Enzo Lopes, Phil Nicoletti are Club MX’s dynamic duo

By Apr 8, 2023, 2:29 PM EDT
Mentor and mentee, brothers-in-law or just plain friends, the relationship between Enzo Lopes and Phil Nicoletti has grown through the years as the two Club MX riders have become close during Lopes’ five years on a 250 Monster Energy Supercross bike.

Lopes Nicoletti Club MX
Enzo Lopes earned his first of two fourth-place finishes in San Diego. – Feld Motor Sports

Their banter is immediately apparent in an interview with NBC Sports that ran as part of the Raceday live coverage on PeacockTv.com.

“It was one of the first few days I was riding with him, I kind of cut the track,” Enzo Lopes said, with a lilt to his voice in the interview above. “He got super mad, like he usually does.”

“I yelled at him,” Nicoletti replied. “He probably didn’t understand what I was saying.”

“He’s grumpy always,” Enzo continued. “At the beginning I didn’t know how to deal with it, but now I think it’s super funny.”

Lopes joined the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross series in 2018. Coming from Brazil, there were no opportunities to race in the tight confines of a stadium and the outdoor season created a bridge, so Lopes successfully debuted in Supercross the following season. He earned his first top-10 in his fifth start in Seattle. It took only one more week to earn a second at Denver. The next year, Lopes earned six top-10s in eight starts in a season interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

MORE: Davey Coombs evaluates SX, previews MX

“More than being grumpy, he’s kind of like my mentor,” Lopes said. “He guides me through my decisions and helps me with what I’m doing, not only on the track, but off track so he’s really good in that part for me.”

The guidance has worked. So far in 2023, Lopes sits fifth in the standings, just one point behind Mitchell Oldenburg. He’s achieved that on the strength of a pair of top-fives and two sixth-place results in five rounds. His one bad weekend came in the Anaheim Triple Crown format race when he finished 13th overall with an 11-9-18.

“[Phil] is not only a friend, a teammate now, but he also dates my sister so he’s my brother-in-law, so there’s that,” Lopes said. “We’re kind of the dynamic duo.”

Lopes, 23, has found a role model in Nicoletti, 34 at Club MX.

“I yell at him too,” Nicoletti said. “I think he kind of gets mad because I remind him of his dad sometimes, but I think Enzo can be a championship guy, a one in three guy, but until he gets that mentality to where he wants to really dig for it and suffer for it – if you don’t grind now and put in the next six years, all that sacrifice you did as a kid is kind of worthless.”

The next accomplishment for Lopes is to stand on the podium. He’s come close in two races this year with fourth-place finishes in San Diego in Week 2 and in the most recent round at Seattle. With three races in Glendale under the Triple Crown format, he has a great opportunity this week.

Saturday’s Supercross Round 12 in Glendale: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams

By Apr 8, 2023, 6:00 AM EDT
With six events remaining in the season, the 450 championship battle is deadlocked as the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series heads to Round 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The points standings were tied after Eli Tomac scored his sixth victory of the 2023 season March 25 in Seattle. Through 11 of 17 rounds, Tomac and Cooper Webb (second in Seattle) are tied with 248 points. Chase Sexton ranks third with 226 points.

Saturday’s race in Glendale will mark the third and final time that the Triple Crown format will be used this season. Sexton (Anaheim II) and Webb (Arlington) were the winners in the first two Triple Crown events this year.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 12 of the 2023 Supercross season in Glendale:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Round 12 will begin Saturday at 10 p.m. ET streaming on Peacock with a re-air Monday at 1 a.m. ET on CNBC. The Race Day Live show (including qualifying) will begin on Peacock at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday.

NBC Sports will have exclusive live coverage of races, qualifiers and heats for the record 31 events in SuperMotocross. The main events will be presented on Peacock, NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and NBC Sports digital platforms.

Peacock will become the home of the SuperMotocross World Championship series in 2023 with live coverage of all races, qualifying, and heats from January to October. There will be 23 races livestreamed exclusively on Peacock, including a SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff event. The platform also will provide on-demand replays of every race. Click here for the full schedule.

POINTS STANDINGS: 450 division l 250 division

ENTRY LISTS450 division l 250 division

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET): 

Here are the start times for Saturday’s Supercross Round 12 in Glendale, according to the Monster Energy Supercross schedule from the AMA:

2:20 p.m.: 250SX Group B Free Practice
2:30 p.m.: 250SX Group A Free Practice
2:40 p.m.: 450SX Group A Free Practice
2:50 p.m.: 450SX Group B Free Practice
3 p.m.: 450SX Group C Free Practice
4 p.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying
4:15 pm: 250SX Group A Qualifying
4:30 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying
4:45 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying
5 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying
7:45 p.m.: 250SX Last Chance Qualifier
7:55 p.m.: 450SX Last Chance Qualifier
10:06 p.m.: 250SX Race 1
10:31 p.m.: 450SX Race 1
11:11 p.m.: 250SX Race 2
11:29 p.m.: 450SX Race 2
12:13 a.m.: 250SX Race 3
12:39 a.m.: 450SX Race 3

TRACK LAYOUTClick here to view the track map

HOW TO WATCH SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON IN 2023Full NBC Sports, Peacock schedule

FINAL 2022 STANDINGS: 450 points standings | 250 East points standings250 West points standings

2023 SEASON RECAPS

ROUND 1: Eli Tomac opens title defense with victory

ROUND 2: Tomac ties Ricky Carmichael on Supercross wins list

ROUND 3: Tomac holds off Cooper Webb again

ROUND 4: Chase Sexton wins Anaheim Triple Crown

ROUND 5: Eli Tomac leads wire to wire in Houston

ROUND 6: Cooper Webb breaks through in Tampa

ROUND 7: Webb wins again in Arlington

ROUND 8: Tomac wins Daytona for the seventh time

ROUND 9: Ken Roczen scores first victory since 2022

ROUND 10: Chase Sexton inherits Detroit victory but docked points

ROUND 11: Eli Tomac wins in Seattle, ties Cooper Webb for points lead

NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Five things to watch in the 2023 Supercross season

Austin Forkner out for 2023 Supercross season

Malcolm Stewart aims for 450 breakthrough

A new attitude for Adam Cianciarulo in 2023

Ken Roczen signs with Suzuki

Hunter and Jett Lawrence walk a fine line with competition and fans

Three talented rookies move up to 450

Jett Lawrence wants to run 450 division for SMX playoffs

