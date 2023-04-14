Alex Palou returns to the scene of his greatest racing accomplishment at Long Beach

By Apr 14, 2023, 8:00 PM EDT
Alex Palou Long Beach
Greg Doherty/Getty Images
0 Comments

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Alex Palou of Chip Ganassi Racing has yet to win the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, but it is the scene of his greatest racing accomplishment.

It was on Sept. 26, 2021 in Long Beach (which was moved to the season finale in a one-off slot because of the pandemic), and Palou was locked in a fierce battle with Pato O’Ward for the season championship.

Palou’s title was really never in doubt. O’Ward crashed on Lap 43, and Palou simply had to stay within range of Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden to win the title.

Colton Herta of Andretti Autosport won the race, Newgarden was second and Palou clinched the championship with a fourth-place finish, one position behind teammate Scott Dixon. Last year, Palou earned his first podium here in his second start.

Ah, the memories of Long Beach that give the driver of the No. 10 Honda at Chip Ganassi Racing a reason to smile.

LONG BEACH PRIMERDetails, schedules for watching IndyCar this weekend

“I have a lot of good memories,” Palou told NBC Sports before NTT IndyCar Series practice Friday at Long Beach. “My favorite place, honestly.

“I have really good memories from other places, but getting the championship here was amazing. The atmosphere here is always good. It’s Friday morning, and it’s tough to walk around without getting stopped with all the people that we have.

“It’s one of our best events on the calendar.”

Just two races into the season, Palou is off to a solid start — ranked fifth in the title standings entering Sunday’s 48th Grand Prix of Long Beach and trailing O’Ward by 22 points.

Palou finished eighth in the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 5 and third April 2 in the PPG 375 at Texas Motor Speedway.

“We are happy with the start of the season,” Palou said. “We were quite strong at St. Pete and super strong at Texas. We just started. Obviously, we wanted to win the first two races. There have been better guys than us, but we are super happy.

“We had good options at St. Pete and a podium finish at Texas.

“It feels good.”

It also feels good for Palou to be back in good standing at Chip Ganassi Racing after a self-inflicted contract dispute with the team midway through last season.

On the same day that Chip Ganassi Racing announced the exercising of an option year on its contract with the driver from Spain, Palou revealed that he had signed a contract with McLaren Racing for the 2023 season.

But team owner Chip Ganassi would not release Palou from his contract. The legal dispute went to mediation before an agreement was reached between Ganassi and Palou that the driver would return to the team in 2023.

The saga finally came to a close on Sept. 14, three days after Palou dominated in winning the season finale at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

“It was tough,” Palou reflected on the turmoil from last season. “It was tough personally. It was tough for the team and the crew. It was tough and awkward for the media as well. It is good that now everything is clear, and we can focus on racing.

“I’m excited to have a more relaxed year.”

Palou was allowed to test the McLaren Formula One car during the free practice at the U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) on Oct. 21, 2022.

“It’s fast, it’s insane,” Palou said after that test. “Obviously, I was lucky to test before the 2021 car, so that already gave me the feeling of an F1 car. But then here, obviously, you have the traffic, you don’t want to impede anybody else. And you have a car that is not yours.

“I was trying to take care of the car, obviously not trying to get in trouble with people that are going to race this weekend. So yeah, this track, I think it’s pretty awesome for an F1 car, especially sector one super-fast. And it was beautiful to drive.”

Palou’s dreams of becoming a Formula One driver remain his dream, but for 2023 he is fully committed to the NTT IndyCar Series with Chip Ganassi Racing and winning another championship.

It may be early, but Palou anticipates at least one-third of the current NTT IndyCar Series starting line is capable of challenging for the championship in 2023.

“It’s still too early, but man, IndyCar, if you go through each team and the drivers and the equipment they have, there are 10 drivers who can easily fight for the championship, and there will be some guys that we don’t expect,” Palou said. “Like my case in 2021 and Scott McLaughlin in 2022. Nobody expected it.

“It’s a tough competition. We need to get as many wins as possible and score as many points as possible each weekend.

“We cannot give up any race weekend.”

The standard bearer when it comes to championships is teammate Scott Dixon, a six-time NTT IndyCar Series champion who shows no signs of slowing down any time soon at 42 (even while being voted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America).

“Oh man, you are telling me,” Palou said. “I have to share the same trailer with him.

“It’s incredible, even when he struggles, he is there, and he makes it work.

