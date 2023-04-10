When is the Indy 500? That question and more are answered about the world’s biggest race

By Apr 10, 2023, 6:00 AM EDT
When is the Indy 500? The 107th edition of The Greatest Spectacle in Racing will be held May 28 with coverage beginning at 11 a.m. ET on NBC and the green flag dropping around 12:45 p.m.

Marcus Ericsson is the race’s defending winner. The Chip Ganassi Racing star also opened the 2022 season with a victory in the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

Pato O’Ward finished second last year, followed by Tony Kanaan (the 2013 Indy 500 winner who will be making his final start at the Brickyard this year).

Indianapolis Motor Speedway officially opens for business in May with the GMR Grand Prix on Saturday, May 13 (3:30 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock Premium) on the track’s road course.

The action then will move to the 2.5-mile oval for two weeks of practice, qualifying and then the 500-Mile Race on May 28.

Here are all the pertinent details to help answer the question of “When is the Indy 500?” and many more (all times are ET and subject to change):

What are the Indy 500 race day start times?

5 a.m.: Garage opens

6 a.m.: Gates open

6:30 a.m.: Tech inspection

8:15 a.m.: Cars pushed to pit lane

10:30 a.m.: Cars on the starting grid

11:47 a.m.: Driver introductions

12:38 p.m.: Command to start engines

12:45 p.m.: Green flag for the 105th Indy 500

How can I watch the Indy 500 on TV?

The Indy 500 will be shown on NBC. Prerace coverage will begin at 11 a.m. and running through 4 p.m., followed by a postrace show on Peacock Premium. It also will be available via streaming on Peacock, the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com.

Practice and qualifying for the Indy 500 will be shown on NBC and Peacock Premium.

When is qualifying for the Indy 500?

The 33-car field for the Indy 500 will be set over the May 20-21 weekend before the race. Scott Dixon is the defending Indy 500 pole-sitter, qualifying first at the Brickyard for the fifth time in his career.

When is practice for the Indy 500?

There will be six practice-only days, starting Tuesday, May 16 and continuing through Carb Day on May 26.

May 16: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. (oval veterans 9-11:15 a.m.; rookies and refreshers 1-3 p.m.; 3-6 p.m. all drivers), Peacock Premium

May 17: Noon-6 p.m., Peacock Premium

May 18: Noon-6 p.m., Peacock Premium

May 19: Noon-6 p.m., Peacock Premium

May 22: 1-3 p.m., Peacock Premium

May 26: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Peacock Premium

How many fans will attend the Indy 500?

For the second consecutive year, the Indy 500 will be at full capacity. A crowd of roughly 300,00 is expected.

The Snake Pit festival will return on race day with a roster of EDM superstars in concert that is headlined by Kaskade and include NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal as a DJ.

How many laps and how long is the Indy 500?

The race is 500 miles over 200 laps. Depending on the number of yellow flags, the Indy 500 typically takes about 3 hours to complete (give or take 30 minutes).

What is the size, length, width and banking of Indianapolis Motor Speedway?

The track is 2.5 miles and consists of:

  • Front straightaway: 5/8ths of a mile
  • Back straightaway: 5/8ths of a mile
  • Turns: Each a quarter-mile.
  • Short chutes: Each 1/8th of a mile

The track’s width is 50 feet on the straightaways and 60 feet in the turns. Its turns are banked at 9 degrees.

IMS sits on 963.4 acres (which includes the Brickyard Crossing Golf Course, 315 acres of parking lots and a solar farm). There are 17 grandstands, 26 bridges and six tunnels. The infield is 253 acres.

Why do 33 cars start the Indy 500?

There were 40 cars that started the inaugural 500 Mile Race in 1911. Afterward, the American Automobile Association’s contest board decided the field was too big for the 2.5-mile track. A formula was created that decreed each car should be entitled to 400 feet when the field was spread around the track. Because 2.5 miles equals 13,200 feet, that allows for 33 cars at 400 feet apiece.

