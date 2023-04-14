Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Coming off consecutive event victories, defending series champion Eli Tomac will bring a seven-point lead into the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series Round 13 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia.

Tomac moved into sole possession of second place (breaking a tie with James Stewart) on the Supercross career victory list by winning in Glendale, Arizona, last week. Tomac has earned seven of 51 victories in the premier category this season.

Two-time 450 champion Cooper Webb is ranked second in the standings after a fourth-place finish in Glendale.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 13 of the 2023 Supercross season at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Round 12 will begin Saturday at 3 p.m. ET streaming on Peacock with a re-air Sunday at 11 a.m. ET on CNBC. The Race Day Live show (including qualifying) will begin on Peacock at 9:30 a.m. ET Saturday.

NBC Sports will have exclusive live coverage of races, qualifiers and heats for the record 31 events in SuperMotocross. The main events will be presented on Peacock, NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and NBC Sports digital platforms.

Peacock will become the home of the SuperMotocross World Championship series in 2023 with live coverage of all races, qualifying, and heats from January to October. There will be 23 races livestreamed exclusively on Peacock, including a SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff event. The platform also will provide on-demand replays of every race. Click here for the full schedule.

HOW TO WATCH SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON IN 2023: Full NBC Sports, Peacock schedule

POINTS STANDINGS: 450 division l 250 division

ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times for Saturday’s Supercross Round 13 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, according to the Monster Energy Supercross schedule from the AMA:

9:05 a.m.: 250 SX Group C Qualifying 1

9:20 a.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying 1

9:35 a.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying 1

9:50 a.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying 1

10:05 a.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying 1

10:20 a.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying 1

11:20 a.m.: 250SX Group C Qualifying 2

11:35 a.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying 2

11:50 a.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying 2

12:05 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying 2

12:20 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying 2

12:35 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying 2

3:06 p.m.: 250SX Heat 1

3:20 p.m.: 250SX Heat 2

3:34 p.m.: 450SX Heat 1

3:48 p.m.: 450SX Heat 2

4:21 p.m.: 250SX Last Chance Qualifier

4:33 p.m.: 450SX Last Chance Qualifier

4:52 p.m.: 250SX Main Event

5:26 p.m.: 450SX Main Event

TRACK LAYOUT: Click here to view the track map

FINAL 2022 STANDINGS: 450 points standings | 250 East points standings | 250 West points standings

