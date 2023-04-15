With first IndyCar pole, Kyle Kirkwood proves he’s the real deal on streets of Long Beach

Apr 15, 2023
0 Comments

LONG BEACH, Calif. – It was obvious to NTT IndyCar Series team owner Michael Andretti that Kyle Kirkwood was a potential star of the future early in his racing career.

Saturday on the streets of Long Beach, Kirkwood proved he is “The Real Deal.”

The 24-year-old driver from Jupiter, Florida, won the pole for Sunday’s 48th Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach – the biggest street race in North America and the second-biggest race on the NTT IndyCar Series schedule behind the Indianapolis 500.

Kirkwood won the pole in just his third race for Andretti Autosport after spending his rookie season on loan to AJ Foyt Racing.

But the fact Kirkwood is this good, this fast is not a surprise.

His pedigree in racing is impressive. He was successful on every rung of the lower formulas, even before he joined the “Road to Indy” Ladder system.

He won the Formula 4 United States Championship in 2017. In 2018, he won dueling championships in both USF2000 and the F3 Americas Championship. In 2019, he was the Indy Pro 2000 champion and moved into the top step of the ladder, which is now known as INDY NXT as he won the 2021 Indy Lights Championship.

Team owner Michael Andretti knew that Kirkwood was ready for IndyCar but did not have an immediate opening on his team. When Ryan Hunter-Reay announced he was leaving Andretti Autosport, the 28 DHL Honda went to former Formula One driver Romain Grosjean.

It was James Hinchcliffe’s departure from Andretti Autosport to the NBC Sports booth that created the opening with Kirkwood and Devlin DeFrancesco the two main contenders.

Andretti chose De Francesco because he was the fastest in a test session at Barber Motorsports Park but agreed to send Kirkwood to AJ Foyt Racing for the 2022 season on the understanding that Kirkwood would get the next opening at Andretti.

The team concluded early in the 2022 season that Alexander Rossi would leave the team at the end of the season as the winner of the 100th Indianapolis 500 would join Arrow McLaren.

Kirkwood was back home again at Andretti Autosport and proved why he was such a valuable prospect to the team so far in 2023.

He made the Firestone Fast Six for the March 5 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Peterburg and was a contender in the race but was involved in a crash with Jack Harvey when Kirkwood’s No. 27 AutoNation Honda went airborne.

He finished the race 15th, three laps down to race winner Marcus Ericsson.

He qualified 20th at Texas Motor Speedway for the April 2 PPG 375 but was involved in a controversial pit-lane crash that took out Rossi in the race.

Kirkwood was blamed by Rossi for the incident on pit lane and took a lot of criticism on social media, though he didn’t share that viewpoint (and also had many in his corner, as well as the vindication that IndyCar penalized Rossi for the incident).

He bounced back in impressive fashion Saturday with a fast lap in the closing seconds of Saturday’s Firestone Fast Six. He whipped the No. 27 AutoNation Honda around the tight 1.968-mile, 11-turn temporary street course in 1:06.2878 to win the first pole of his NTT IndyCar Series career.

Afterward, team owner Andretti proclaimed Kirkwood to be “The Real Deal.”

“Yeah, he’s the real deal,” Andretti said. “I’m happy for him. He’s been a pleasure on the team. We’re really excited, really happy for the results. Romain Grosjean also did a great job. Obviously, he was on used tires. Kyle was on new tires. He put in a really good lap.

“I’m really, really happy.”

Andretti also talked out how important it was for Kirkwood to leave Andretti Autosport for the 2022 season and work on his race craft with AJ Foyt Racing, a team that has less resources than Andretti Autosport, but also less pressure.

“I think it was huge, to be honest with you,” Andretti responded. “A rookie is definitely going to make mistakes and things like that, just because you’re learning, right?

“By him having that year, coming to us, it worked out perfect for us. You see it right away, he’s competitive. Hopefully he can win a bunch of races.”

Kirkwood reflected on the value of working with Foyt and how it taught him how to handle a faster car on a team that has more tools to work with.

“It was extremely beneficial,” Kirkwood said. “It was an important thing to learn. For me at AJ Foyt Racing, I spent a lot of time learning. There wasn’t a ton of media, there wasn’t a ton of sponsors that you had to take away from learning. A lot of it was on track and off track, learning what an Indy car does and what the changes do and understanding the data from it. It was all new to me.

“Having that year away from Andretti Autosport with AJ Foyt Racing was crucial. Starting this year, I already feel I can go for poles and for wins.

“If I had gone into 2022 straight into Andretti Autosport like I thought was going to happen at the end of 2021, I would have been thrown into the deep end with sharks, to be honest.

“I’m really happy with the direction that we took.”

Kirkwood proved he learned those lessons well in Saturday’s qualifications.

With time winding down in the Firestone Fast Six, Andretti Autosport had held back a set of tires for Kirkwood to get the most out of his Honda.