Why does the Indy 500 winner drink milk?

The tradition began in the 1930s when two-time winner Louis Meyer asked for a glass of buttermilk after his second victory (his mother taught him it would refresh him on hot days). After winning a third time in 1936, a photo of Meyer drinking buttermilk led to a dairy industry executive requesting milk be available annually to the winner. Since 1956, winners have been given a $10,000 bonus from the Indiana Dairy Association for including milk in their postrace celebration.

What is the winner’s trophy?

The Borg-Warner Trophy has honored the winner since 1936. Each victor’s face is sculpted onto the trophy with a square that includes their name, winning year and average speed. Originally designed to hold 80 winners, two new bases were constructed to add more space (in 1986 and in 2004, which provides capacity through 2034).

The trophy is 5 feet, 4.75 inches high and weighs 110 pounds. It’s valued at more than $3 million and also features a 24-karat gold sculpture of late IMS owner Tony Hulman. It resides at Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s Hall of Fame Museum. Since 1988, race winners have received a 14-inch “Baby Borg” to keep.

Here is how 2022 winner Marcus Ericsson’s face was added to the trophy this year.

Which drivers have won more than one Indy 500?

Driver Wins Years
Helio Castroneves 4 2001, 2002, 2009, 2021
A.J. Foyt 4 1961, 1964, 1967, 1977
Rick Mears 4 1979, 1984, 1988, 1991
Al Unser Sr. 4 1970, 1971, 1978, 1987
Dario Franchitti 3 2007, 2010, 2012
Bobby Unser 3 1968, 1975, 1981
Johnny Rutherford 3 1974, 1976, 1980
Mauri Rose 3 1941, 1947, 1948
Wilbur Shaw 3 1937, 1939, 1940
Louis Meyer 3 1928, 1933, 1936
Tommy Milton 2 1921, 1923
Bill Vukovich 2 1953, 1954
Rodger Ward 2 1959, 1962
Gordon Johncock 2 1973, 1982
Emerson Fittipaldi 2 1989, 1993
Al Unser Jr. 2 1992, 1994
Arie Luyendyk 2 1990, 1997
Dan Wheldon 2 2005, 2011
Juan Pablo Montoya 2 2000, 2015
Takuma Sato 2 2017, 2020

What are the closest finishes in history?

Year Winner Runner-up Margin of victory
1992 Al Unser Jr. Scott Goodyear 0.043 seconds
2014 Ryan Hunter-Reay Helio Castroneves 0.06 seconds
2006 Sam Hornish Jr. Marco Andretti 0.0635 seconds
2015 Juan Pablo Montoya Will Power 0.1046 seconds
1982 Gordon Johncock Rick Mears 0.16 seconds

Supercross 2023: Results and points after Glendale

By Apr 9, 2023, 1:13 PM EDT
Supercross Results Glendale
Feld Motor Sports/MX Sports Pro Racing/Align Media
When Eli Tomac won the Daytona Monster Energy Supercross race to take sole possession of third on the all-time wins’ list and was one away from tying James Stewart, that rider asked him to make short work of surpassing him and the results show Tomac quickly granted Stewart’s wishes in Glendale, Arizona. With consecutive wins at Seattle and Glendale, Tomac now has seven for the season and broke the deadlock for the red plate.

With a worst finish of second in three rounds, Chase Sexton earned the Triple Crown trophy – Feld Motor Sports

After a difficult night for Cooper Webb, Tomac assumes a seven-point advantage in the championship standings with five rounds remaining. Glendale marked the third and final Triple Crown format this season, which is likely welcome news for the leader. Despite winning this round, Tomac has not been particularly strong in Triple Crown races with a sixth at Anaheim in the first event and a distant third in Arlington.

And for the moment, Tomac’s assault on the record book stops. Ranked second, he will not match Jeremy McGrath’s 72 anytime soon, if ever. Tomac can now focus on the championship.

