‘My God, we needed this so bad’: Andretti delivers powerful rebound in Long Beach

By Apr 16, 2023, 9:00 PM EDT
LONG BEACH, California – The lasting impression of Andretti Autosport after the IndyCar season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 5 was from a camera on the team’s pit stand that showed team owner Michael Andretti dealing with a series of frustrations.

Whether it was Devlin DeFrancesco going airborne in the infamous first-lap crash in Turn 3 to Kyle Kirkwood also going airborne over Jack Harvey in a multicar crash in Turn 4 on Lap 41, each time the camera caught Andretti reacting in frustration.

But wait, there’s more.

FIRST-TIME WINNER: Kyle Kirkwood wins Long Beach

FULL STATS PACKAGE: Results and points from Long Beach

Colton Herta hit the tire barriers on Lap 50 — leaving pole-sitter Romain Grosjean as Andretti Autosport’s last hope of saving the day for the team.

But then Grosjean got caught in a side-by-side battle with Scott McLaughlin for the lead, the two cars touched, and both ended up in the Turn 4 tire barrier.

The lasting memory of that race for Andretti Autosport was Michael Andretti pounding his fist onto the counter of the timing stand, taking off his headset and slamming it on the counter.

Four cars, four crashes and an “Oh-for-Four” performance to start off the season.

Six weeks later, Andretti Autosport achieved redemption on the streets of Long Beach.

Kirkwood started on the pole and drove to his first career NTT IndyCar Series victory, leading 53 laps to win in his third IndyCar start for Andretti Autosport.

Grosjean was 0.9907 seconds behind as the runner-up in a 1-2 sweep for Andretti Autosport.

The team also claimed three of the top four positions as Herta took fourth, just behind Chip Ganassi Racing driver and NTT IndyCar Series points leader Marcus Ericsson.

When the 48th running of the most prestigious street race in North America had concluded, the lasting image was Andretti celebrating in Victory Lane.

“Those last 30 laps were very long, but that was awesome,” Andretti told NBC Sports just after the checkered flag waved. “Awesome.

“My God, we needed this so bad. Hopefully now, we are back on track. I’m so excited. Kyle Kirkwood is the real deal, but Romain also drove a very smart race. I couldn’t be happier.

“With Colton Herta finishing fourth, I’m extremely happy with that right now.”

For anyone who believes the NTT IndyCar Series is a battle between Team Penske and Chip Ganassi, Andretti Autosport proved they remain a powerful force after the impressive effort Sunday on the streets of Long Beach.

“Hopefully, we can sneak up on them now,” Andretti said.

Team owner Andretti calls the race strategy for Grosjean but is always able to celebrate when one of his drivers wins the race. Josh Freund is one of two IndyCar team managers at Andretti Autosport along with Paul “Ziggy” Harcus. Freund works on the No. 28 pit stand for Grosjean.

He took a big picture view of Grosjean’s second-place performance on Sunday and what that means for success in 2023.

“We just have to execute,” Freund told NBC Sports. “We want to go after race wins. We did that today, but we will keep working it and working on the championship.

“Long Beach is a special one and I couldn’t be happier to get a 1-2 finish out of this race. We’ve had great cars all year. We have to keep putting them together like this.

“It was a great day for Andretti Autosport.”

The week before the April 2 PPG 375 at Texas Motor Speedway, team owner Andretti and Chief Operating Officer Rob Edwards made the decision to take Colton Herta’s father and race strategist, Bryan, off his son’s timing stand and pair him with Kirkwood. Scott Harner would take over the race strategy role for Herta.

At Texas, nobody at Andretti Autosport wanted to talk about the move, giving the perception there were some hard feelings with the switch.

There was a method to the madness, though, as the Herta-Kirkwood combination paid off with a victory in just their second race together. The Harner-Colton Herta pairing also paid off with an impressive fourth place finish after Herta started the race seventh.

“It’s all driver,” Bryan Herta told NBC Sports after the race. “It’s an honor and a privilege to be on the 27 team with these guys. To be part of Kyle Kirkwood’s first pole and now Kyle Kirkwood’s first win, those are really special moments in any driver’s career, and I feel honored to be part of that with him.

“Kyle did a great job today. I’m happy to be part of this team and do the best job I can for them. It was a great team result – 1-2-4, competitive cars all weekend. I’m really happy with that.

“This is what we talked about; this is what we need to do as a team if we want to say we are one of the big three teams. This is the type of thing we need to do if we are going to prove that.”

Edwards was a key believer in making the switch in race strategist. Sunday at Long Beach, the team proved his point.

“It’s a great team effort,” Edwards said. “We looked at some things after St. Pete and came here and needed to make things right,” Edwards told NBC Sports. “I’m very happy for everyone. We had reasons we made the switch that we did and hopefully this is the start of getting on roll.”

Colton Herta was happy, not only for his fourth-place finish, but to see his teammate get his first career IndyCar victory.

“We were all similar pace in that race,” Herta told NBC Sports. “Congrats to Kyle on his first win, that’s really cool, and Romain for the podium. I wish I could have moved up one more spot to get a full Andretti podium. That would have been the second full Andretti sweep for me. The first one was 2020.

“It was a good day for me. I made up some places and got the car better than yesterday, so I’m happy with it.

“This definitely gives you confidence. We’re happy where we are with the cars. I’ve been talking the cars up all during the offseason. Hopefully, this shows a little insight into what we can do. We need more consistency, but I’m happy with it.”

He also said his relationship with Harner is good and “everyone is on the same page.” That momentum and chemistry is important, especially as the month of May approaches at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

That confidence can give the team a big boost at the most important time of the season in the NTT IndyCar Series.