“I can tell you he’s not slowing down. That’s not happening anytime soon. I don’t know if that is ever going to happen. He will decide when to stop on his terms.

“It’s amazing to have him here, but it’s a pain to share a team with him because he always makes it super hard.

“Honestly, we learn so much from him. He is pushing the team and all his teammates.”

A win in Sunday’s 48th Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach could help solidify Palou’s early season charge at a championship. But racing on the tight 11-turn, 1.968-mile temporary street course over 85 laps (167.28 miles) is a tremendous challenge.

“It’s tough, but it is a race that opens up a lot of different strategies, but it’s a race that rewards pure speed,” Palou explained. “That’s racing, but at this race, if you are fast, you can pull away and go.

“If you are fast and starting behind like Colton Herta in 2021, he started 14th and won, you can do it without crazy strategy.

“It’s important to start up front but have a good car that we can push every lap.

“It takes a lot of confidence. On the street courses, you have to have a lot of confidence with your car and getting to the edge without clipping the walls. It’s tough, man, it’s a tough course.

“We have to push every single lap.”

Because speed is rewarded at Long Beach, that makes Saturday’s qualifications that culminate with the Firestone Fast Six one of the more important qualification sessions of the season.

“It’s very important,” Palou said. “For me, when you start up front on a street course, you get away from the crazy strategies and overtakes that go crazy from behind. Hopefully, we can start up front. We started P7 at St. Pete and P7 at Texas, so hopefully we get into the Fast Six on Saturday.”

Although passing can be tight, Palou believes Turns 1, 5 and 10 are the best places to make passes in the race. He also enjoys “The Fountain” turn because it has become an iconic part of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

“The fountain, when you drive, it’s amazing to be around,” Palou said. “That is what makes this place so special.”

The most special aspect of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, however, is its long history and tradition.

It is the longest-running major street race in North America and has become the second-biggest race on the IndyCar schedule behind only the Indianapolis 500.

The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach began in 1975 as a Formula 5000 race. Brian Redman of Great Britain was the winner.

It became the United States Grand Prix Formula One race in 1976 with Clay Regazzoni of Switzerland the winner. It reached iconic status in 1977 when Mario Andretti of Nazareth, Pennsylvania, gave the United States a victory on its home soil.

John Watson of Great Britain was the last driver to win the Formula One race at Long Beach in 1983. It joined the CART schedule in 1984, and Mario Andretti was the winner, starting a streak of four consecutive years that a driver named Andretti was the winner.

Mario won in 1984, ’85 and ’87. His son Michael won in 1986.

Al Unser Jr. of Albuquerque, New Mexico became “King of the Beach” when he won four consecutive Long Beach Grands Prix from 1988-91. He holds the record with six wins in the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, including back-to-back victories in 1994-95.

Will Power won the Champ Car Series finale in the 2008 Grand Prix of Long Beach as that series went out of business to allow its teams to merge into the former Indy Racing League that became today’s NTT IndyCar Series.

The race traditionally has been held in mid-April, but the COVID-19 pandemic moved Long Beach to the 2021 season finale and the location of Palou’s IndyCar championship celebration.

Palou is proud to have a special part of the history of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, even though he still is trying to win the famed and fabled event for the first time.

“It’s amazing,” Palou said. “I saw some videos from F1 laps here and it’s just amazing what they were able to do going uphill and having even faster corners with those cars that were heavier with no power steering. It’s insane.

“I’m happy to be part of it.”

When it comes to international acclaim, Palou has some competition in Spain.

Last week, fellow Spaniard Jon Rahm Rodriguez of Barrika won golf’s most famous tournament, The Masters at August National.

He became the fourth driver from Spain to win The Masters, joining Seve Ballesteros, Jose Maria Olazabal and Sergio Garcia. He also joined Ballesteros and Olazabal as the only Spaniards to have won multiple majors in golf.

“He has done an incredible job,” Palou said of Rahm. “Even before that, he was already up there and doing amazing.

“Super happy to get another Spaniard doing really well.

“Honestly, The Masters is The Masters.”

And so far, Palou has become a “Master of Motorsports” winning the 2021 IndyCar Series Championship at one of the most iconic events in racing.