It was the ultimate “Man vs. Machine” moment, as the young driver knew he had to perform and get the most out of his car to reap the rewards that come in a timed battle on the race track.

“For me, I just knew I needed to execute,” Kirkwood explained. “We were the only one with new tires. We knew we had a fast car. We were within a hundredth of Pato before. Quickest in our first group. There were a lot of variables in our favor.

“I just knew I needed to execute. It felt like a really good lap that I put together.

“It ultimately got us the pole.”

Just three races into his Andretti Autosport IndyCar Series career, Kirkwood as the “Master of Faster” with his first career IndyCar pole.

“I was hopeful it would happen this quickly,” the driver said. “I was hopeful it would happen at St. Pete. We were extremely fast there.

“Ultimately, it’s a testament to the team. Andretti Autosport does a phenomenal job. I feel like we’ve made a leap from last season based on my understanding. I wasn’t with them last season. Based on what the drivers talk about, we’re in a really good direction. I feel like the car is in a really good spot. For instance, in that entire qualifying session, I didn’t touch a thing, brakes, bars. This is good enough; we can go for the pole like this. That was the case.

“It just shows how good the team is flowing. It’s important weekends like this when you roll out of the trailer well, and I feel like we did. It’s just been enjoyable. It creates a calmness throughout the team. To have that calmness is super beneficial.”

It takes a lot of outside variables to win a race in the very competitive NTT IndyCar Series including race strategy, flawless pit stops and being on the favorable side of good fortune.”

In qualifications, it’s a chance for the driver to extract pure, raw speed from his racing machine and display the bravado of taking the car to the very edge – and even beyond – to go as fast as possible.

“I’m not really sure what it is, but I feel comfortable up against walls,” Kirkwood explained. “I found that I’ve thrived on it.

“That comes from karting. We used to have a karting event called Super Nuts. I’d always do phenomenal there regardless of the equipment I was in. I guess that has translated over to IndyCar now.

“It’s just stuff that I’ve enjoyed. I feel like I understand the limits of the car very well.”

Now that Kirkwood proved he can master the skills of winning a pole in the NTT IndyCar Series, the next step is closing out a race weekend in victory lane as the winner.

Team owner Andretti decided to enhance Kirkwood’s efforts by switching race strategists before the April 2 race at Texas Motor Speedway, moving Bryan Herta from Colton Herta’s timing stand to work with Kirkwood.

“Well, we almost did it last year,” Andretti explained. “The reason was I think we felt like for the team it would be better. Brian Barnhart was supposed to be on Colton’s car. Then that changed (when Barnhart became general manager at Arrow McLaren).

“We were like, ‘What do we do?’

“For the first race we decided to go and keep it the way it was. Then we decided after that that we think Bryan being on his radio will be a lot more beneficial. That’s the real reason.

“It’s great for a young driver. He helped Colton I think a lot when he started out. I think we just felt like it was better for the team.”

He also picked a great race to claim his first pole, coming in one of the most prestigious street course races in the world that is one of the cornerstone events of American racing.

“I’m ecstatic,” Kirkwood said. “Starting in the front of a field in a street course is always super beneficial. That first pole is extremely meaningful to someone.

“To have it here at Long Beach with such a big crowd is such a cool thing.”

It was also a chance for the Andretti Autosport driver to overcome the adversity from the “Blame Game” he was part of from the pit lane incident at Texas.

Kirkwood showed the best way to overcome adversity is to meet it head-on with success in the next event.

“You just want to get back in the car,” he explained. “For some reason, whenever you get in the car, all of that disappears. I don’t know if that’s just me or if that’s most drivers.

“When I sit in the car, everything else tends to just disappear that happens, right, because you take a reset. For me, whenever a situation like that happens, I just get back in the car because then I can redeem myself almost because I know I can.

“Other than that, I mean, it was a little bit frustrating, but it wasn’t something that was going to necessarily affect my performance because I was thinking about it. No doubt.

“There are so many opinions (of what happened at Texas). I guess they didn’t match with mine.”

Kirkwood changed those opinions Saturday on the streets of Long Beach with a highly impressive performance under pressure by claiming the pole for the 48th Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Long Beach starting lineup: Kyle Kirkwood takes pole position; Marcus Ericsson second

Apr 15, 2023
2 Comments

LONG BEACH, Calif. — For the first time in his brief NTT IndyCar Series career, Kyle Kirkwood will lead the starting lineup to the green flag in the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Kirkwood, 24, became the series’ third pole-sitter through three races this season. His Andretti Autosport crew erupted in celebration, and he immediately was congratulated by teammate Romain Grosjean and team owner Michael Andretti.

“I am just ecstatic at the moment,” Kirkwood said. “I couldn’t be happier with this, the third weekend with the team.”

