Timetable for return uncertain for Christian Craig and Stilez Robertson after Glendale injuries

By Apr 10, 2023, 3:06 PM EDT
Craig Robertson injuries
Christian Craig suffered a dislocated hip and a dislocated and broken elbow in a practice crash for the Monster Energy Supercross Round 12 in Glendale, Arizona while Stilez Robertson suffered a leg injury; the timeline for both riders uncertain with surgery required for both injuries.

“Rough day in AZ,” Craig posted on Instagram. “Ended up going down early in first practice. Dislocated hip and dislocated elbow. Was able to get them both put back in at hospital. My elbow is also broke so will be getting surgery on that once the swelling goes down. Appreciate everyone that has reached out – including lots of the guys I race every weekend. And thanks to everyone who was at the hospital with me while @_paigecraig hopped on a flight as well as the mobile medical team for taking care of me. Unfortunately, this is part of the sport and I’ll heal up to be ready ASAP.”

Craig won the 250 West championship last year by 10 points over Hunter Lawrence and instead of staying in that division for another year to defend his title, Craig moved up to the 450 class. He currently eight in championship points.

In his first season on a 450, Craig has shown consistency and steady improvement. His first three rounds each ended in results of 11th or 13th, his next four rounds landed between seventh and 10th and his last three attempts ahead of Glendale were sixth through ninth, giving him a seven-race, top-10 streak. That ranked him ninth on the NBC Sports SuperMotocross Power Rankings.

In the 250 Class, Robertson also sustained an injury in Glendale. He crashed on the first lap of Race 1, resulting in a red flag so the Alpine Stars Medical crew could attend to his injured leg.

“Not the night I was expecting,” Robertson reported on Instagram. “I qualified P7 but felt really good on the bike and was excited for the night show. Got some wheel spin on the 3 in and came up a little short and got off balanced and ended up crashing but was fine… then the next thing I know I’m getting pile driven by like four bikes. As soon as that happen[ed] I felt my ankle/leg get really hot so I went to get up and get off the track and my ankle just straight gave out and I fell down.

” […] Headed to Colorado in the morning to get surgery scheduled and hopefully knock that out and get on the road to recovery. Sorry to let everyone down. It’s been hard on me, but I know at the end of the day it’ll all be worth it.”

Other 2023 Injury News

Dylan Ferrandis, concussion | May return before the end of 2023
Marvin Musquin, wrist
Colt Nichols, head
Malcolm Stewart, knee
Cameron McAdoo, shoulder
Jalek Swoll, arm
Jo Shimoda, collarbone
Seth Hammaker, arm and wrist
Austin Forkner, knee | Injury isn’t the hardest part

When is the Indy 500? That question and more are answered about the world’s biggest race

By Apr 10, 2023, 6:00 AM EDT
When is the Indy 500? The 107th edition of The Greatest Spectacle in Racing will be held May 28 with coverage beginning at 11 a.m. ET on NBC and the green flag dropping around 12:45 p.m.

Marcus Ericsson is the race’s defending winner. The Chip Ganassi Racing star also opened the 2022 season with a victory in the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

Pato O’Ward finished second last year, followed by Tony Kanaan (the 2013 Indy 500 winner who will be making his final start at the Brickyard this year).

Indianapolis Motor Speedway officially opens for business in May with the GMR Grand Prix on Saturday, May 13 (3:30 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock Premium) on the track’s road course.

The action then will move to the 2.5-mile oval for two weeks of practice, qualifying and then the 500-Mile Race on May 28.

Here are all the pertinent details to help answer the question of “When is the Indy 500?” and many more (all times are ET and subject to change):

What are the Indy 500 race day start times?

5 a.m.: Garage opens

6 a.m.: Gates open

6:30 a.m.: Tech inspection

8:15 a.m.: Cars pushed to pit lane

10:30 a.m.: Cars on the starting grid

11:47 a.m.: Driver introductions

12:38 p.m.: Command to start engines

12:45 p.m.: Green flag for the 105th Indy 500

How can I watch the Indy 500 on TV?

The Indy 500 will be shown on NBC. Prerace coverage will begin at 11 a.m. and running through 4 p.m., followed by a postrace show on Peacock Premium. It also will be available via streaming on Peacock, the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com.

Practice and qualifying for the Indy 500 will be shown on NBC and Peacock Premium.

When is qualifying for the Indy 500?

The 33-car field for the Indy 500 will be set over the May 20-21 weekend before the race. Scott Dixon is the defending Indy 500 pole-sitter, qualifying first at the Brickyard for the fifth time in his career.

When is practice for the Indy 500?

