks third with 226 points.

Saturday’s race in Glendale will mark the third and final time that the Triple Crown format will be used this season. Sexton (Anaheim II) and Webb (Arlington) were the winners in the first two Triple Crown events this year.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 12 of the 2023 Supercross season in Glendale:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Round 12 will begin Saturday at 10 p.m. ET streaming on Peacock with a re-air Monday at 1 a.m. ET on CNBC. The Race Day Live show (including qualifying) will begin on Peacock at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday.

NBC Sports will have exclusive live coverage of races, qualifiers and heats for the record 31 events in SuperMotocross. The main events will be presented on Peacock, NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and NBC Sports digital platforms.

Peacock will become the home of the SuperMotocross World Championship series in 2023 with live coverage of all races, qualifying, and heats from January to October. There will be 23 races livestreamed exclusively on Peacock, including a SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff event. The platform also will provide on-demand replays of every race. Click here for the full schedule.

POINTS STANDINGS: 450 division l 250 division

ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times for Saturday’s Supercross Round 12 in Glendale, according to the Monster Energy Supercross schedule from the AMA:

2:20 p.m.: 250SX Group B Free Practice

2:30 p.m.: 250SX Group A Free Practice

2:40 p.m.: 450SX Group A Free Practice

2:50 p.m.: 450SX Group B Free Practice

3 p.m.: 450SX Group C Free Practice

4 p.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying

4:15 pm: 250SX Group A Qualifying

4:30 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying

4:45 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying

5 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying

7:45 p.m.: 250SX Last Chance Qualifier

7:55 p.m.: 450SX Last Chance Qualifier

10:06 p.m.: 250SX Race 1

10:31 p.m.: 450SX Race 1

11:11 p.m.: 250SX Race 2

11:29 p.m.: 450SX Race 2

12:13 a.m.: 250SX Race 3

12:39 a.m.: 450SX Race 3

TRACK LAYOUT: Click here to view the track map

HOW TO WATCH SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON IN 2023: Full NBC Sports, Peacock schedule

FINAL 2022 STANDINGS: 450 points standings | 250 East points standings | 250 West points standings