“This shows it’s an incredible effort from everybody,” Herta said.

Over in Victory Lane, Grosjean celebrated his podium finish with the winner and third-place Ericsson. He told NBC Sports that in the closing laps when he was narrowing the gap to Kirkwood, he wasn’t going to push the issue.

“I decided to play it safe because there was no point in throwing away what would be a great finish for the team,” Grosjean told NBC Sports. “We had to pit early and didn’t have enough fuel in the tank for the last few laps, so I couldn’t use my push-to-pass.

“But Kyle drove a champion’s race. He didn’t make any mistakes. I didn’t want to take any risk and finishing 1-2 was better than making a mistake that could have taken us both out.”

That attitude impressed his team owner, who orchestrates the race on Grosjean’s pit stand.

“Romain drove really well and was a team driver,” Michael Andretti said. “We did everything that we needed to do. Romain was smart enough to not push it and we didn’t need to tell him what to do.

“Kyle has won a lot of races in other series. I had all the confidence in the world that he was going to get it done today.”

As a youngster, Kirkwood said in Victory Lane that he always dreamed of winning the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. It was extra special that his first career IndyCar victory came in the biggest street course race in North America, and the second biggest street race in the world behind Formula One’s Grand Prix of Monaco.

“I’ve always wanted to win here,” Kirkwood said. “Andretti Autosport, everyone on the No. 27 car, they crushed it.

“Andretti Autosport, and Honda together, we can go and win a lot of races. We made a big step. Hopefully, you will be seeing us four drivers in Victory Lane a lot more.

“We’re looking forward to the rest of the season. Michael Andretti got his first career win here and hopefully; I can emulate him.”

Long Beach will also be special to Michael Andretti because it is where he got his first and last IndyCar wins. But on Sunday, he saw his team bounce back from the first street race of the season, that ended in bitter disappointment and frustration.

“It’s huge, really huge,” Andretti said. “We needed this bad. We knew we had fast cars, but we had to get the job done and today we did.”

Follow Bruce Martin on Twitter at @BruceMartin_500 

IndyCar results, points after Long Beach

By Apr 16, 2023, 8:30 PM EDT
IndyCar results, points standings: Andretti Autosport rebounded from a tough start to the 2023 IndyCar season with a 1-2 finish in the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach as Honda engines swept the top five in the 48th running of the prestigious street race.

Kyle Kirkwood won from the pole over Andretti teammate Romain Grosjean, earning his first career victory at the same track where team co-owner Michael Andretti broke through for his first IndyCar win in 1986. Mario Andretti also won three times in IndyCar at Long Beach and became the only American to win a Formula One race in the United States in 1977 when the temporary circuit was part of the F1 series.

Marcus Ericsson finished third to take the championship points lead over Pato O’Ward, who finished 17th after being involved in multiple incidents.

Andretti’s Colton Herta and Alex Palou of Chip Ganassi Racing rounded out the top five.

Here are the IndyCar results and points standings Sunday after the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach:

RESULTS

Click here for the official box score from the 85-lap race on a 1.968-mile street course in Long Beach, California. Click here for the lap leader summary.

Full lap chart

Best section times

Full section data

Event summary

Pit stop summary

Here is the finishing order in the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach with starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

1.  (1) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 85, Running
2.  (3) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 85, Running
3.  (2) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 85, Running
4.  (7) Colton Herta, Honda, 85, Running
5.  (4) Alex Palou, Honda, 85, Running
6.  (13) Will Power, Chevrolet, 85, Running
7.  (10) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 85, Running
8.  (12) Marcus Armstrong, Honda, 85, Running
9.  (8) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 85, Running
10.  (9) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 85, Running
11.  (18) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 85, Running
12.  (24) Graham Rahal, Honda, 85, Running
13.  (15) Jack Harvey, Honda, 85, Running
14.  (17) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 85, Running
15.  (14) Simon Pagenaud, Honda, 85, Running
16.  (20) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 85, Running
17.  (6) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 84, Running
18.  (21) Sting Ray Robb, Honda, 84, Running
19.  (22) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 84, Running
20.  (25) David Malukas, Honda, 84, Running
21.  (16) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 84, Running
22.  (11) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 83, Off Course
23.  (27) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 83, Running
24.  (23) Benjamin Pedersen, Chevrolet, 82, Running
25.  (26) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, 52, Running
26.  (19) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 48, Mechanical
27.  (5) Scott Dixon, Honda, 37, Mechanical

Winner’s average speed: 97.171 mph; Time of Race: 01:43:17.3748; Margin of victory: 0.9907 seconds; Cautions: 7; Lead changes: 6; Lap Leaders: Kirkwood 1-21; Newgarden, 22; Canapino 23-25; Newgarden 26-51; Kirkwood 52-53; Palou 54-55; Kirkwood 56-85.

POINTS

Click here for the points tally in Sunday’s race.

Here are the points standings after Long Beach:

Drivers

Entrants

Engine manufacturers

Pit stop performance

Top 10 in points: Ericsson 110, O’Ward 95, Palou 91, Newgarden 89, Kirkwood 74, Dixon 72, Grosjean 71, Herta 69, McLaughlin 68, Power 68.

Rest of the standings: Malukas 63, Ilott 63, Rahal 52, Lundgaard 49, Rossi 48, Rosenqvist 44, Armstrong 43, Canapino 42, Harvey 37, Castroneves 36, Ferrucci 34, Daly 33, VeeKay 33, Pagenaud 33, Robb 32, Pedersen 26, DeFrancesco 26, Carpenter 17, Sato 5.

Next race: April 30, Barber Motorsports Park