RESULTS: Click here for full 450 Overall Results; Click here for 250 Overall Results

Taking second overall with results of 4-1-3, Chase Sexton earned the award for having the best record in the three Triple Crown events of 2023 after winning Anaheim 2 and finishing second in Arlington. Sexton needed the solid run to arrest a three-race slide that cost him 35 points due to mistakes. In Race 2 at Glendale, Sexton almost gave up the lead again when he briefly stalled his bike with Tomac on this back wheel. Sexton rebounded to win that feature.

Justin Barcia earned his fourth podium of the season but his first in a Triple Crown race. He stood on the box in two of the three Supercross Triple Crown features in Glendale and with results of 3-6-2, he tied Webb in event points and earned the tiebreaker, costing Webb an additional two points in his bid to be the 2023 champion.

Click here for 450 Race 1 | Race 2 | Race 3 | Last Chance Qualifier

Seven points might not sound like much with five rounds remaining and Webb controls his own fate, but Tomac seems to be hitting his stride.

Webb began the Glendale round with a lot of promise. Finishing second to Tomac in Race 1, he set a comfortable pace that seemed to reverse his earlier struggles in practice and qualification. He squandered a good gate pick in Race 2 in order to lineup next to his rival and could not execute the same sweeping move as Tomac on the opening lap. He never recovered from the mistake and finished fourth overall with a 2-5-4.

Ken Roczen rounded out the top five with a 5-3-5. Still learning his new Suzuki bike, Roczen’s consistency has been his greatest strength and this is the 11th time in 12 rounds he’s finished seventh or better.

Click here for 450 Overall results | Rider Points | Manufacturer Points

With his 12th career win, Jett Lawrence moved into a tie for fourth on the all-time wins list in the support division with multiple riders. Among those included in this list are legends like Tomac, Ricky Carmichael and Ryan Dungey. One more win moves him into third on the wins’ list with McGrath and it is not out of the question that he could tie Nathan Ramsey (15) for second. With this as his last season on a 250, James Stewart’s 18 wins are safe for now.

Even without those milestones, Lawrence marked something off his bucket list in Glendale. During his short and successful career, he’s struggled with the Triple Crown format. There were moments in the Glendale Supercross program that it appeared he might be overthinking his approach and the results show as much. Riding conservatively in Race 2 cost him the chance to challenge for the lead and put him one point behind entering the finale, but wins in the first and third races were enough to claim the overall victory.

Click here for 250 Race 1 | Race 2 | Race 3 | Last Chance Qualifier

RJ Hampshire earned a morale victory with his Race 2 win. – Feld Motor Sports

For the fifth time in six rounds, RJ Hampshire finished second to Lawrence in the 250 West division. Hampshire scored a morale victory of sorts in Race 2 by winning that feature, which gave him the event points’ lead heading into the final race. Hampshire finished third in that race and his 2-1-3 was one point shy of Lawrence’s total.

Levi Kitchen is making a name for himself in Triple Crown races. He won the Anaheim 2 round under that format and swept the podium in Glendale. With a 3-2-2, he easily outpaced fourth place to earn his second podium and third top-five of the season.

Click here for 250 Overall results | 250 West Rider Points | 250 Combined Rider Points

Pierce Brown was the feel-good story of the round. Crashing on the first lap of Race 1, he fell to the back of the pack and had to work his way forward. By the end of that feature, he was solidly in fourth. He repeated that result in Race 2 of the Glendale Supercross Triple Crown and finished fifth in the final race.

Rounding out the top five was Enzo Lopes, who did so by improving in each race. He started the night with a fall of his own before recovering to finish seventh in Race 1. He improved to fifth in Race 2 and fourth in the finale. This was his third top-five of the season and he’s finished just outside that mark in two other races with sixth-place results.

Read more about SuperMotocross

