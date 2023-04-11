IMSA Grand Prix of Long Beach: Schedule, TV information, streaming, start times, more

By Apr 11, 2023, 10:00 AM EDT
IMSA Long Beach start times
IMSA
IMSA Long Beach start times: The most famous streets for motorsports in Southern California will serve as an important speed zone for the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s premier prototype division.

During the DPi era from 2017-22, the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach primarily has been a showcase for Cadillac, which has won the event in six consecutive seasons.

The dominance was indicative of Cadillac’s strength on street courses, where Acura teams admittedly were a second per lap off the winner’s pace.

Last year, the highest-finishing Acura at Long Beach was the No. 60 of Meyer Shank Racing, more than 10 seconds behind in fourth. Cadillacs swept the podium with Sebastien Bourdais making up a 21-second deficit (after contact with a tire barrier in the hairpin) to take the victory in the No. 01 he shares with Renger van der Zande at Chip Ganassi Racing.

But with Saturday marking the third race of the new Grand Touring Prototype category era, there is optimism for greater parity on the bumpy circuits where Cadillacs typically have reigned.

“Whatever track we go to now, it’s always a question mark of the competitiveness of each manufacturer,” said Wayne Taylor Racing’s Filipe Albuquerque, who finished sixth last year in the No. 10 Acura with Ricky Taylor. “I’m really optimistic about (Long Beach). It will always be more competitive than the previous DPi Acura. We struggled a lot in past years, and it’s very hard for us knowing we weren’t going to be competitive. Seb made sure of that destroying us completely. We never stood a chance against that. It’ll be way more competitive across all the manufacturers.”

BMW and Porsche (each with a pair of LMDh cars) have joined the fray with Acura and Cadillac in GTP this year, and the competition seemed tighter last month in the Twelve Hours of Sebring after the new manufacturers struggled in the season-opening Rolex 24 at Daytona.

“LMDh is a different platform where the weight is the same, the power is the same, the basics of the car are the same,” van der Zande said. “We all have the same tires, the same weight, the same power. I do think that things are much closer. We’re all searching here and there for details and fine-tuning the setup from the engine side, the chassis side and the aerodynamics.

“What you saw at Sebring and Daytona is it’s pretty close. Going to Long Beach, I think it’s a new starting level. I have a strong feeling that it is more equal than ever before.”

Albuquerque said WTR has targeted areas to improve “especially for Long Beach.

“I think we were really competitive in Sebring,” he said. “From Sebring to Long Beach, it’s a very similar type of track that you don’t have fast corners. It’s how the car reacts to the bumps. In the past, it was painful to go through those two races with the DPi car. Because we were not good over the bumps. Long Beach was even worse. Now it seems our car rides well there, so I’m not so concerned about it. I think we’ll be fine.”

But Cadillac, which won at Sebring with the No. 31 of Action Express, also has improved since the Rolex 24.

“Obviously, 2023 is a big reset,” Bourdais said. “We were very strong all day long in Sebring, but it seemed like both the Porsche and the Acura at the end of the race were better on short runs.

“And it translates pretty well from Sebring to Long Beach. The Cadillac was always labeled as the car to beat at Sebring and street courses. It’s a car that wasn’t super ride-height sensitive. And now we’re seeing cars of a different generation that seem to be conceptually closer together and I don’t think we’ll see the road course monster against the street course monster, where they kind of end up being on completely different spectrums, which made it very difficult for the series to balance as far as performance.

“I think it will be more open everywhere, and I just hope we’re on the right side of the fence at every event.”

Here are the details for the IMSA Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach (all times are ET):

2023 IMSA Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

WHEN: Saturday, April 15, 5:05 p.m.

DISTANCE: A 100-minute race on the 11-turn, 1.968-mile street course in Long Beach, California.

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 69 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the green flag.

ENTRY LIST: Click here to see the field for the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

RACE BROADCAST

TV: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach will be broadcast on USA Network and also streamed across the NBC Sports AppNBCSports.com and Peacock, which will have coverage of the event from flag to flag. Coverage is from 5-7 p.m.

Leigh Diffey is the announcer with analyst Calvin Fish. Marty Snider and Dave Burns are the pit reporters.

RADIO: All sessions live on IMSA.com and RadioLeMans.com; SiriusXM live race coverage begins Saturday, April 15 at 5 p.m. (Sirius channel 216, XM 207, Web/App 992)

ACURA GRAND PRIX OF LONG BEACH DAILY SCHEDULE, START TIMES

Here’s a rundown of everything happening this week at Sebring International Raceway (all times are ET):

Thursday, April 13

9 a.m.: IMSA paddock open

5-7 p.m.: Track walk

Friday, April 14

9 a.m.: IMSA paddock open

10:45-11:15 a.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup practice

Noon-1 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

2:15-2:55 p.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup practice

3:45-5:30 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

7:30-8 p.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup qualifying

8:15-9 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship qualifying

Saturday, April 15

8:45 a.m.: IMSA paddock open

5:05-6:45 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

8:15-8:55 p.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup, Race 1

Sunday, April 16

7:20-8 p.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup, Race 2

Timetable for return uncertain for Christian Craig and Stilez Robertson after Glendale injuries

By Apr 10, 2023, 3:06 PM EDT
Christian Craig suffered a dislocated hip and a dislocated and broken elbow in a practice crash for the Monster Energy Supercross Round 12 in Glendale, Arizona while Stilez Robertson suffered a leg injury; the timeline for both riders uncertain with surgery required for both injuries.

“Rough day in AZ,” Craig posted on Instagram. “Ended up going down early in first practice. Dislocated hip and dislocated elbow. Was able to get them both put back in at hospital. My elbow is also broke so will be getting surgery on that once the swelling goes down. Appreciate everyone that has reached out – including lots of the guys I race every weekend. And thanks to everyone who was at the hospital with me while @_paigecraig hopped on a flight as well as the mobile medical team for taking care of me. Unfortunately, this is part of the sport and I’ll heal up to be ready ASAP.”

Craig won the 250 West championship last year by 10 points over Hunter Lawrence and instead of staying in that division for another year to defend his title, Craig moved up to the 450 class. He currently eight in championship points.

In his first season on a 450, Craig has shown consistency and steady improvement. His first three rounds each ended in results of 11th or 13th, his next four rounds landed between seventh and 10th and his last three attempts ahead of Glendale were sixth through ninth, giving him a seven-race, top-10 streak. That ranked him ninth on the NBC Sports SuperMotocross Power Rankings.

In the 250 Class, Robertson also sustained an injury in Glendale. He crashed on the first lap of Race 1, resulting in a red flag so the Alpine Stars Medical crew could attend to his injured leg.

“Not the night I was expecting,” Robertson reported on Instagram. “I qualified P7 but felt really good on the bike and was excited for the night show. Got some wheel spin on the 3 in and came up a little short and got off balanced and ended up crashing but was fine… then the next thing I know I’m getting pile driven by like four bikes. As soon as that happen[ed] I felt my ankle/leg get really hot so I went to get up and get off the track and my ankle just straight gave out and I fell down.

” […] Headed to Colorado in the morning to get surgery scheduled and hopefully knock that out and get on the road to recovery. Sorry to let everyone down. It’s been hard on me, but I know at the end of the day it’ll all be worth it.”

Other 2023 Injury News

Dylan Ferrandis, concussion | May return before the end of 2023
Marvin Musquin, wrist
Colt Nichols, head
Malcolm Stewart, knee
Cameron McAdoo, shoulder
Jalek Swoll, arm
Jo Shimoda, collarbone
Seth Hammaker, arm and wrist
Austin Forkner, knee | Injury isn’t the hardest part