Kirkwood was part of the Andretti development system but after winning the Lights championship in 2021 had to leave the organization because it didn’t have an IndyCar seat for him to be promoted. So he spent last year with AJ Foyt Racing until Andretti could bring him back this season as the replacement for Alexander Rossi.

Andretti two weeks ago made a strategist change for Kirkwood and Colton Herta, swapping team leaders ahead of the race at Texas Motor Speedway. Kirkwood was given Bryan Herta, Colton’s father, who has guided two different drivers to Indianapolis 500 wins.

“Right now it’s working out really well,” Andretti said. “Bryan being on his radio will be a lot more beneficial for Kyle and the organization. He’s great for a young driver and he helped Colton when he started out. We just felt it was better for the team.”

Marcus Ericsson, winner of the season-opening race, qualified second for Chip Ganassi Racing and was followed by Grosjean. Ganassi drivers Alex Palou and Scott Dixon qualified fourth and fifth as Honda drivers took the top five spots.

Pato O’Ward, the IndyCar points leader after back-to-back runner-up finishes to start the season, qualified sixth and was the only Chevrolet to advance into the “Fast Six” round. O’Ward had dominated every session until the final round of qualifying, when he seemed to lock his tires and fell out of pole-winning contention.

No Team Penske cars advanced into the Fast Six round of qualifying. Will Power was eliminated in the first round, Scott McLaughlin was eliminated in the second round and defending race winner Josef Newgarden was bounced in the final minute of the third round.

Newgarden will start eighth on Sunday.

Also knocked out of the third session was Colton Herta, who won at Long Beach in 2021 and dominated the weekend last year until he crashed out of the race.

There was some controversy in a Saturday morning practice as Callum Ilott demanded IndyCar pay for damages to his No. 77 Chevrolet after he crashed because a piece of curbing was added to the track overnight.

The curbing was not present in Friday’s opening 75-minute session because it had been damaged in an earlier session with sports cars on track. The curbing was reinstalled overnight, but teams apparently were not informed of the alteration.

“I was doing the same line as (Friday). I don’t understand what happened, but I took off when I hit the curb,” Ilott told NBC Sports on Peacock. “And if they didn’t tell us (about a change), then they can pay for the damage, because that’s a joke. It sets everyone on the back foot.

“I’m sorry to everyone on the team, but again, I was just doing the same thing as (Friday). If they changed something and didn’t tell us, what can I do about that?”

Ilott took to Twitter to demand an explanation from IndyCar and the race promoters for the track alteration that also caused Rinus VeeKay to crash.

“Preferably before the session next time. Saves everyone from broken wrists and tens of thousands in damage,” Ilott said in the tweet he later deleted.

The curbing was present during Thursday’s track walk – when teams and drivers walk the course examine it – and was part of the course for last year’s race. Because the curbing had been there for all teams to see on Thursday, IndyCar did not feel it was necessary to notify teams about the overnight change.

However, teams were informed about new paint around the pit exit and Turn 1 to better delineate the boundary lines.

Here’s the IndyCar starting lineup for Sunday’s Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach (qualifying position, car number in parentheses, driver, engine and speed):

ROW 1

1. (27) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 1:06.2878 (106.879 mph)
2. (8) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 1:06.3253 (106.819)

ROW 2

3. (28) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 1:06.5347 (106.483 mph)
4. (10) Alex Palou, Honda, 1:06:5549 (106.450)

ROW 3

5. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 1:06.5730 (106.422)
6. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 1:06.6039 (106.372)

ROW 4

7. (26) Colton Herta, Honda, 1:06.6431 (106.310)
8. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 1:06.6452 (106.306)

ROW 5

9. (3) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 1:06.7251 (106.179)
10. (6) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 1:06.7317 (106.168)

ROW 6

11. (7) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 1:07.1049 (105.578)
12. (11) Marcus Armstrong, Honda, 1:09.7839 (101.525)

ROW 7 

13. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 1:07.2681 (105.322)
14. (60) Simon Pagenaud, Honda, 1:06.8010 (106.058)

ROW 8

15. (30) Jack Harvey, Honda, 1:07.3150 (105.248)
16. (06) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 1:06.9385 (105.840)

ROW 9

17. (45) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 1:07.3957 (105.122)
18. (14) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 1:06.9517 (105.820)

ROW 10

19. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 1:07.8796 (104.373)
20. (29) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 1:07.0294 (105.697)

ROW 11

21. (51) Sting Ray Robb, Honda, 1:07.9105 (104.326)
22. (77) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 1:07.0490 (105.666)

ROW 12

23. (55) Benjamin Pedersen, Chevrolet, 1:08.2970 (103.735)
24. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 1:07.0909 (105.600)

ROW 13

25. (18) David Malukas, Honda, no time
26. (78) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, 1:07.5956 (104.812)

ROW 14

27. (20) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 1:07.6986 (104.652)