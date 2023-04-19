Justin Barcia on becoming an Avatar, signing two-year contract with Troy Lee Designs

By Apr 19, 2023, 6:00 AM EDT
Feld Motor Sports/MX Sports Pro Racing/Align Media
Sitting on the stage after scoring his third consecutive Monster Energy Supercross podium and fourth such finish in the past five rounds, Justin Barcia described how he’s become one with his bike, analogous to the Na’vi in James Cameron’s movie, “Avatar”.

Barcia is in his third year as a factory rider for the Spanish manufacturer GasGas. With his recent string of podiums, Barcia announced during the post-race news conference they signed a two-year extension.

Barcia Supercross Avatar
Justin Barcia has become one with his bike. – Feld Motor Sports

“It’s a comfort thing,” Barcia said. “Right around Daytona I got comfortable with my setup, because we were searching a little bit. It was by no means bad, but I was a little off of the podium pace.

“Since Daytona, I found a little setting and me and the bike – I like to call it the Avatar thing, how they connect to the whatever. You’re just one with the bike. So I’m an Avatar now. I’m one with the bike. I just have to keep clicking off these podiums.”

It is fitting that Barcia’s recent surge began in Daytona, a track that bears comparison with the frontstretch course at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Both are hybridizations of traditional Supercross courses with a generous dash of Motocross elements that provides a preview of how the playoff-style SuperMotocross World Championship will play out. The inaugural SMX World Championship kicks off September 9 at zMax Dragway in Charlotte, NC after the conclusion of of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross championship.

Barcia ran well in the five rounds preceding Daytona, but failed to score a top-five finish since Round 2 in San Diego. Between Anaheim 2 and the Arlington Triple Crown, Barcia’s Supercross results were in a narrow band of sixth through eighth until he channeled his inner Na’vi of “Avatar” fame.

Atlanta was run in the heat of the day, something else it will hold in common with the three SuperMotocross races.

“[Atlanta] was a wild Supercross track, so I would assume this is more like a SuperMotocross track,” Barcia said. “The way all of our bikes [as podium finishers] ran, we are all pretty excited about things to come. I was quite happy with the track. It’s high speed, it’s technical, but it did break down enough where we had to pick good lines and hit our marks. I actually liked it better than Daytona.

“[…] It was a hot race, so I’m looking forward to Motocross. We did testing on the off-week. We went from Supercross to the outdoors [setup] and the bike felt comfortable. I’m excited about outdoors and SuperMotocross. We have a few rounds left to get a couple of wins and keep on the podium.”

A New Attitude

In addition to becoming an avatar with his GasGas 450cc bike, Barcia credited a new attitude for his recent streak of Supercross success.

Justin Barcia and Jason Anderson congratulate one another after a strong Atlanta heat. – Feld Motor Sports

Multiple incidents with other riders through the years earned him the nickname Bam Bam. He’s initiated contact with other riders and been on the receiving end of it. Jason Anderson, one of the riders he and Roczen are battling for fourth in the standings, is currently on probation for a rough riding incident between the two at Tampa earlier this year.

Barcia, 31, is learning to channel his aggression in part because of his age and partly because he recently became a father in December, 2022. That is something the riders also now share.

Anderson’s wife gave birth to a baby girl an hour before he had to travel to Atlanta for last weekend’s race.

The two new fathers battled cleanly to the end of Heat 2. Barcia prevailed and afterward the two riders fist bumped. Congratulations for Anderson’s solid run was implicit in the gesture, but Barcia admitted after the race that he also chastised Anderson for cross-jumping in front of him.

Barcia’s raw edge is not entirely gone.

With the championship now a two- or three-rider affair between Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb and Atlanta winner Chase Sexton, Barcia’s battle shifts to securing fourth in the standings and earning enough points to seed him higher in the SuperMotocross standings. Barcia is one point ahead of Roczen, with whom he shared the podium in Atlanta.

“I’m going to go for it,” Barcia said. “It’s going to be a barnburner for fourth. Me and Kenny have been having some great races, so I think it’s exciting. It’s a shame it’s not for first, second or third, but we’re going to keep it exciting for the fans and give it our all.”