There will be six practice-only days, starting Tuesday, May 16 and continuing through Carb Day on May 26.

May 16: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. (oval veterans 9-11:15 a.m.; rookies and refreshers 1-3 p.m.; 3-6 p.m. all drivers), Peacock Premium

May 17: Noon-6 p.m., Peacock Premium

May 18: Noon-6 p.m., Peacock Premium

May 19: Noon-6 p.m., Peacock Premium

May 22: 1-3 p.m., Peacock Premium

May 26: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Peacock Premium

How many fans will attend the Indy 500?

For the second consecutive year, the Indy 500 will be at full capacity. A crowd of roughly 300,00 is expected.

The Snake Pit festival will return on race day with a roster of EDM superstars in concert that is headlined by Kaskade and include NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal as a DJ.

How many laps and how long is the Indy 500?

The race is 500 miles over 200 laps. Depending on the number of yellow flags, the Indy 500 typically takes about 3 hours to complete (give or take 30 minutes).

What is the size, length, width and banking of Indianapolis Motor Speedway?

The track is 2.5 miles and consists of:

  • Front straightaway: 5/8ths of a mile
  • Back straightaway: 5/8ths of a mile
  • Turns: Each a quarter-mile.
  • Short chutes: Each 1/8th of a mile

The track’s width is 50 feet on the straightaways and 60 feet in the turns. Its turns are banked at 9 degrees.

IMS sits on 963.4 acres (which includes the Brickyard Crossing Golf Course, 315 acres of parking lots and a solar farm). There are 17 grandstands, 26 bridges and six tunnels. The infield is 253 acres.

Why do 33 cars start the Indy 500?

There were 40 cars that started the inaugural 500 Mile Race in 1911. Afterward, the American Automobile Association’s contest board decided the field was too big for the 2.5-mile track. A formula was created that decreed each car should be entitled to 400 feet when the field was spread around the track. Because 2.5 miles equals 13,200 feet, that allows for 33 cars at 400 feet apiece.

Why does the Indy 500 winner drink milk?

The tradition began in the 1930s when two-time winner Louis Meyer asked for a glass of buttermilk after his second victory (his mother taught him it would refresh him on hot days). After winning a third time in 1936, a photo of Meyer drinking buttermilk led to a dairy industry executive requesting milk be available annually to the winner. Since 1956, winners have been given a $10,000 bonus from the Indiana Dairy Association for including milk in their postrace celebration.

What is the winner’s trophy?

The Borg-Warner Trophy has honored the winner since 1936. Each victor’s face is sculpted onto the trophy with a square that includes their name, winning year and average speed. Originally designed to hold 80 winners, two new bases were constructed to add more space (in 1986 and in 2004, which provides capacity through 2034).

The trophy is 5 feet, 4.75 inches high and weighs 110 pounds. It’s valued at more than $3 million and also features a 24-karat gold sculpture of late IMS owner Tony Hulman. It resides at Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s Hall of Fame Museum. Since 1988, race winners have received a 14-inch “Baby Borg” to keep.

Here is how 2022 winner Marcus Ericsson’s face was added to the trophy this year.

Which drivers have won more than one Indy 500?

Driver Wins Years
Helio Castroneves 4 2001, 2002, 2009, 2021
A.J. Foyt 4 1961, 1964, 1967, 1977
Rick Mears 4 1979, 1984, 1988, 1991
Al Unser Sr. 4 1970, 1971, 1978, 1987
Dario Franchitti 3 2007, 2010, 2012
Bobby Unser 3 1968, 1975, 1981
Johnny Rutherford 3 1974, 1976, 1980
Mauri Rose 3 1941, 1947, 1948
Wilbur Shaw 3 1937, 1939, 1940
Louis Meyer 3 1928, 1933, 1936
Tommy Milton 2 1921, 1923
Bill Vukovich 2 1953, 1954
Rodger Ward 2 1959, 1962
Gordon Johncock 2 1973, 1982
Emerson Fittipaldi 2 1989, 1993
Al Unser Jr. 2 1992, 1994
Arie Luyendyk 2 1990, 1997
Dan Wheldon 2 2005, 2011
Juan Pablo Montoya 2 2000, 2015
Takuma Sato 2 2017, 2020

What are the closest finishes in history?

Year Winner Runner-up Margin of victory
1992 Al Unser Jr. Scott Goodyear 0.043 seconds
2014 Ryan Hunter-Reay Helio Castroneves 0.06 seconds
2006 Sam Hornish Jr. Marco Andretti 0.0635 seconds
2015 Juan Pablo Montoya Will Power 0.1046 seconds
1982 Gordon Johncock Rick Mears 0.16 seconds

