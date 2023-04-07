Davey Coombs evaluates the Supercross season and looks forward to Pro Motocross

By Apr 7, 2023, 4:47 PM EDT
With six rounds remaining in the Monster Energy Supercross (SX) season and the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross (MX) seven weeks away, Davey Coombs sat down with SMX Insiders Jason Weigandt and Daniel Blair to evaluate the dramatic SX campaign and predict how it will carry over into the summer series.

The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season gets underway May 27 at Fox Raceway. – Align Media

For most of the first 11 rounds of the 2023 Supercross championship, the title battle has been a three-man race between last year’s Motocross champion Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton. As that series heads into the homestretch, Tomac and Webb are separating themselves from the pack, but that does not discount Sexton’s speed.

“Who would have thought at this point in the season we would have Eli and Cooper tied in points,” Coombs, President of MX Sports Pro Racing, said in the interview above. “Your No. 1 and No. 2 both with red plates and arguably the fastest guy has been Chase Sexton, who just has not been fast at the right time, which is at the end of the race when they give out the results.”

Coombs had ample opportunity to evaluate Sexton last year as he won four Motocross rounds, including the season opener at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, and stood on the podium in all but one overall race. He pursued Tomac until the very end of the season before ultimately coming up only seven points shy of the lead.

Points have added importance this year. Sexton currently sits 22 behind Tomac and Webb and will continue to tally points during the final six rounds of Supercross and throughout the Motocross season. Combined points will seed the final three-race SuperMotocross World Championship that gets underway September 9 at zMax Dragway in Charlotte, NC and Sexton can still be No. 1.

Looking forward to Pro Motocross, Coombs sees a lot of value in several riders. Notable among them will be Justin Cooper, who has the opportunity to compete in the 250 class in that series after being required to move into 450s this year by Supercross rules. (Cooper won the 2021 250 West championship and had one season to defend his title.)

“I don’t count Cooper as having even done Supercross [this season] even though he’s had three or four really good 450 rides,” Coombs said. “I think that Justin Cooper is the guy I’d be thinking of as my favorite for that opener at Fox Raceway.

“And as for Jett moving up, we watched the Motocross of Nations last September and saw him go straight up against Sexton, straight up against [Dylan] Ferrandis – I feel like he goes to the starting gate as a top-five guy, maybe even a podium guy.”

Lawrence moves from the 250 to 450 class for the Motocross season and earlier in the year he said once he moves into this class, he intends to remain there for the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship.

The SuperMotocross World Championship is not the only new feature this year. NBC Sports announced earlier they will air all 31 rounds of the three combined series on Peacock, NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and NBC Sports digital platforms, providing seamless coverage.

The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season kicks off May 27 at Fox Raceway.

The 2023 Pro Motocross Championship broadcast and streaming schedule:

Date Race Location Platform/Network Time (ET)
Sat., May 27 Fox Raceway National Peacock 4 p.m.
Sat., June 3 Hangtown Classic Peacock 4 p.m.
Sat., June 10 Thunder Valley National Peacock 3 p.m.
Sat., June 17 High Point National Peacock 1 p.m.
Sat., July 1 RedBud National Peacock 1 p.m.
Sat., July 8 Southwick National Peacock, NBC 1 p.m.
Sat., July 15 Spring Creek National Peacock 2 p.m.
Sun., July 16 Spring Creek National USA Network* Noon
Sat., July 22 Washougal National Peacock 4 p.m.
Sat., Aug. 12 Unadilla National Peacock 1 p.m.
Sat., Aug. 12 Unadilla National Peacock, NBC 3 p.m.
Sat., Aug. 19 Budds Creek National Peacock 1 p.m.
Sun., Aug. 20 Budds Creek National USA Network* Noon
Sat., Aug. 26 Ironman National Peacock 1 p.m.

*Encore presentation

Cameron McAdoo will miss Glendale with shoulder injury, further depleting Pro Circuit Kawasaki

By Apr 6, 2023, 2:30 PM EDT
Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider Cameron McAdoo will miss the Glendale Monster Energy Triple Crown race this weekend with a shoulder injury.

Cameron McAdoo scored his fourth podium of 2023 in Seattle. – Feld Motor Sports

“Not the news I wanted to share with you guys today,” McAdoo posted on Instagram earlier this week. “On Monday, due to circumstances out of all of our control, I crashed and hurt my shoulder resulting in a dislocation and torn Labrum. I am going in for surgery this morning.

“I’m extremely bummed not to be able to do battle with my team for the next few months. I’ll be right back to work getting ready for more as soon as I can – and of course, I’ll keep you guys updated on my progress.”

Currently third in the 250 West points’ standings, McAdoo trails Jett Lawrence by 26 but is only three behind RJ Hampshire in second. No timeline has been set for his return, but even missing one of the final four rounds should effectively end his hopes for the championship.

McAdoo weathered a hard crash in Anaheim 2 earlier this season, but he was able to remount and ultimately claim the sixth in the overall standings. The other four races for McAdoo in 2023 have been third-place showings.

In his most recent race in Seattle, McAdoo crashed with Lawrence.

McAdoo’s practice accident that leaves him sidelined is the latest in a string of injuries that has decimated Pro Circuit Kawasaki in 2023. Widely considered to be one of Lawrence’s main challengers in the 250 West series, Austin Forkner crashed in the 250 West season opener in Anaheim, suffering a knee injury that forced him to withdraw from the 2023 season.

Prior to the 250 East opener, Seth Hammaker injured his wrist and was forced to the sidelines. Two days later, Jo Shimoda also crashed in practice, injured his shoulder and underwent surgery. He has not returned.

Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Jett Reynolds failed to start the season because of injury and Ryder DiFrancesco, scheduled to ride in Supercross Futures, had his start delayed with surgery to his thumb. DiFrancesco is scheduled to make his first Futures race this weekend in Glendale.

Carson Mumford was announced as the replacement rider for Forkner, but has made only one start this season after recovering from an injury. He finished eighth in Seattle.

In the 450 class, Adam Cianciarulo missed two weeks with wrist injury.