IndyCar addresses online driver abuse after Long Beach: ‘No place for this behavior’

Associated PressApr 18, 2023, 3:00 PM EDT
IndyCar fan abuse
George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
LONG BEACH, Calif. — Callum Ilott and Agustín Canapino are teammates. Ilott is British, Canapino is Argentine and through their first three months working together, everything seemed just fine as tiny Juncos Hollinger Racing showed decent on-track progress.

But when a sequence of ill-timed events caused Canapino to crash while the rookie was leading his first IndyCar laps, it was Ilott who was attacked on social media, and some rabid Canapino fans even made death threats against the 24-year-old.

What did Ilott do to deserve such vitriol following the Grand Prix of Long Beach on Sunday?

Well, he exited pit lane as the field was about to go green and found himself in front of his teammate as Canapino was about to take the green flag. Helio Castroneves, who was running a lap down, made an aggressive move in an attempt to get around Canapino and return to the lead lap. Instead, Castroneves and Canapino made contact, Canapino’s race ended, and his fans believed it was all Ilott’s fault for clogging the track in front of his teammate.

Ilott addressed the hate directed his way – specifically replying to an Argentine broadcaster – in a Twitter post on Monday. But that seemed to only further fan the flames.

Since Ilott’s post:

–IndyCar has issued a statement decrying “disrespectful and inappropriate online abuse” by fans. The statement has been reposted by several IndyCar drivers.

–Pato O’Ward turned to social media with a lengthy post to “encourage everyone to choose their words wisely, and to seriously consider the damage they are capable of inflicting.” O’Ward has been criticized for aggressive driving at Long Beach that included contact with six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon. In a postrace interview with Marty Snider on Peacock, O’Ward insisted that he would not apologize for racing hard.

–And Canapino himself weighed in Tuesday morning. “Nothing allows us to transmit hate and disrespect another person,” he wrote. “Not only during a competition, but also in life in general.”

All this comes after Kyle Kirkwood two weeks ago decried “how much hate mail I’ve received” for a pit lane collision at Texas Motor Speedway with Alexander Rossi in which Rossi was penalized.

Online abuse has long been an ongoing problem met with varying defenses. Some are able to ignore the hate, some clap back and some are deeply affected. Nicholas Latifi had to take a social media break following the 2021 Formula One season finale, where fans blamed his late crash for costing Lewis Hamilton a record eighth world championship.

“What shocked me was the extreme tone of the hate, abuse and even the death threats I received,” Latifi said later.

The governing body for F1 has vowed to crack down on online abuse after drivers voiced concerns to the FIA about the increasing amount of hate being directed their way. Two-time reigning F1 world champion Max Verstappen has tied the increased toxicity toward the growth of F1, which exploded in global popularity during the pandemic in part because its Netflix docuseries brought new eyes to the series.

“There are more people watching, so more people are writing. It’s not great that they are allowed to write these kinds of things, so I hope we can come up with a kind of algorithm that stops people from being keyboard warriors,” Verstappen said. “Because these kinds of people – they will never come up to you and say these things in front of your face.”

IndyCar doesn’t come close to F1 in viewership numbers, but the recent nastiness directed toward drivers shows that its fans are as rabidly passionate as any other sport or racing series.

Is that a good thing? Probably not if the increased attention is dominated by online attacks, criticism and threats.

There is an old proverb that “all press is good press” so long as it cultivates presence and visibility. Technology and social media – which gives the general public direct access to athletes, celebrities, politicians and others – has helped discredit that notion as those on the receiving end of the abuse have complained about the toll it can take on mental health.

It’s wonderful that IndyCar, which has worked so hard to rebuild its fanbase and attract new and younger viewership, is eliciting raw passion from its spectators. But if the bulk of the engagement are personal attacks because so-and-so did something to their favorite driver, it ruins any excitement over a growing audience.

IndyCar now heads into its most important stretch of the season, with testing for next month’s Indianapolis 500 set to begin this week. This is the period when IndyCar’s viewership and appeal should peak.

The series would feel a whole lot better about the attention if it was about the actual racing – three different winners through three races, a resurgent Andretti Autosport and the growing popularity of young Mexican driver O’Ward – and not fans placing blame on drivers for on-track incidents.