Follow Bruce Martin on Twitter at @BruceMartin_500 

Atlanta Supercross by the numbers: Eli Tomac slightly favored over Cooper Webb

By Apr 14, 2023, 5:49 PM EDT
Atlanta Supercross numbers
Feld Motor Sports/MX Sports Pro Racing/Align Media
0 Comments

Eli Tomac is widely considered the master of the speedways in the Monster Energy Supercross Series after winning his record-extending seventh Daytona race in March, and his Atlanta Supercross numbers give him a slight advantage this week. Combining the final five venues tells a different story, however.

Cooper Webb lost the red plate at Glendale last week. – Feld Motor Sports

With five rounds remaining, it’s too soon to say with certainty this is a two-rider battle, but unless Tomac and Webb stumble Chase Sexton is going to be hard pressed to catch them. That means all eyes are on the championship leaders for now. in the remaining venues, Tomac and Webb each have seven wins on those tracks and led in 10 main events. Tomac holds the advantage in podium finishes with 20 to Webb’s 15, but perhaps a more predictive number is Webb’s average finish of 3.7 compared to Tomac’s 4.7.

The difference between finishing first and second in Supercross points is three, so Webb certainly controls his fate. But with Tomac holding such a distinct advantage of seven wins to Webb’s two, the challenger is going to have to find the top box on at least a couple of occasions and those wins could prove to be critical.

Entering last week’s race in Glendale, Webb had a slight edge in the 2023 average finish. Through 11 rounds, Webb boasted a 2.4 to Tomac’s 2.8 but it has been the differential between first and second that has made the difference. With Tomac’s win in Glendale, the average finish differential has fallen to 0.1. Missing the overall podium last week not only cost Webb seven points, it allowed Tomac to match him in season podiums. To this point of the season, both riders now have nine appearances on the box.

Tomac has the wins, but Webb has consistency and is the only rider to sweep the top five so far this season.

Webb will take some consolation in the fact that Atlanta is Tomac’s worst location with a 6.7 average finish, but that includes his stadium results. Since moving to the speedway, Tomac has three podiums and a fifth compared to two podiums, a fourth and a sixth for Webb.

Third in the points, Sexton also has nine podiums this season but it has been well documented that his Achilles Heel has been mistakes that cost him 35 points in the last several rounds. A 10th-place finish in Indianapolis and a seven-point penalty at Detroit will likely keep him out of contention as the season winds down.

Nate Thrasher has finished second to Hunter Lawrence three times in 2023. – Feld Motor Sports

Atlanta Motor Speedway is still new on the circuit with the first race there coming in 2021 as Supercross raced in three-race residencies to restrict travel during the COVID-19 pandemic. In those three races plus last year, no one has stood on the top step more than once. Tomac and Webb each won one of the three races of 2021. Jason Anderson won there last year.

In the 250 class, this was an East/West Showdown last year with Hunter Lawrence beating Christian Craig, giving the West division bragging rights. They beat out Jett Lawrence in third, which is a tidbit to hang onto ahead of next week’s first 2023 Showdown in East Rutherford.

In addition to his Atlanta win, Lawrence has another podium in four starts.

Nate Thrasher has finished second to Lawrence three times in 2023, (at Tampa, Indianapolis and Detroit), but he has two wins at Atlanta. Both of those came after advancing from Last Chance Qualifier.

Last Five Atlanta Winners

450s
2022: Jason Anderson
2021.3: Cooper Webb
2021.2: Ken Roczen
2021.1: Eli Tomac
2020: Ken Roczen (Mercedes Benz Stadium)

250s
2022: Hunter Lawrence
2021.3: Nate Thrasher
2021.2: Justin Cooper
2021.1: Nate Thrasher
2020: Chase Sexton (Mercedes Benz Stadium)

By the Numbers

Glendale
Seattle
Detroit
Indianapolis
Daytona
Arlington
Oakland
Tampa
Houston
Anaheim 2
San Diego

More SuperMotocross coverage

How to Watch: Atlanta Supercross
Return uncertain for Christian Craig, Stilez Robertson
Power Rankings after Glendale
Results and points after Glendale
Eli Tomac wins in Glendale, takes sole possession of red plate
Enzo Lopes, Phil Nicoletti are Club MX’s dynamic duo
450 Midseason Recap
250 Midseason Recap

Read more about SuperMotocross

Supercross Atlanta Round 13
Saturday’s Supercross Round 13 at Atlanta: How to watch, start times, schedules,...
SuperMotocross Power Rankings Glendale
2023 SuperMotocross Power Rankings after Glendale: Eli Tomac gains momentum...
Craig Robertson injuries
Timetable for return uncertain for Christian Craig and Stilez Robertson after...