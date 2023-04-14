Saturday’s Supercross Round 13 at Atlanta: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams

By Apr 14, 2023, 6:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

Coming off consecutive event victories, defending series champion Eli Tomac will bring a seven-point lead into the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series Round 13 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia.

Tomac moved into sole possession of second place (breaking a tie with James Stewart) on the Supercross career victory list by winning in Glendale, Arizona, last week. Tomac has earned seven of 51 victories in the premier category this season.

Two-time 450 champion Cooper Webb is ranked second in the standings after a fourth-place finish in Glendale.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 13 of the 2023 Supercross season at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Round 12 will begin Saturday at 3 p.m. ET streaming on Peacock with a re-air Sunday at 11 a.m. ET on CNBC. The Race Day Live show (including qualifying) will begin on Peacock at 9:30 a.m. ET Saturday.

NBC Sports will have exclusive live coverage of races, qualifiers and heats for the record 31 events in SuperMotocross. The main events will be presented on Peacock, NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and NBC Sports digital platforms.

Peacock will become the home of the SuperMotocross World Championship series in 2023 with live coverage of all races, qualifying, and heats from January to October. There will be 23 races livestreamed exclusively on Peacock, including a SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff event. The platform also will provide on-demand replays of every race. Click here for the full schedule.

HOW TO WATCH SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON IN 2023Full NBC Sports, Peacock schedule

POINTS STANDINGS: 450 division l 250 division

ENTRY LISTS450 division l 250 division

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET): 

Here are the start times for Saturday’s Supercross Round 13 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, according to the Monster Energy Supercross schedule from the AMA:

9:05 a.m.: 250 SX Group C Qualifying 1
9:20 a.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying 1
9:35 a.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying 1
9:50 a.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying 1
10:05 a.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying 1
10:20 a.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying 1
11:20 a.m.: 250SX Group C Qualifying 2
11:35 a.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying 2
11:50 a.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying 2
12:05 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying 2
12:20 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying 2
12:35 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying 2
3:06 p.m.: 250SX Heat 1
3:20 p.m.: 250SX Heat 2
3:34 p.m.: 450SX Heat 1
3:48 p.m.: 450SX Heat 2
4:21 p.m.: 250SX Last Chance Qualifier
4:33 p.m.: 450SX Last Chance Qualifier
4:52 p.m.: 250SX Main Event
5:26 p.m.: 450SX Main Event

TRACK LAYOUT: Click here to view the track map

FINAL 2022 STANDINGS: 450 points standings | 250 East points standings250 West points standings

2023 SEASON RECAPS

ROUND 1: Eli Tomac opens title defense with victory

ROUND 2: Eli Tomac ties Ricky Carmichael on Supercross wins list

ROUND 3: Eli Tomac holds off Cooper Webb again

ROUND 4: Chase Sexton wins Anaheim Triple Crown

ROUND 5: Eli Tomac leads wire to wire in Houston

ROUND 6: Cooper Webb breaks through in Tampa

ROUND 7: Cooper Webb wins again in Arlington

ROUND 8: Eli Tomac wins Daytona for the seventh time

ROUND 9: Ken Roczen scores first victory since 2022

ROUND 10: Chase Sexton inherits Detroit victory but docked points

ROUND 11: Eli Tomac wins in Seattle, ties Cooper Webb for points lead

ROUND 12: Eli Tomac earns 51st career victory to break tie with James Stewart

NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Five things to watch in the 2023 Supercross season

Austin Forkner out for 2023 Supercross season

Malcolm Stewart aims for 450 breakthrough

A new attitude for Adam Cianciarulo in 2023

Ken Roczen signs with Suzuki

Hunter and Jett Lawrence walk a fine line with competition and fans

Three talented rookies move up to 450

Jett Lawrence wants to run 450 division for SMX playoffs

Read more about Motorsports

Scelzi High Limit
Giovanni Scelzi wins 2023 High Limit Sprint Car Series opener, Kyle Larson...
SuperMotocross Power Rankings Glendale
2023 SuperMotocross Power Rankings after Glendale: Eli Tomac gains momentum...
IndyCar power rankings
IndyCar Power Rankings: Pato O’Ward stays on top heading to Long Beach

Giovanni Scelzi wins 2023 High Limit Sprint Car Series opener, Kyle Larson finishes fifth

By Apr 13, 2023, 12:53 PM EDT
Scelzi High Limit
High Limit Sprint Car Series
0 Comments

Assuming the lead from Rico Abreu when that driver suffered a flat tire with five laps remaining in the 31-lapper, Giovanni Scelzi won the season opener at Lakeside Speedway and pocketed $50,000. Scelzi survived a late-race restart for a debris caution.

Abreu’s flat tire came after he dominated the opening of the race. He was unable to restart, relegating him to 22nd in the field.

Scelzi beat Carson Macedo to the checkers by .419 seconds. Macedo marched through the field from his 22nd-place starting position after advancing through the B Main, making him the hard charger of the night.

Tyler Courtney finished third, David Gravel fourth and Larson rounded out the top five.

Other notables in the field included Donny Schatz (eighth), Brad Sweet (12th), Michael “Buddy” Kofoid (15th) and Brady Bacon (21st). Kasey Kahne finished sixth in the B-Main and failed to advance into the feature.

MORE: Combined Sprint Car Series Schedule

The High Limit Sprint Car Series was developed by NASCAR’s Larson and four-time defending World of Outlaws Sprint Car champion Sweet as a way to encourage mid-week racing with lucrative payouts. With an entry list of more than 55 drivers looking to make the 27-car field, it fulfilled its role.

After running one debut race in 2022, this will be the first of 11 races on the 2023 schedule. The anticipated opener in Tulare, California at Thunderbowl Raceway on March 28 was canceled due to weather. The next scheduled race is April 25 at 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa.

The series boasts 26 full time drivers for 2023 including Larson, his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman. Abreu, Courtney, Kofoid, (who won the inaugural race of the series in August 2022), Aaron Reutzel and Parker Price-Miller.

Bowman finished 16th in the Lakeside race among 17 drivers who finished on the lead lap.

Coming only three days after USAC racer Justin Owen succumbed to injuries suffered in qualification at Lawrenceburg Speedway, Jake Neuman also crashed in time trials in Turn 3 at Lakeside. The accident occasioned a red flag that lasted 20 minutes as the rescue crew had to cut away parts of the damaged sprint car. Neuman was alert and responsive before being transported to a local hospital. Later in the evening, his family reported he was in stable condition.

Read more about Motorsports

Supercross Atlanta Round 13
Saturday’s Supercross Round 13 at Atlanta: How to watch, start times, schedules,...
SuperMotocross Power Rankings Glendale
2023 SuperMotocross Power Rankings after Glendale: Eli Tomac gains momentum...
IndyCar power rankings
IndyCar Power Rankings: Pato O’Ward stays on top heading to Long Beach